Eye Care Saw Drop Among Older Patients During the COVID-19 Pandemic
A decline in eye care utilization was found in older patients, with significant differences based on age, race, and ethnicity. Results of a study presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology conference (AAO 2022) show that utilization of eye care was reduced in patients older than 65 years during the peak months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The study also found that utilization had not improved by the end of 2020.
Potential Consequences of Recurrent or Poorly Controlled MDD
Michael Rothrock, MBA, MHA: The potential consequences of recurrent or poorly controlled MDD [major depressive disorder] are going to drive potential additional health care resource utilization. That could be cognitive behavioral health, multiple physician visits, or hospitalization rates for those [whose disease is] uncontrolled. There could be development of resistance or lack of adherence because the patient isn’t seeing any benefit, doesn’t feel better, or [can’t] find a reason they need to take the drug. At the end of the day, these consequences are going to lead to poor control and limited improvement in outcomes.
Provider Knowledge on Liver Disease Guidelines Varies, Dr Nancy Reau Says
Nancy Reau, MD, section chief of hepatology at Rush University Medical Center, elaborates on survey results showing providers have varying awareness and understanding on guidelines for chronic liver disease. Nancy Reau, MD, section chief of hepatology at Rush University Medical Center, elaborates on survey results published in the Salix Liver...
Could Combining Use of BTK Inhibition, CAR T-Cell Therapy Yield Better Outcomes in MCL?
Recent research suggested the idea of combining chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy and Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors for certain patients with advanced mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). As chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy and Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors become cornerstones of treatment for advanced mantle cell...
Phase 3 Study Shows Live Biotherapeutic Significantly Reduces CDI Recurrence
A phase 3 study showed Ferring’s RBX2660, an investigational microbiota-based live biotherapeutic, to be safe and significantly reduce recurrence of Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) after antibiotic treatment, with a sustained response achieved through 6 months. Ferring’s RBX2660 was shown to be safe and significantly reduce recurrence of Clostridioides difficile...
Sickle Cell Disease With Recurrent Vaso-Occlusive Crises Carries a Substantial Economic Burden, Study Finds
The analysis emphasizes the association between vaso-occlusive crisis frequency and health care costs, which are inflated largely due to inpatient visits. Vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs) are a common clinical manifestation of sickle cell disease (SCD) and cause pain episodes that can be debilitating. In addition to affecting patient quality of life, recurrent VOCs were associated with significantly higher health care resource utilization (HCRU) and costs for SCD patients in an analysis presented as a poster at the AMCP Nexus 2022 annual meeting.
In Advanced NSCLC, Forgoing Treatment Leads to Increased Health Care Utilization
A new report underscores how treatment decisions for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) affect patients’ health care utilization and costs. A notable percentage of people with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) go untreated for their cancers, and those patients tend to require more inpatient and emergency department visits than people who receive cancer treatment, according to a new report.
