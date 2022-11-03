Read full article on original website
Manhattan NYCHA residents fight for working locks
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — People who live in a midtown New York City Housing Authority building say the front door locks on their building have been vandalized. Mom Zunilda Gerena said she doesn’t feel safe in the building because of the lock issue. Gerena says it’s a constant problem and she’s had enough. It’s the first […]
How to find a rent-stabilized apartment in NYC
Finding a rent-stabilized apartment in New York City can be life changing and here’s why: You get automatic lease renewals and your rent increases are capped by the Rent Guidelines Board, typically 5 percent a year or lower. But even though there are one million rent-stabilized apartments in NYC, they can be difficult to find—unless you know where to look.
Here are the NYC apartments for sale with the deepest price chops in October
The New York City neighborhoods with the most sellers who reduced their listing prices were all in Manhattan last month according to RealtyHop's monthly report. The Upper East Side-Carnegie Hill was the neighborhood with the most cuts, but saw a slight drop to 191 compared to 201 cuts in September. The neighborhood with the second-most cuts was East Midtown-Turtle Bay with 155 drops. The Upper West Side-Lincoln was the third neighborhood with 138 cuts, a slight increase from 135 previously.
Protesting unlivable conditions, buildings get F grades in error, & more
Tenants at 1111 Ocean Ave. in Flatbush call on the city to hold their landlords responsible for their severely neglected building (Brownstoner) A Con Ed paperwork error means hundreds of New York City buildings get F letter grades for energy efficiency (The City) Supporters of Elizabeth Street Garden in Little...
Affordable Housing Project Unveiled in Brooklyn
Breaking Ground has redeveloped a former hotel into a residential property with on-site supportive services. Supportive housing developer Breaking Ground has completed 90 Sands, a conversion of a one-time Jehovah’s Witnesses hotel into an affordable and supportive apartment community in Brooklyn’s Dumbo section. The building offers 491 units, of which 185 are affordable to a broad array of New York City residents ranging from extremely low- to moderate-income households, 305 will house formerly homeless people, and one unit is reserved for an on-site building superintendent.
60-Story Mixed-Use Tower at 400-420 Marin Boulevard Approved by Jersey City Planning Board
The Jersey City Planning Board unanimously approved plans to construct a 60-story mixed-use tower at 400-420 Marin Boulevard. Led by G&S Investors, the tower is the latest component of Jersey City’s Hudson Exchange redevelopment plan that aims to invigorate the area with big-box and local retail, quality housing, and entertainment destinations in an area surrounding the Harsimus Cove Light Rail station.
90 Sands Street Affordable Housing Tower Opens in DUMBO, Brooklyn
Work is complete on 90 Sands Street, a 30-story residential tower in DUMBO, Brooklyn. Designed by Beyer Blinder Belle and developed by Breaking Ground, the project involved the redevelopment of the former Jehovah’s Witness Hotel and yields 491 units with a portion devoted to deeply affordable housing and supportive housing for the formerly homeless, as well as a 28,000-square-foot community facility and commercial space spanning the first and second floors and a public plaza at the corner of Sands and Jay Streets.
Here’s when NYC’s next sunset after 6 p.m. will be
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the change of the clock, many New Yorkers headed home from work on Monday in the dark. There are weeks and weeks of that ahead. New York last saw a sunset after 6 p.m. on Oct. 25, according to timeanddate.com. Sunsets will continue getting earlier and earlier until the earliest ones […]
Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Resort-style yard, luxurious master suite, quiet street,’ Grymes Hill, $2.8M,
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com mentions that this home, located at 151 Bertha Pl., sits a 4,900 square-foot, center-hall Colonial home on a private street in Grymes Hill; not to mention it boasts 12,000 sq.-ft. of manicured property. Priced at $2,800,000, this five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home offers...
This NY Macy’s Has One of the Only In the World! Ever Take A Ride?
People from all over the world come to New York State to see Niagara Falls, the Adirondack Mountains, Lake George and of course Manhattan! We have the New York Yankees, Broadway and Buffalo Wings to brag about but there are some lesser known attractions that are just as amazing. Did...
From new brands to mini treats, Costco reportedly making some changes: Here’s what customers can expect
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It’s almost holiday time and the selection at Costco is proof: Aisles at the warehouse retailer are packed with Christmas decorations, gift options are scattered throughout all departments and bakery goods are definitely starting to lean into pumpkin/apple territory. But those warm and fuzzy holiday...
199 affordable apartments available at new Bed-Stuy rental, from $375/month
Rendering courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. A housing lottery opened this week for 199 affordable units at a new housing project in Brooklyn. Located at 1921 Atlantic Avenue in Bed-Stuy, the 14-story mixed-use building has 236 total units, several community facilities, and a ground-floor grocery floor. New Yorkers earning 30, 50, 70, and 80 percent of the area median income, or between $16,218 for a single person and $132,400 for a household of seven people, are eligible to apply for the apartments which range from $375/month studios to $2,501/month three bedrooms.
New York City Mayor Adams brings back “Dusk and Darkness” traffic measures
As Daylight Savings Time ends, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the city will return to its annual “Dusk and Darkness” traffic enforcement measures to keep pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users safe during the evenings. The Dusk and Darkness campaign begins with the end of daylight savings time on Nov. 6. This year, […] The post New York City Mayor Adams brings back “Dusk and Darkness” traffic measures appeared first on Transportation Today.
Is New York A Best State To Live In? The Answer May Shock You
There are pros and cons to living anywhere, but apparently, there are a lot more pros than we realize when it comes to living in the Empire State. I think pretty much everywhere I have lived over the years, at some point I imagined the grass being greener elsewhere. It is human nature - we sometimes get hung up on what bothers us the most about our living situations. And full disclosure - our gripes are usually legitimate. You know, like the high cost of living here in New York.
New affordable housing units open at 90 Sands St.
Hundreds of affordable housing units are now open in the heart of Downtown Brooklyn.
Sunset Park – People Shooting Up On The Street in the Afternoon. NY We Need To Change This!
Sunset Park is a family neighborhood. I live there for decades and it was never like this. People did drugs in other people’s basements, on rooftops and behind buildings – not out in the open like this.
Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a month
You have less than two weeks left to apply for this housing lottery with some super affordable rents for those who qualify. The deadline is November 14, 2022 for the Linden Terrace II lottery.
Façade partially collapses at Brooklyn apartment building
NEW YORK -- People living in four separate units of a Brooklyn apartment building were forced to evacuate Friday after part of façade suddenly crumbled.It happened around 4:15 p.m. at Tivoli Towers on Crown Street in Crown Heights.The Department of Buildings says a section of a wall broke away from 33rd floor of the building. Debris landed on the roof of another section of the building.No one was hurt, but the impact caused cracks to apartments on the 22nd floor and forced the evacuation of four units.Residents told CBS2 the building has had water issues before and repairs were being planned."This is a building that's had chronic failures for years and years, and we've known of them and we have advocated along with the tenants for better conditions in this building. It's my understanding that the building was about to undertake some work before this incident occurred," New York City Council member Crystal Hudson said.The DOB says the building is safe, but the cause of the partial collapse is under investigation.
These 2 Dogs Are Looking For Forever Homes in North Jersey or NYC
Meet Jujyfruit and Solana — two dogs that are looking to be adopted out of Waldo’s Rescue Pen and into North Jersey or New York City homes. Jujyfruit is an energetic and social Pitbull mix, while Solana is an Austrian Black/Brown Hound + Beagle mix who loves to cuddle and take naps. Both pups are very social, love being around other dogs, and would do best in a home that already has one (or more). Read on to learn more about these pups and how to adopt them from Waldo’s Rescue Pen.
The Best Fried Chicken on the Upper West Side
For most of my life, fried chicken was not something that was treated with much respect on the Upper West Side. We’ve always had murky fast food options and Chinese takeout spots featuring dishes that were not quite so commonly found in China. And, of course, the many Latin restaurants would have some sort of fried chicken dishes available for you. But outside of Blondies wings, few places have done justice to the battered bird up until a few years ago.
