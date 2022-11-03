Read full article on original website
Kickstarting Comics: Avery Hill Publishing’s 2023 Spring Line Looks Fabulous
Avery Hill Publishing have never let me down with the quality of their books – and their Spring 2023 lineup doesn’t look like it’s going to disappoint. But they need your help getting them over the Kickstarter funding line!. Avery Hill Publishing, who’ve got an incredible record...
IDW Release ‘Sonic Frontiers Prologue: Convergence’ Free Digital Comic Prequel To ‘Sonic Frontiers’
“Sonic Frontiers Prologue: Convergence shows Sonic, Tails, and Amy’s journey to the mysterious Starfall Islands, who then find themselves in the middle of a brawl with Dr. Eggman’s badniks along the way. Sonic and his friends ask themselves: What is Eggman doing here and why is he acting strangely? These are just the first mysteries in this exclusive prologue to Sonic Frontiers.”
Adaptive Cosplay– Builds For Cosplayers With Physical, Developmental, And Sensory Impairment (Part Two)
Capes For A Cos is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating custom, adaptive cosplay for children with disabilities. Volunteers from the organization presented a panel last month at New York Comic Con 2022 to inspire would-be cosplayers and their families, providing helpful tips and resources from their collective experience in the worlds of cosplay and adaptive clothing.
A Memory Wipe After Every Job: Previewing ‘Wiper’ TPB
Dark Horse Books has revealed an early look at Wiper TPB, out next week from writer John Harris Dunning, artist Ricardo Cabral, and colorist Brad Simpson. ‘Lula Nomi is a Wiper–a private detective who guarantees complete discretion. A memory wipe after every job sees to that. When she is hired by enigmatic robot Klute she thinks the case is the answer to all her problems. But there’s something oddly familiar about Klute–and the more she investigates the disappearance of journalist Orson Glark, the more she suspects that he’s somehow connected to her own past . . .
It’s Alive!: Previewing ‘Sonic The Hedgehog: Scrapnik Island’ #2
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Sonic the Hedgehog: Scrapnik Island #2 (of 4), hitting the spinner racks tomorrow from writer Daniel Barnes, artist Jack Lawrence, colorist Nathalie Fourdraine, and letterer Shawn Lee. ‘IT’S ALIVE! It’s rusted… It’s shaped like Sonic… It’s MECHA SONIC! He’s no longer Eggman’s prized...
Previewing ‘Multiversity: Teen Justice’ #6 Final Issue
The epic miniseries reaches its unforgettable conclusion as a new hero makes their unexpected debut!. The heroes of Teen Justice are still reeling from the loss they suffered last issue, but there’s no time to mourn. Sinestra and the other members of the Core have a plan to use all humanity as fuel for their monstrous schemes, and only Kid Quick and the surviving members of their team stand in the way. In the end, everything may depend on the super-heroic debut of…well, that would be telling.
International Men Of Mystery: Previewing ‘Batman Incorporated’ #2
“NO MORE TEACHERS, PART 2 – The pulse-pounding second chapter to NO MORE TEACHERS continues as Batman Inc. continue to investigate the death of Ghost-Maker and Batman’s mentors. Each new lead only begs more questions and threatens to unearth a shocking secret buried deep in Ghost-Maker’s past. A secret that refuses to die.”
Stuck In Time: Previewing ‘Fantastic Four’ #1
“WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THE FANTASTIC FOUR?” It’s the start of a new era for the Fantastic Four…and they’re already in a ton of trouble. Something has gone terribly wrong in New York, and the Thing and Alicia are traveling across America to escape it! But when they stop in a small town for the night and wake up the morning before they arrived, they find themselves caught in a time loop that’s been going on since before they were born… That’s been going on since before they were born… That’s been going on since before they were born…
‘StarHenge’ #5 Advance Review: The Cosmic And The Celtic Create A Magically Dense Drama
‘StarHenge’ #5 delivers and delivers big! On story and especially on art as we weave our way through the past, present and future in a head spinning, trippy ride that comes up in Celtic Britain with King Arthur as dominant force to be reckoned with at home and abroad. Truly a tour de force from creator Liam Sharp.
Double The Trouble For Spidey: Previewing ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ #13
Art by: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz. “Hobgoblin’s story comes to a chilling end, and no one is going to be rocked harder by it than Norman Osborn! Witness the birth of the Gold Goblin! What does this mean for our Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man?!”
It’s All Green From Here: Reviewing ‘Poison Ivy’ #6
‘Poison Ivy’ ends its first arc just as strong and emotionally powerful as it began, telling a complete story that leaves the character perfectly positioned to dive right into the upcoming second story arc in a new way. A hauntingly beautiful eco-horror tale through and through, it doesn’t shy away from challenging moments or topics as it takes us deep into the main character’s mind. A must-read story for Poison Ivy, DC Comics, or just overall comic book fans!
Comic Book Iconoclast And Icon Kevin O’Neill Passes (1953 – 2022)
It is with a heavy heart that I report on the passing of Kevin O’Neill. An artist many in the UK (and US) will have strong, indelible memories of from his days at 2000 AD co-creating and illustrating such classic strips as Nemesis the Warlock, A.B.C. Warriors, Ro-Jaws, co-creating Marshal Law with Pat Mills and, of course, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen with Alan Moore. A man with a distinct, divisive but ultimately recognisable at style all of his own. A true visionary in his field who could never be restrained by tradition.
The Spider-Verse Is Evolving… For The Worse: Previewing ‘Spider-Man’ #2
“THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE” RAGES ON! After the tragedy of the first issue, our Spider-Heroes try to make a plan against Morlun. But Morlun isn’t their only problem… SHATHRA is back and more powerful than the last time she nearly killed Peter and Ezekiel. Last time, Peter tricked Shathra, and she’s had plenty of time to plan his death and the death of ALL SPIDERS!
Gone In Sixty Seconds: Previewing ‘Batman: Urban Legends’ #21
“This month’s issue brings you the Dynamic Duo pushing the Batmobile to its absolute limits. The Murder Club has thrown Batman’s life into chaos–how will Robin, Alfred and Nightwing keep him together? Arkham Academy opens its doors to its first-ever class of students related to Gotham’s greatest villains–will they make the grade? And we see Renee Montoya’s last days as a detective before she became Gotham City’s newest commissioner.”
Advance Review: Stepping Away From A Game’s Glow In `Star Trek: Resurgence’#1
This issue offers a decent start to an all-new Star Trek story with mostly new characters. The story is routine, and the characters are not all that interesting – at least yet. But for a video-game tie in, the limited series has potential. Overall. Comic books based on videos...
‘Plush’ #1 Advance Review: More Humorous Horror And Gory Gags From Doug Wagner And Daniel Hillyard
Devin Fulcher is a man who’s just learnt a terrible truth. So, a trip to a local furry convention with his furry-loving may, just may, keep his mind off his situation. But, what he witness there is rather dark and disturbing. But, it only gets worse for Devin. Much worse. A dark, disturbing and over-the-top black comedy from the Doug Wagner and Daniel Hillyard, the guys that brought you ‘Plastic’ and ‘Vinyl’.
Kraven the Hunter’s Origins Revealed: Previewing ‘Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt’ #1
Art by: Eder Messias, Belardino Brabo, Cris Peter, Neeraj Menon. “THE ORIGINS OF KRAVEN FINALLY REVEALED! J.M. DeMatteis continues to spin new webs within the past, this time partnered with artist Eder Messias! Revealing secrets and answering mysteries Spidey fans have been waiting for—prepare to explore the depths of what made Kraven the Hunter the powerhouse villain he was! As PETER PARKER and MARY JANE prepare for their new lives in Portland, a man from Kraven’s past stalks them. Who is this mystery man, and what does he want with SPIDER-MAN? Find out when we return to the time period after SPIDER-MAN: THE FINAL ADVENTURE when Peter Parker was POWERLESS!”
The Trinity Together Again In ‘Wonder Woman’ #793 Preview
With Superman’s recent return from Warworld, he, Batman, and Wonder Woman have been called to the Justice League’s abandoned Watchtower to save their planet from an Imperium invasion! Do they still have what it takes? Or has the time away from one another left Earth open to attacks from throughout the universe that the strongest heroes can’t stop?”
