MSNBC

Democrats make final case to voters before midterms

The midterm elections are just days away and Democrats, including President Biden and former President Obama, are making their final case to voters. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with four secretaries of state, Jena Griswold, Steve Simon, Maggie Toulouse Oliver and Shirley Weber, on the importance of Tuesday’s election as well as the threat from the GOP’s ongoing election denialism.Nov. 6, 2022.
MSNBC

Liz Cheney wasn’t kidding about putting country over party

It was about seven weeks ago when Rep. Liz Cheney said something she’d never said before. The Wyoming congresswoman — a lifelong conservative Republican, a member of the House GOP leadership as recently as last year, and a lawmaker who voted with the Trump White House roughly 94% of the time — said she felt compelled to support Democratic candidates for the first time.
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier

Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia.The research, funded by the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee, claimed among other things that Mr Trump paid prostitutes in Moscow to urinate on a hotel bed Barack and Michelle Obama had once used.“It wasn’t good for me to go home that night and explain to the First Lady,” Mr Trump said...
OHIO STATE
MSNBC

'Embarrassment': GOP's Herschel Walker ripped for 'Marie Antoinette' campaign

Political campaign icon James Carville joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber analyzing the midterm elections hours before in person polls open. Carville urging people to vote in this consequential election saying, “They’re going to shut the government down and cut your social security and Medicare” adding, “They told you that they would ban abortion. You didn’t believe them. They did. You better pay attention.”Nov. 8, 2022.
MSNBC

Georgia voters break early voting record amid tight Senate race

As Election Day nears, more than 2.5 million Georgia voters have cast ballots by mail or by voting in person, setting a new early voting record in the state as the race for Senate remains tight between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. NBC's Sahil Kapur reports. Nov. 6, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Elon Musk’s deeply irresponsible call to vote Republican

Twitter's new CEO, Elon Musk, is calling for voters to cast their ballots for Republicans for Congress. It's not exactly a surprise, given his expressions of support for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and a QAnon-affiliated House Republican this year. But his poor reasoning for why he was endorsing the GOP is yet another example of the flimsiness of his depressingly influential political arguments.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Republicans are forcing trans voters into an impossible predicament

There have been few elections as critical to transgender Americans as this year’s midterms. Over the past year, 238 anti-trans bills have reportedly been introduced in dozens of state legislatures. Trans people and allies have undertaken vast efforts to beat back the onslaught of bigoted bills that have dotted the landscape of late. The most straightforward way to combat such acts, of course, is to vote for elected representatives who can best protect our basic human rights.
MAINE STATE
MSNBC

Putin ally ignores GOP denials, admits Russian election targeting

In Russia, Yevgeny Prigozhin is a prominent businessman, an influential public figure, and a close ally to Vladimir Putin. Prigozhin — often referred to as “Putin’s chef” because of his catering contracts with the Kremlin — is also reportedly the founder of a shadowy mercenary force closely linked to the Kremlin.
MSNBC

The bleak reality of a GOP midterms win is hard to process

It is Election Day 2022, and I am not OK. I have not been OK for weeks. The same can likely be said of anyone who both a) thinks that Republicans’ reclaiming a majority in Congress is A Bad Thing overall and b) is misfortunate enough to have a media diet filled with “Democrats gripped with terror” punditry before the midterms.
MSNBC

Why the length of a senator’s term looms large ahead of elections

Voters in battleground states, especially those that will dictate control of the Senate, have probably heard a lot of specific numbers in recent months. There’s the number of jobs created, the inflation rate, the number of Americans who are losing their reproductive rights, the number of votes parties need on Capitol Hill to claim majorities, and the made-up number of IRS agents who’ll soon enforce tax laws.
MSNBC

Dems close the enthusiasm gap with voters ahead of midterms

Democrats have been able to close the enthusiasm gap with voters ahead of the midterms, according to new NBC News polling, but Americans are also split over which party they want controlling Congress. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Nov. 7, 2022.

