ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

#100. Richmond, Virginia: Richmond International

By Imageforge // Shutterstock
The Herald News
The Herald News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5VLx_0ixcv7I100

- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 18,746

- On-time performance: 76.64%

- Air carrier delay: 8.8%

- Weather delay: 0.8%

- National Aviation System delay: 4.2%

- Security delay: 0.1%

- Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.5%

- Cancelled flights: 3.0%

- Diverted flights: 0.1%

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Margaret Minnicks

Richmond, Virginia restaurants add more fees for service

If you have recently eaten at a restaurant in Richmond, Virginia, you might have noticed that you are paying more surcharges than you have paid in the past. Local restaurant owners around the city are adding extra fees to customers’ bills to offset rising food and other costs. Those extra charges from consumers help offset the increasing cost of running a restaurant. They also keep the restaurant open. While consumers don't like the increasing fees, they are still added to their bills.
RICHMOND, VA
royalexaminer.com

Early voting nears 1 million mark in Virginia

He said that Henrico County general registrar Mark Coakley has held the position for 18 years. Coakley, who studied political science in college, said he chose to be a part of the political process because it’s been a passion of his since he was a young adult. “I’m really...
VIRGINIA STATE
theroanoker.com

The Ultimate Ice Cream Experience

Blue Cow Ice Cream celebrates another platinum win, in addition to statewide expansion and community outpouring of support. Co-owners Carolyn and Jason Kiser have had a busy year full of ice cream. Blue Cow Ice Cream is officially a beloved state business, with locations in the four cities of Roanoke, Fredericksburg, Virginia Beach and Richmond (plus a recently-announced fifth location in Richmond area West Short Pump). We like to think they’d be hard-pressed to find more enthusiastic fans than right here in their hometown, especially as readers have consistently awarded Blue Cow Ice Cream a platinum winner for Best Ice Cream, including in this year’s Dining Awards.
ROANOKE, VA
therealdeal.com

CoStar breaks ground on $460M research facility

The CoStar Group is a real estate data giant, but Chief Executive Officer Andy Florance thinks the company can still grow — literally. On Tuesday, the firm broke ground on a $460 million research and technology center next to its Fifth Street office space in Richmond, Virginia, WWBT reported. Several major political officials attended the event, including Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
RICHMOND, VA
US News and World Report

The 13 Best Restaurants in Richmond, Virginia

The capital city of Virginia contains multitudes. This midsize city on the James River is home to more than 30 craft breweries, for example, as well an array of historical sites and museums. Richmond's historic moments range from Patrick Henry's "Give me liberty, or give me death" speech in 1775 to the city gaining international attention in 2020 for the removal of more than a dozen Confederate monuments.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Fire in Richmond leaves 2 to 3 people displaced

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Fire responded to a home on Silverwood Drive due to reports of a fire. Fire Fighters say a lot of the smoke and fire came from the bedroom area of the home. The fire was able to be contained within 5 minutes. No injuries or...
RICHMOND, VA
visitfarmville.com

An Old-Time Christmas Giveaway

From Main Street shop windows draped with garlands to a towering, twinkling spruce in the town plaza, Farmville has trimmed itself in classic Christmas greenery — and we’re ready to host you for an old-fashioned holiday!. Steeped in tradition, our little town celebrated its 224th anniversary this year,...
FARMVILLE, VA
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy