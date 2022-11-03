Read full article on original website
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Greene urged Republican governors like DeSantis to "fight" and stay in office, "not to abandon their states and try to run for president."
House Leader Confirms That Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Could Serve on Oversight Committees if GOP Win Midterms
On November 7, on the eve of the so-called red wave that's predicted by many Republicans as America goes into its midterm elections, GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed that Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene will be eligible to return to serving on oversight committees if elected and if the GOP win.
Joe Biden's latest gaffe plays right into Republicans' hands
President Joe Biden once called himself a "gaffe machine" -- and his latest slip-up is a whopper.
Democrats make final case to voters before midterms
The midterm elections are just days away and Democrats, including President Biden and former President Obama, are making their final case to voters. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with four secretaries of state, Jena Griswold, Steve Simon, Maggie Toulouse Oliver and Shirley Weber, on the importance of Tuesday’s election as well as the threat from the GOP’s ongoing election denialism.Nov. 6, 2022.
Liz Cheney wasn’t kidding about putting country over party
It was about seven weeks ago when Rep. Liz Cheney said something she’d never said before. The Wyoming congresswoman — a lifelong conservative Republican, a member of the House GOP leadership as recently as last year, and a lawmaker who voted with the Trump White House roughly 94% of the time — said she felt compelled to support Democratic candidates for the first time.
Outcry as Republican Nikki Haley says Raphael Warnock should be ‘deported’
Comments from former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador, seen as a potential 2024 presidential candidate, draw widespread criticism
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz With One Day Before Election
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate hopeful John Fetterman's performance in a live televised debate appears to have damaged the lieutenant governor's chances in the still too-close-to-call race with GOP rival Dr. Mehmet Oz, according to polls and bookmakers. With one day before the November 8 polls open, U.K-based betting company Betfair is...
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier
Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia.The research, funded by the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee, claimed among other things that Mr Trump paid prostitutes in Moscow to urinate on a hotel bed Barack and Michelle Obama had once used.“It wasn’t good for me to go home that night and explain to the First Lady,” Mr Trump said...
Sen. Cory Booker jumps on campaign trail with Democrats
Even Democratic lawmakers who aren't on the ballot are going full throttle on the campaign trail. New Jersey's Sen. Cory Booker is not up for re-election until 2027-- but he's been campaigning all over the country.Nov. 6, 2022.
'Embarrassment': GOP's Herschel Walker ripped for 'Marie Antoinette' campaign
Political campaign icon James Carville joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber analyzing the midterm elections hours before in person polls open. Carville urging people to vote in this consequential election saying, “They’re going to shut the government down and cut your social security and Medicare” adding, “They told you that they would ban abortion. You didn’t believe them. They did. You better pay attention.”Nov. 8, 2022.
The midterm elections are all about turnout. Why women will be the deciders.
As President Biden made his final pitch to voters before the midterms at a rally in Maryland Monday night, the early voting tally had already reached 44 million. Today, the rest of the nation casts their ballots in the midterm elections that will decide who controls the House and Senate, as well as 36 governorships.
Georgia voters break early voting record amid tight Senate race
As Election Day nears, more than 2.5 million Georgia voters have cast ballots by mail or by voting in person, setting a new early voting record in the state as the race for Senate remains tight between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. NBC's Sahil Kapur reports. Nov. 6, 2022.
Elon Musk’s deeply irresponsible call to vote Republican
Twitter's new CEO, Elon Musk, is calling for voters to cast their ballots for Republicans for Congress. It's not exactly a surprise, given his expressions of support for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and a QAnon-affiliated House Republican this year. But his poor reasoning for why he was endorsing the GOP is yet another example of the flimsiness of his depressingly influential political arguments.
Republicans are forcing trans voters into an impossible predicament
There have been few elections as critical to transgender Americans as this year’s midterms. Over the past year, 238 anti-trans bills have reportedly been introduced in dozens of state legislatures. Trans people and allies have undertaken vast efforts to beat back the onslaught of bigoted bills that have dotted the landscape of late. The most straightforward way to combat such acts, of course, is to vote for elected representatives who can best protect our basic human rights.
Putin ally ignores GOP denials, admits Russian election targeting
In Russia, Yevgeny Prigozhin is a prominent businessman, an influential public figure, and a close ally to Vladimir Putin. Prigozhin — often referred to as “Putin’s chef” because of his catering contracts with the Kremlin — is also reportedly the founder of a shadowy mercenary force closely linked to the Kremlin.
Frank Figliuzzi says he’s concerned about violence if vote counting goes into ‘overtime’
Former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi, former Senator Claire McCaskill, and former Congressman David Jolly discuss voter intimidation sparking safety concerns at the pollsNov. 7, 2022.
The bleak reality of a GOP midterms win is hard to process
It is Election Day 2022, and I am not OK. I have not been OK for weeks. The same can likely be said of anyone who both a) thinks that Republicans’ reclaiming a majority in Congress is A Bad Thing overall and b) is misfortunate enough to have a media diet filled with “Democrats gripped with terror” punditry before the midterms.
Why the length of a senator’s term looms large ahead of elections
Voters in battleground states, especially those that will dictate control of the Senate, have probably heard a lot of specific numbers in recent months. There’s the number of jobs created, the inflation rate, the number of Americans who are losing their reproductive rights, the number of votes parties need on Capitol Hill to claim majorities, and the made-up number of IRS agents who’ll soon enforce tax laws.
NBC News poll: 72 percent of voters say U.S. is headed in the wrong direction ahead of midterms
According to a new NBC News poll, 72 percent of voters say the country is headed in the wrong direction just two days ahead of the midterm elections. NBC News’ Mark Murray breaks down the numbers. Nov. 6, 2022.
Dems close the enthusiasm gap with voters ahead of midterms
Democrats have been able to close the enthusiasm gap with voters ahead of the midterms, according to new NBC News polling, but Americans are also split over which party they want controlling Congress. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Nov. 7, 2022.
