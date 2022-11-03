ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier

Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia.The research, funded by the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee, claimed among other things that Mr Trump paid prostitutes in Moscow to urinate on a hotel bed Barack and Michelle Obama had once used.“It wasn’t good for me to go home that night and explain to the First Lady,” Mr Trump said...
OHIO STATE
CBS News

Migrants bused from southern border to New York City enter a backlogged and broken asylum system

For months buses from the U.S./Mexico border carrying tens of thousands of men, women and children from Central and South America have been arriving in New York, Chicago and Washington D.C. They were organized by the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona and the Democratic mayor of El Paso, and paid for mostly by taxpayers. Greg Abbott, Texas' governor, said the buses would give liberal, sanctuary cities "a taste" of what his state has had to deal with for years. Many of those coming to New York were Venezuelans fleeing poverty, violence, and authoritarian rule and hoping to apply for asylum. But the process can take years and, for much of that time, they aren't allowed to work. Caring for these new arrivals has been a big challenge and it's drawn attention to a long-standing and bipartisan failure to fix the nation's broken asylum system.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

King Charles reacted with ‘torrents of profanity’ to Donald Trump’s comments on Kate Middleton, book claims

A new book claims that King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry were reportedly so unhappy with former president Donald Trump’s 2012 remarks about Kate Middleton, they unleashed “torrents of profanity.”Earlier this week, Newsweek reported on excerpts obtained from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming royal biography, The King: The Life of Charles III. The book, which is slated for release in the US next week and in the UK on December 8, explains what took place within the royal family after Mr Trump tweeted disparagingly about Kate Middleton.In 2012, Mr Trump tweeted about the Princess of Wales after photographs of her...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Atlantic

Democrats’ Long Goodbye to the Working Class

As we move into the endgame of the 2022 election, the Democrats face a familiar problem. America’s historical party of the working class keeps losing working-class support. And not just among white voters. Not only has the emerging Democratic majority I once predicted failed to materialize, but many of the nonwhite voters who were supposed to deliver it are instead voting for Republicans.
GEORGIA STATE
The Guardian

Donald Trump 2024? It looks like it’s happening – but there’s a silver lining

You know how the saying goes: if at first you don’t succeed then sulk like a toddler, baselessly claim that an election was stolen from you, then try, try again. After lots of will-he-won’t-he it now seems almost certain that Donald Trump will run for president in 2024. Last Thursday, Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s 2016 campaign lead, said that we can expect Trump to announce his candidacy soon and rumours have been flying ever since. Over the past few days, Trump advisers have been dropping hints to the media that the former president will run and Trump himself has been teasing a comeback at events across the country. On Monday, shares of the company that will take Trump’s social media venture public rallied in anticipation of the idea that the guy who reportedly drinks 12 Diet Cokes a day, likes to flush White House documents down the toilet and is mired in multiple lawsuits, might become the most powerful man in the world again.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Beast

MSNBC Staffers Worry They Just Handed Tucker Carlson a Win

This reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here. Regardless of whether it actually had to do anything with Tucker Carlson, MSNBC’s abrupt firing...
FLORIDA STATE
The Intercept

GOP Candidate Playing Up Veteran Status Finds Loophole for His Claim

In the race for New York’s 18th Congressional District, the only shared element in the political biographies of Democrat Pat Ryan and Republican Colin Schmitt may be their military service. Both men have worn the uniform and touted their veteran status, with Schmitt tweeting last year on Veterans Day: “Thankful for all the wonderful fellow veterans I have the privilege to serve with.”
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Andrew Yang talks goals of Forward Party

While many Americans plan to cast their vote for one of two major political parties, there are growing efforts to change the status quo. Andrew Yang, co-chair of the Forward Party, joins CBS News' Scott MacFarlane and Nikki Battiste on the push for alternatives to Democrats and Republicans.
MSNBC

Reality debunks Republican talking points on oil production

It’s no secret that gas prices have been a politically salient issue this election year, and by all appearances, Republicans are likely to fare well because many consumers aren’t pleased with what they’re paying at the pump. That doesn’t make a lot of sense, but these are the circumstances we find ourselves in.
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS News

CBS News

569K+
Followers
71K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy