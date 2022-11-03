Michael Rothrock, MBA, MHA: The potential consequences of recurrent or poorly controlled MDD [major depressive disorder] are going to drive potential additional health care resource utilization. That could be cognitive behavioral health, multiple physician visits, or hospitalization rates for those [whose disease is] uncontrolled. There could be development of resistance or lack of adherence because the patient isn’t seeing any benefit, doesn’t feel better, or [can’t] find a reason they need to take the drug. At the end of the day, these consequences are going to lead to poor control and limited improvement in outcomes.

1 DAY AGO