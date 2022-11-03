Draymond Green praised Stephen Curry for a 47-point performance that carried the Golden State Warriors to a 116-113 win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. "It was very Game 4 of the [2022] NBA Finals to me. He just wasn't going to allow us to lose," Green told reporters. "Take that with a grain of salt because I'm not saying this game was as important. But you know when to get out of the way. It was one of those times where he was taking over."

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO