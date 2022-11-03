ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Colin Cowherd delivers inside scoop that the MLB is banning the shift two months after the MLB banned the shift

By Coleman Bentley
Golf Digest
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 21

Rick Roth
4d ago

He and Chris Russo both have time on the air that I think could be filled by better hosts including me and I've never been on the air except as a guest

Reply
3
Tedderman johns
4d ago

I've already attended a minor league game where this was in effect. they actually had lines drawn on the field to delineate how far players could reposition themselves.

Reply
2
Julian Davis
4d ago

Colin talks football. Football is his thing. He only mentioned Baseball because of the WS. After the WS he won’t talk BB again til next WS. So, I too laughed when he stated BB may end the shift. BB announced that months ago. But, I don’t hold it against Colin for not knowing!!!

Reply(1)
2
Related
FanSided

3 Philadelphia Phillies who were huge disappointments in the World Series loss to Houston

A tremendous story during the postseason, the Philadelphia Phillies came up short against the Houston Astros in the World Series. If you’re looking for one of the biggest reasons why the Philadelphia Phillies fell in six games to the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series, look no further than the lack of offense produced by the Philadelphia lineup. Houston pitchers held the Phillies to a combined .163/.259/.321 slash line. Following a 7-0 win in Game 3, the Phillies scored just three runs over the final three games of the Fall Classic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Distractify

Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart

At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Chaim Bloom hinted at hesitance to join Red Sox in surprising comment

When Chaim Bloom was hired as Dave Dombrowski‘s successor in November 2019, it’s fair to say that Red Sox Nation was a bit concerned about the change in leadership. After all, Dombrowski, who just took the Philadelphia Phillies from the longest playoff appearance drought in the National League to Game 6 of the World Series, built a Boston Red Sox team that won a franchise-record 108 regular-season games in 2018 and their fourth championship in fifteen years. That’s the good stuff. Bloom, on the other hand, made his bones in the Tampa Bay Rays organization, a notoriously frugal club that often seems to prioritize prospects over postseason runs.
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels announce three coaching hires

The Angels announced three new coaching hires for 2023, with Marcus Thames joining the team as the new hitting coach, Phil Plantier as assistant hitting coach and Bill Hezel as assistant pitching coach. Hezel replaces Dom Chiti, while Thames and Plantier replace Jeremy Reed and John Mallee in their respective positions. Chiti, former hitting instructor Paul Sorrento and former third base coach Mike Gallego will remain in the Angels organization but in different roles.
NEW YORK STATE
Outsider.com

Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Had Savage Response for Being Passed Over by Browns in 2004 Draft

With the benefit of hindsight, it’s easy to determine that the Cleveland Browns botched the 2004 NFL Draft when they passed on quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The Browns instead went with a 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end out of Miami named Kellen Winslow. And while Winslow had some nice moments in Cleveland — including a 1,000-yard receiving campaign in 2007 — he was no Roethlisberger. Speaking of that guy, well, he slid a bit in the draft before being selected with the 12th overall pick.
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Los Angeles Lakers exploring absolutely blockbuster trade

The Los Angeles Lakers, off to a disappointing 2-7 start to their 2022-23 campaign, are exploring options for trading star forward Anthony Davis, according to Bill Simmons of The Ringer. The Lakers acquired the star in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019. The Lakers are exploring this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Houston Astros win World Series

Danny Abriano of SNY looks at the free agent outfielders the Mets should be coveting. The New York Post predicted the contracts of the top 30 free agents this winter and six of them were Mets last season. Around the National League East. The Astros defeated the Phillies 4-1 to...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy