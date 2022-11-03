Read full article on original website
Opinion: The rise of right-wing populism in America threatens the fabric of democracy
Right-wing populism is causing political and societal upheaval across America. Right-wing populism is causing political and societal upheaval across America.Photo by Ev on Unsplash.
Consequences of "election denial" in America on day of midterms
CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss the large number of "election deniers" on the ballot for the Republican party this Election Day.
Dr. Oz Rally Sees 'Half the Crowd' Leave as Trump Still Speaking: Reporter
A special appearance by former President Donald Trump appeared to have the opposite of its intended effect at a recent midterm campaign event in Pennsylvania for the likes of Dr. Mehmet Oz and others. Oz, best known as a medical television host, is currently running for an open U.S. Senate...
Trump has reportedly told people he can't leave his Twitter clone Truth Social because he'd risk torpedoing a company tied to his name
Trump privately voiced why he feels he can't leave Truth Social, the Washington Post reports. Leaving for Twitter would risk Truth Social failing, and it's too closely associated with his brand, the Post reported. Trump has said publicly he wouldn't rejoin Twitter because he's committed to Truth Social. Conservatives rejoiced...
Outcry as Republican Nikki Haley says Raphael Warnock should be ‘deported’
Comments from former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador, seen as a potential 2024 presidential candidate, draw widespread criticism
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier
Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia.The research, funded by the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee, claimed among other things that Mr Trump paid prostitutes in Moscow to urinate on a hotel bed Barack and Michelle Obama had once used.“It wasn’t good for me to go home that night and explain to the First Lady,” Mr Trump said...
Billionaire Barry Diller said there is something 'quite odd' in Mark Zuckerberg's decision to turn Facebook into Meta
IAC founder Barry Diller said "something is quite odd" in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse pivot. The billionaire questioned Zuckerberg's decision to focus on tech that "doesn't yet exist." Meta has shed over 70% of its value since the Facebook founder changed its name. Media mogul Barry Diller had some harsh words...
Karine Jean-Pierre blasted for warning it may take ‘a few days’ to count votes: ‘This insanity has to stop’
Twitter users balked after the White House declared that the 2022 Midterm's results may not be fully processed on election night, as many recalled quicker past elections.
Opinion: The "Christian Agenda" Spreads Too Much Hate in America
Many people express the opinion that the troubles in our society come from a lack of traditional values. I think the opposite is true. I believe that much of the division and hatred in our culture stems from intolerant beliefs that are spread by individuals of religious faith.
Migrants bused from southern border to New York City enter a backlogged and broken asylum system
For months buses from the U.S./Mexico border carrying tens of thousands of men, women and children from Central and South America have been arriving in New York, Chicago and Washington D.C. They were organized by the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona and the Democratic mayor of El Paso, and paid for mostly by taxpayers. Greg Abbott, Texas' governor, said the buses would give liberal, sanctuary cities "a taste" of what his state has had to deal with for years. Many of those coming to New York were Venezuelans fleeing poverty, violence, and authoritarian rule and hoping to apply for asylum. But the process can take years and, for much of that time, they aren't allowed to work. Caring for these new arrivals has been a big challenge and it's drawn attention to a long-standing and bipartisan failure to fix the nation's broken asylum system.
King Charles reacted with ‘torrents of profanity’ to Donald Trump’s comments on Kate Middleton, book claims
A new book claims that King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry were reportedly so unhappy with former president Donald Trump’s 2012 remarks about Kate Middleton, they unleashed “torrents of profanity.”Earlier this week, Newsweek reported on excerpts obtained from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming royal biography, The King: The Life of Charles III. The book, which is slated for release in the US next week and in the UK on December 8, explains what took place within the royal family after Mr Trump tweeted disparagingly about Kate Middleton.In 2012, Mr Trump tweeted about the Princess of Wales after photographs of her...
Democrats’ Long Goodbye to the Working Class
As we move into the endgame of the 2022 election, the Democrats face a familiar problem. America’s historical party of the working class keeps losing working-class support. And not just among white voters. Not only has the emerging Democratic majority I once predicted failed to materialize, but many of the nonwhite voters who were supposed to deliver it are instead voting for Republicans.
Donald Trump 2024? It looks like it’s happening – but there’s a silver lining
You know how the saying goes: if at first you don’t succeed then sulk like a toddler, baselessly claim that an election was stolen from you, then try, try again. After lots of will-he-won’t-he it now seems almost certain that Donald Trump will run for president in 2024. Last Thursday, Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s 2016 campaign lead, said that we can expect Trump to announce his candidacy soon and rumours have been flying ever since. Over the past few days, Trump advisers have been dropping hints to the media that the former president will run and Trump himself has been teasing a comeback at events across the country. On Monday, shares of the company that will take Trump’s social media venture public rallied in anticipation of the idea that the guy who reportedly drinks 12 Diet Cokes a day, likes to flush White House documents down the toilet and is mired in multiple lawsuits, might become the most powerful man in the world again.
Daily Beast
MSNBC Staffers Worry They Just Handed Tucker Carlson a Win
This reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here. Regardless of whether it actually had to do anything with Tucker Carlson, MSNBC’s abrupt firing...
GOP Candidate Playing Up Veteran Status Finds Loophole for His Claim
In the race for New York’s 18th Congressional District, the only shared element in the political biographies of Democrat Pat Ryan and Republican Colin Schmitt may be their military service. Both men have worn the uniform and touted their veteran status, with Schmitt tweeting last year on Veterans Day: “Thankful for all the wonderful fellow veterans I have the privilege to serve with.”
Andrew Yang talks goals of Forward Party
While many Americans plan to cast their vote for one of two major political parties, there are growing efforts to change the status quo. Andrew Yang, co-chair of the Forward Party, joins CBS News' Scott MacFarlane and Nikki Battiste on the push for alternatives to Democrats and Republicans.
MSNBC
Reality debunks Republican talking points on oil production
It’s no secret that gas prices have been a politically salient issue this election year, and by all appearances, Republicans are likely to fare well because many consumers aren’t pleased with what they’re paying at the pump. That doesn’t make a lot of sense, but these are the circumstances we find ourselves in.
Millions of Americans to vote amid warnings of the potential for election-related violence
CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and CBS News election law contributor David Becker join "CBS Mornings" to discuss election safety ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections.
The Christian Nationalist Forces That Terrorized Me as a Child Have Grown Only More Powerful
Novelist Silas House writes about growing up in a fundamentalist church and seeing that same hate and vitriol in U.S. politics today
Georgia county removes 2 poll workers after social media posts emerge showing them at the January 6 attack on the US Capitol
"I stood up for what's right today in Washington DC. This election was a sham. Mike Pence is a traitor," one of the Facebook posts said.
