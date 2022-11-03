Read full article on original website
Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up
Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
iPad Pro (2022) gets surprise price cut ahead of Black Friday sales
The all-new iPad Pro 2022 comes with an M2 chip, lots of features, and now, a low price, too
TechRadar
I'm an iPhone user and here's the Black Friday Apple Watch deals I'm hoping for
After years of enjoying my Samsung Galaxy phones, I switched back to the iPhone this year when I purchased my Apple iPhone 14 Pro. I had been using a Garmin Swim 2 fitness band for the summer, and that watch works fine with my new iPhone, but what I really want is to have a watch that matches my phone perfectly. That’s why at the upcoming Black Friday deals event I’m keeping an eye out for Black Friday smartwatch deals on Apple’s wearable, and here are the one I’d prefer.
Apple Collides With Reality
Supply chain issues and soft demand are expected to hamper iPhone sales and therefore Apple's revenue.
PC Magazine
Apple Set to Shorten 'Hey Siri' Wake Phrase to Just 'Siri'
Apple is planning to change Siri’s trigger phrase from “Hey Siri” to just “Siri,” according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. This would mean you would just need to say “Siri” followed by a command to activate the smart assistant. As Gurman reports, Apple’s been working on this feature for the past several months and hopes to roll it out next year or in 2024. Though it may seem like a relatively small change, Gurman writes in his Power On newsletter that the switch is a “technical challenge” that needs a considerable amount of AI training as well as underlying engineering work.
Digital Trends
Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long
It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.
PC Magazine
TickTalk 4 Review
The TickTalk 4 ($189.99) is an all-in-one smartwatch, phone, and GPS tracking device that works best for children between the ages of five and 12. With it, your child can make calls, compose texts, and send digital greeting cards to a list of approved contacts. Notable improvements over its predecessor include a free iHeartRadio Family subscription, activity tracking, better battery performance, and enhanced parental controls. The TickTalk 4's design is a little too bulky, however, and we wished it offered geofencing features like many competitors. Ultimately, the Verizon GizmoWatch 2 ($99.99) and the Jiobit ($129.99) remain our Editors' Choice winners in this category thanks to their cheaper upfront costs and more advanced tracking capabilities.
Phone Arena
Buyers are pouncing on the steeply discounted cellular Apple Watch Series 7
If you are on the hunt for a do-it-all smartwatch with cellular connectivity but don't want to spend a lot of money, Walmart and Amazon are both selling the Apple Watch Series 7 41mm LTE for the lowest price we have seen. The Watch Series 7 has a large 1.61...
What Is That Red Dot on Your Apple Watch—and How Do You Get Rid of It?
You’re checking the time on your Apple Watch when you see it: a small, red dot at the top of the screen. Where did it come from, and what does it mean? Like the orange and green dots on iPhones, the red dot on an Apple Watch is an indicator that gives you important information about your Apple device. It means you have unread notifications that you may want to look at.
Digital Trends
Get this 65-inch 4K TV for under $400 at Walmart today
Next up in TV deals, we’re looking at an offering from Walmart again — this time in the form of Hisense’s R6 Series, a model known for stuffing high-quality tech into an affordable frame. Right now you can get the Hisense 65-inch R6 Series 4K Smart TV for only $398, which is $100 down from its typical $498 price. As this is a Walmart deal, we aren’t sure when it will end, so consider buying now.
PC Magazine
Daily Deals: $40 Off Apple Watch Series 8, $150 Off Dyson Air Purifier, More
Whether you voted early or are heading to the polls after work, treat yourself to a new piece of tech to celebrate today's US midterm elections. Game like a pro with the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. Measuring just 0.7 by 12.8 by 8.7 inches (HWD), this machine packs an 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, not to mention a 144Hz refresh rate, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of PCle SSD storage—all wrapped up in a 3.53-pound chassis. Add to that a backlit keyboard and lithium-ion battery, and you'll be playing all day, every day.
Digital Trends
This 50-inch 4K TV is in the discount bin at Walmart for $238
Even if you’re on a tight budget, you’ll be able to purchase an upgrade for your home theater setup with the help of retailers’ TV deals. One of the cheapest offers that you can avail yourself of right now comes from Walmart, which is selling the 50-inch onn. 4 Series 4K TV with a $30 discount that makes it even more affordable at just $238, down from its original price of $268. We’re not sure how long this deal will last though, so you should hurry if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain price.
laptopmag.com
The 2022 iPad Pro sees first price drop in early Black Friday deal
The 2022 iPad Pro is seeing its first price drop just in time for the holidays. For a limited time, you can get Apple's latest tablet for an all-time low price. Currently, the iPad Pro 2022 is on sale for $749 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. It normally retails for $799, so that's $50 off — its first discount ever. This marks a new price low for this Apple tablet and one of the best early Black Friday iPad deals available.
PC Magazine
Google's November Pixel Software Update Improves Battery Life
Google just released the November 2022 software update for its Pixel smartphones, with the main benefit being better battery life on the more recent Pixel handsets. The 50MB download includes a number of fixes for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 phones. For the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a, there's a bug fix for an issue which caused power consumption to increase while certain apps are installed. Which apps isn't stated, but chances are this fix will improve battery life for the majority of owners.
Consumer Reports.org
Best Early Black Friday Deals at Walmart
Black Friday may not have begun yet, but you can still find big savings. Walmart’s deals have already started popping up—both on the retailer’s website and in brick-and-mortar stores. And starting Monday, the retailer will be resuming its annual "Deals for Days" sales, releasing sales every Monday on popular items like TVs and headphones.
The Verge
Now’s the time to buy last year’s iPad
Apple’s iPad releases this year have been, well, lackluster to say the least. That isn’t to say the new 10th-gen iPad and the M2-equipped iPad Pro are bad products — far from it. But they either aren’t significantly better than their predecessors or have an awkward value proposition that puts them in between more compelling options in Apple’s lineup.
PC Magazine
Microsoft Experiments With Ads in the Windows 11 Start Menu
Microsoft is experimenting with injecting ads into the Windows 11 start menu experience in an attempt to get us to use more of its products and services. As Neowin reports, the new ads were first spotted by Twitter user Albacore. The ad appears at the top of the user session flyout, with the two examples found so far advertising OneDrive with a "Back up your files" suggestion, and a "Sign up for a Microsoft Account" suggestion attempting to get you more integrated with Microsoft's services.
ZDNet
Black Friday iPad deals: The iPad Pro and iPad Mini are already on sale
The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. Although Black Friday isn't until the end of this month, there are already great deals to be had on your favorite tech products. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals like $100 off...
torquenews.com
Elon Musk Reveals Tesla Model 3 Updates For 2023
There are a number of new updates coming for Tesla vehicles in 2023 and we've got them to share with you. Tesla often makes updates to their vehicles based on findings and feedback. There is information about upcoming changes to the Tesla Model 3 and here is what the future holds.
