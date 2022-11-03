Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Related
Former Bulls star Joakim Noah details being suspended by his own teammates
Former Chicago Bulls star big man Joakim Noah appeared on “The Old Man and The Three” podcast with former NBA guard JJ Redick and Tommy Alter to recount how he was suspended by his teammates during his rookie season with the Bulls. Noah’s rookie year was the 2007-2008...
BREAKING: Dwight Howard Signs With New Team
On Monday night, Dwight Howard announced that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards. The eight-time NBA All-Star played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
Report: Entire NBA to 'Re-engage' Nets on Kevin Durant Trade
According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, the entire NBA is set to re-engage the Brooklyn Nets on a Kevin Durant trade
Bleacher Report
Chris Paul Ruled Out for Suns vs. 76ers After Suffering Heel Injury
The Phoenix Suns announced point guard Chris Paul was ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers with right heel soreness. Paul reportedly dealt with a quad injury during the Suns' second-round series against the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022 NBA playoffs, though the star guard refused to discuss the issue, per ESPN's Marc J. Spears. Phoenix lost the series in seven games.
Bleacher Report
Jaylen Brown Expects Kyrie Irving's Suspension from Nets to Be Appealed by NBPA
Boston Celtics star and National Basketball Players' Association vice president Jaylen Brown weighed in on the Brooklyn Nets' suspension of point guard Kyrie Irving for his promotion of an antisemitic film and refusal to disavow antisemitism afterward. Brown told Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe on Monday (h/t Greg Dudek...
Bleacher Report
It's Too Early for the Lakers to Pull the Plug on Anthony Davis amid NBA Trade Rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a rocky start in 2022, to say the least. After back-to-back wins over the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans last week, it seemed that L.A. could be on the verge of turning things around. However, lopsided losses to the Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers over the weekend have dropped the Lakers to 2-7.
Bleacher Report
NBA GM Believes Kyrie Irving 'Might Not Play in the NBA Again' After Nets Suspension
Kyrie Irving may not have a future in the NBA. "I think Kyrie might not play in the NBA again," one general manager told Sam Amick of The Athletic. Other executives polled by Amick were more confident Irving would get another chance, but only one of the five front-office heads and six other executives showed interest in adding the guard to their own team.
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: 'Some Buzz' Anthony Davis Trade Is 'Plan B' to Russell Westbrook Deal
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly open to trading Anthony Davis as they look to save their sinking season. Bill Simmons of The Ringer said on The Bill Simmons Podcast (1:09:00 mark) that there has been "buzz" behind the scenes about blowing things up with a Davis deal rather than going through with trading Russell Westbrook:
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Basketball 2022: Lineup Advice for NBA Week 4
Week 4 of the 2022 fantasy basketball season should be a fun one. The entire Association is in action Monday night, then off on Tuesday (go vote!), so managers will start their week with a slew of tricky lineup calls, then have an off-night to recover. A 13-game slate follows on Wednesday, four contests are on the docket for Thursday and each weekend day offers plenty of hoops.
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: Lakers Have 'Significant Concerns' About Nets PG
The Los Angeles Lakers were perceived to be a potential landing spot point guard Kyrie Irving if he was traded by the Brooklyn Nets, but that no longer appears to be the case. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Monday that the Lakers have "significant concerns about the prospect of adding Irving at any price and have not been focused on that scenario all season long." Irving is serving a suspension of at least five games for promoting an antisemitic film on social media.
Bleacher Report
Draymond Green Compares Stephen Curry's 47 Points vs. Kings to 2022 NBA Finals Game 4
Draymond Green praised Stephen Curry for a 47-point performance that carried the Golden State Warriors to a 116-113 win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. "It was very Game 4 of the [2022] NBA Finals to me. He just wasn't going to allow us to lose," Green told reporters. "Take that with a grain of salt because I'm not saying this game was as important. But you know when to get out of the way. It was one of those times where he was taking over."
Cowboys vs. Packers Trades: DeAndre Hopkins, Chase Claypool, Brandin Cooks - How 'Aggressive' & 'Serious'?
If Dallas and Green Bay didn't think to look under every trade stone for a receiver, then no matter what "sources'' claim, the Cowboys and Packers were not "aggressive'' and "serious'' enough.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trades Fans Should Already Be Dreaming About
The actual NBA trade market may not heat up for a minute. Teams often wait until the quarter-mark of the campaign before running their self-assessments in hopes of avoiding any small-sample-size trickery. Not to mention players who inked pacts in the summer won't become trade-eligible until mid-December at the earliest, so full decks aren't available for roster-reshuffling that takes place before then.
Bleacher Report
NBA Views Mexico City as Potential Site for Expansion Team amid G League Experiment
The Capitanes de Ciudad de Mexico made their G League debut on Sunday, and the team reportedly could play a major role in the NBA's plans of future expansion. According to Andscape's Marc J. Spears, the league confirmed that Mexico City is being eyed as a site for a possible expansion team "if all goes well" with the Captaines, who defeated the Rio Grande Vipers 120-84 on Sunday night in front of 7,391 fans at Arena CDMX.
Bleacher Report
Top 10 Freshmen to Watch in 2022-23 Men's College Basketball Season
Gone from men's college basketball are one-and-done wonders such as Paolo Banchero, Jabari Smith Jr. and Chet Holmgren. In their place come the likes of Dereck Lively II, Keyonte George and Nick Smith Jr. to dominate in 2022-23. It's already a foregone conclusion that 7'4" French sensation Victor Wembanyama will...
Bleacher Report
Alex Toohey, NBA Global Academy Product, Commits to Gonzaga over Villanova, Michigan
Alex Toohey, an 18-year-old Australian forward who has been playing at the NBA Global Academy, has committed to Gonzaga over Villanova, Michigan and Davidson. Toohey explained his decision to ESPN's Jonathan Givony on Tuesday. "Gonzaga stood out with their history of winning and making international players better," Toohey said. "Being...
Bleacher Report
Ime Udoka Reportedly Forfeited Half of $4M Salary As Part of Celtics Suspension
Ime Udoka was required to forfeit half of his $4 million salary as part of the season-long suspension issued by the Boston Celtics, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. The Celtics banned Udoka for violating team policies, with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reporting he had an inappropriate relationship with a female subordinate and used crude language toward the woman.
Bleacher Report
Joel Embiid Drops 33, Praised for 'Best' Performance of Season in 76ers' Win vs. Suns
Welcome back, Joel Embiid. The free-throw line missed you. Embiid shot 16-of-16 from the charity stripe and led the Philadelphia 76ers to a 100-88 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Monday. Philadelphia snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 5-6 as the big man returned after missing the previous three contests with a non-COVID-19 illness.
Bleacher Report
Cam Neely Apologizes, Says Bruins 'Made the Wrong Decision' Signing Mitchell Miller
Boston Bruins president Cam Neely said the team made a mistake in signing prospect Mitchell Miller. "The timing of it was never probably going to be good," Neely told reporters Monday. "I think it got down to the point of [whether] we're doing it or not. And we made the wrong decision."
Bleacher Report
'Electric' Justin Fields Praised for Heroic Effort in Bears' Loss vs. Dolphins
The Chicago Bears saw their playoff hopes for the 2022 season take a major blow on Sunday. But the future has never been brighter. That may sound paradoxical, but the story from the team's 35-32 loss against the Miami Dolphins (6-3) was the play of young quarterback Justin Fields, who suddenly looks like a downright superstar.
