Berks County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Twp. rejects Wawa proposed for Freemansburg Avenue

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners on Monday night voted down a zoning map change that would have allowed for a 24-hour Wawa convenience store and gas station at 4900 Freemansburg Avenue. The entire plan proposed a subdivision of an 8-acre parcel of property into...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Decisions await voters heading to polls in Schuylkill County

On Tuesday, Schuylkill County voters who like to do it the old-fashioned way will head to the polls. Along with casting ballots for U.S. senator from Pennsylvania and representative in the redrawn 9th Congressional District, they will choose representatives in the four state legislative districts in the county, which also were redrawn.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Judge Gelb orders all polls to remain open until 10 p.m.

It’s election day in Pennsylvania. Locally, voters are casting ballots for governor, lieutenant governor, U.S. Senator, U.S. Representatives in the 8th and 9th Congressional districts, State Senators in the 20th and 22nd districts and State Representatives in the 116th, 117th, 118th, 119th, 120th and 121st legislative districts. Check back...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, Tioga establishments receive citations from liquor enforcement officers

The PA State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement issued citations to a number of establishments in Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, and Tioga counties during the month of October. According to a report, citations were issued to the following: Clinton County: Sportsman Hotel, Renovo, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages on Aug. 1 with an expired...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Palmer Twp. to hold public hearing for new zoning ordinance

PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Board of Supervisors on Monday night at the township building established a public hearing date for a new zoning ordinance. Supervisors set Dec. 5 for the public hearing, with Dec. 12 as a potential continuation date. If the Dec. 12 meeting is not required, it will be cancelled.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

4 – 601.11(A) Equipment, Food Contact Surfaces, Nonfood Contact Surfaces and Utensils. Assorted containers on the drying shelf were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. 4 – 601.11(B-C) Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood Contact Surfaces, and Utensils. Observed shelving with an accumulation...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pottstown man apparent victim of fatal shooting in Reading

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner on Tuesday identified the man who died after a shooting in Reading over the weekend. Jefferson Etienne, 38, of Pottstown, was one of two people who were reportedly wounded by gunfire in the 400 block of South 16th Street early Saturday morning.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Times Leader

LCCF inmate escapes from treatment custody on Turnpike

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. An inmate from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility released into the custody of a treatment facility has escaped in Lehigh County, according to a release issued Sunday from the county’s Division of Corrections. Michael MacDonald, 21, last known address in...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner IDs 2 people killed in crash on I-176

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner on Tuesday identified the two people who died in a crash on Interstate 176 over the weekend. The victims are Joshua Castro, 32, and Mayra Ibarra-Lopez, 36, both of Newark, Delaware. The single-vehicle crash happened on Saturday in the northbound lanes...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Retired FBI agent to share stories of pay-to-play cases

A retired FBI agent will speak at Penn State Lehigh Valley on Tuesday about the investigations of the former Allentown and Reading mayors. Scott Curtis was with the bureau for 25 years and worked as a special agent with the Allentown field office. He will share details about the cases...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

House candidate dies day before election

Columbia County, Pa. — The democratic candidate for Columbia County's 109th district died Monday after a lengthy illness. Ed Giannattasio was set to face off against Republican nominee Robert Leadbeter for the House seat in today's election. The seat was vacated this year by retiring representative David Millard, who first took office in 2004.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

RHS virtual days met with mixed reviews after shooting

READING, Pa. — The Reading Police Department on Monday said it was investigating multiple incidents, but the one closest to the school — a shots-fired, gang-related incident — happened approximately two blocks from Reading High School last Thursday. At the recommendation of the police, students learned virtually Monday.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

SUV flips after crash in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a crash that ended with an SUV flipped over in the road. The SUV hit a parked car around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Front Street, then ended up on its roof, police said. The driver was treated for...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man, 28, dies after crash near Souderton

FRANCONIA TWP., Pa. - A Montgomery County man died after a crash in Franconia Township. Justin Minnucci, 28, was pronounced dead shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release. Minnucci, of Franconia Township, died of injuries sustained in a...
SOUDERTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Ex-Bethlehem cop charged with stalking, harassment

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A former Bethlehem cop is accused of using police resources to stalk his ex-girlfriend. Noah Klingborg, 27, is facing charges of stalking and harassment, said the Northampton County district attorney in a news release on Tuesday. Klingborg, who resigned from the department on Oct. 4, is accused...
BETHLEHEM, PA
DELCO.Today

State orders Emergency Services Shutdown at DCMH

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has ordered emergency services be closed at Delaware County Memorial Hospital starting Monday because there aren’t enough people to staff it, writes Robert Moran for The Philadelphia Inquire. “The [Pa.] department continues to actively monitor the situation at Delaware County Memorial Hospital to ensure...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Truck snags wires on Morgantown Road in Reading

READING, Pa. — A mishap involving a truck that caught hold of some overhead wires has closed a stretch of Morgantown Road, also known as Route 10, in southwest Reading. The incident appears to have happened as the truck was pulling out of the Mimmo's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria parking lot in the 200 block of Morgantown Road.
READING, PA

