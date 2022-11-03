ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

#66. Columbus, Ohio: John Glenn Columbus International

- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 37,733

- On-time performance: 75.31%

- Air carrier delay: 8.8%

- Weather delay: 0.9%

- National Aviation System delay: 4.4%

- Security delay: 0.1%

- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.4%

- Cancelled flights: 2.9%

- Diverted flights: 0.2%

COLUMBUS, OH
