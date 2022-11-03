100. Richmond, Virginia: Richmond International

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richmond, Virginia, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Richmond, VA, is often subdivided into the North Side, Southside, East End, and West End.By wikipedia inglesa - Wikipedia , CC BY-SA 3.0.
If you have recently eaten at a restaurant in Richmond, Virginia, you might have noticed that you are paying more surcharges than you have paid in the past. Local restaurant owners around the city are adding extra fees to customers’ bills to offset rising food and other costs. Those extra charges from consumers help offset the increasing cost of running a restaurant. They also keep the restaurant open. While consumers don't like the increasing fees, they are still added to their bills.
The Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) has announced a study of four new Pulse routes that could form the basis for a new North-South bus service.
Early voting nears 1 million mark in Virginia
He said that Henrico County general registrar Mark Coakley has held the position for 18 years. Coakley, who studied political science in college, said he chose to be a part of the political process because it’s been a passion of his since he was a young adult. “I’m really...
The Ultimate Ice Cream Experience
Blue Cow Ice Cream celebrates another platinum win, in addition to statewide expansion and community outpouring of support. Co-owners Carolyn and Jason Kiser have had a busy year full of ice cream. Blue Cow Ice Cream is officially a beloved state business, with locations in the four cities of Roanoke, Fredericksburg, Virginia Beach and Richmond (plus a recently-announced fifth location in Richmond area West Short Pump). We like to think they’d be hard-pressed to find more enthusiastic fans than right here in their hometown, especially as readers have consistently awarded Blue Cow Ice Cream a platinum winner for Best Ice Cream, including in this year’s Dining Awards.
Richmond, Virginia couple living in RV will be featured on a reality show
A Richmond couple, Howard and Katelyn Newstate call themselves "Newstate Nomads." That's because the couple travels and lives full-time in their Winnebago. It was Howard's idea to live mobile in a 200-square-foot RV back in 2018.
Richmond convenience store’s alcohol license taken away following two shootings within three months
A northside Richmond convenience store no longer has its alcohol license after Virginia ABC revoked it.
Richmond preparing for Phase 1 of City Center Plan
In a recent announcement from the city of Richmond, they are accepting applications from developers for Phase 1 of the City Center Innovation District Project.
Highland Springs remains the unanimous #1
Undefeated Highland Springs High School remains the #1 team in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
Lanes closed, 5-mile backup on I-95 South following vehicle crash in Richmond
A crash on Interstate 95 southbound is causing significant delays for drivers in Richmond.
Central Virginia boasts heavy turnout on last day of in-person early voting before Election Day
Saturday marked the last opportunity for Virginia voters to cast their ballots in-person prior to Election Day, which falls on Nov. 8.
Did you see that? View of NASA rocket launch seen from Henrico
If you looked up at the sky this morning to see what looked like an unidentified flying object, you're not alone. 8News viewers from across the region are asking 'what was that?' after seeing a large flying object light up the early morning darkness.
CoStar breaks ground on $460M research facility
The CoStar Group is a real estate data giant, but Chief Executive Officer Andy Florance thinks the company can still grow — literally. On Tuesday, the firm broke ground on a $460 million research and technology center next to its Fifth Street office space in Richmond, Virginia, WWBT reported. Several major political officials attended the event, including Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Four Richmond Public Schools teachers take home R.E.B Awards
This week, Richmond Public Schools announced that four of their educators won the prestigious 2022 R.E.B. Awards.
The 13 Best Restaurants in Richmond, Virginia
The capital city of Virginia contains multitudes. This midsize city on the James River is home to more than 30 craft breweries, for example, as well an array of historical sites and museums. Richmond's historic moments range from Patrick Henry's "Give me liberty, or give me death" speech in 1775 to the city gaining international attention in 2020 for the removal of more than a dozen Confederate monuments.
Henrico County Police Department welcomes seven new officers, most of them female
Last week, the Henrico Police Department welcomed four new female recruits, marking the first time int he force's history that the majority of a graduating class have been women.
New Richmond cannabis dispensary opens in Carytown
Medical marijuana dispensary Cannabist has opened in the former Need Supply Co. space in Carytown in Richmond.
Fire in Richmond leaves 2 to 3 people displaced
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Fire responded to a home on Silverwood Drive due to reports of a fire. Fire Fighters say a lot of the smoke and fire came from the bedroom area of the home. The fire was able to be contained within 5 minutes. No injuries or...
An Old-Time Christmas Giveaway
From Main Street shop windows draped with garlands to a towering, twinkling spruce in the town plaza, Farmville has trimmed itself in classic Christmas greenery — and we’re ready to host you for an old-fashioned holiday!. Steeped in tradition, our little town celebrated its 224th anniversary this year,...
