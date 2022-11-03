Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Twp. rejects Wawa proposed for Freemansburg Avenue
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners on Monday night voted down a zoning map change that would have allowed for a 24-hour Wawa convenience store and gas station at 4900 Freemansburg Avenue. The entire plan proposed a subdivision of an 8-acre parcel of property into...
WFMZ-TV Online
Update 2:52 p.m.: Judge orders Luzerne County polls to stay open until 10 p.m. because of paper shortage
Judge Lesa S. Gelb has ordered all precincts in Luzerne County remain open until 10 p.m. tonight after a paper shortage affected 35 of the county's 186 polling sites. Gelb ordered the directive to be hand delivered to the precincts for compliance. 2:08 p.m.: Voting stops because of paper shortage.
WFMZ-TV Online
Decisions await voters heading to polls in Schuylkill County
On Tuesday, Schuylkill County voters who like to do it the old-fashioned way will head to the polls. Along with casting ballots for U.S. senator from Pennsylvania and representative in the redrawn 9th Congressional District, they will choose representatives in the four state legislative districts in the county, which also were redrawn.
WFMZ-TV Online
Judge Gelb orders all polls to remain open until 10 p.m.
It’s election day in Pennsylvania. Locally, voters are casting ballots for governor, lieutenant governor, U.S. Senator, U.S. Representatives in the 8th and 9th Congressional districts, State Senators in the 20th and 22nd districts and State Representatives in the 116th, 117th, 118th, 119th, 120th and 121st legislative districts. Check back...
Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, Tioga establishments receive citations from liquor enforcement officers
The PA State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement issued citations to a number of establishments in Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, and Tioga counties during the month of October. According to a report, citations were issued to the following: Clinton County: Sportsman Hotel, Renovo, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages on Aug. 1 with an expired...
WFMZ-TV Online
Palmer Twp. to hold public hearing for new zoning ordinance
PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Board of Supervisors on Monday night at the township building established a public hearing date for a new zoning ordinance. Supervisors set Dec. 5 for the public hearing, with Dec. 12 as a potential continuation date. If the Dec. 12 meeting is not required, it will be cancelled.
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
4 – 601.11(A) Equipment, Food Contact Surfaces, Nonfood Contact Surfaces and Utensils. Assorted containers on the drying shelf were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. 4 – 601.11(B-C) Equipment, Food-Contact Surfaces, Nonfood Contact Surfaces, and Utensils. Observed shelving with an accumulation...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pottstown man apparent victim of fatal shooting in Reading
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner on Tuesday identified the man who died after a shooting in Reading over the weekend. Jefferson Etienne, 38, of Pottstown, was one of two people who were reportedly wounded by gunfire in the 400 block of South 16th Street early Saturday morning.
LCCF inmate escapes from treatment custody on Turnpike
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. An inmate from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility released into the custody of a treatment facility has escaped in Lehigh County, according to a release issued Sunday from the county’s Division of Corrections. Michael MacDonald, 21, last known address in...
WFMZ-TV Online
LVHN, St. Luke's comment on Northampton County executive's proposed health center
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure says his proposal for a health center for county employees would provide great care and cut costs. It would be run by Integrity Health of New Jersey, creating some competition for the region's two big health chains, Lehigh Valley Hospital Network and St. Luke's University Health Network.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner IDs 2 people killed in crash on I-176
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner on Tuesday identified the two people who died in a crash on Interstate 176 over the weekend. The victims are Joshua Castro, 32, and Mayra Ibarra-Lopez, 36, both of Newark, Delaware. The single-vehicle crash happened on Saturday in the northbound lanes...
WFMZ-TV Online
Retired FBI agent to share stories of pay-to-play cases
A retired FBI agent will speak at Penn State Lehigh Valley on Tuesday about the investigations of the former Allentown and Reading mayors. Scott Curtis was with the bureau for 25 years and worked as a special agent with the Allentown field office. He will share details about the cases...
WFMZ-TV Online
House candidate dies day before election
Columbia County, Pa. — The democratic candidate for Columbia County's 109th district died Monday after a lengthy illness. Ed Giannattasio was set to face off against Republican nominee Robert Leadbeter for the House seat in today's election. The seat was vacated this year by retiring representative David Millard, who first took office in 2004.
WFMZ-TV Online
RHS virtual days met with mixed reviews after shooting
READING, Pa. — The Reading Police Department on Monday said it was investigating multiple incidents, but the one closest to the school — a shots-fired, gang-related incident — happened approximately two blocks from Reading High School last Thursday. At the recommendation of the police, students learned virtually Monday.
WFMZ-TV Online
SUV flips after crash in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a crash that ended with an SUV flipped over in the road. The SUV hit a parked car around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Front Street, then ended up on its roof, police said. The driver was treated for...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man, 28, dies after crash near Souderton
FRANCONIA TWP., Pa. - A Montgomery County man died after a crash in Franconia Township. Justin Minnucci, 28, was pronounced dead shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release. Minnucci, of Franconia Township, died of injuries sustained in a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Ex-Bethlehem cop charged with stalking, harassment
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A former Bethlehem cop is accused of using police resources to stalk his ex-girlfriend. Noah Klingborg, 27, is facing charges of stalking and harassment, said the Northampton County district attorney in a news release on Tuesday. Klingborg, who resigned from the department on Oct. 4, is accused...
State orders Emergency Services Shutdown at DCMH
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has ordered emergency services be closed at Delaware County Memorial Hospital starting Monday because there aren’t enough people to staff it, writes Robert Moran for The Philadelphia Inquire. “The [Pa.] department continues to actively monitor the situation at Delaware County Memorial Hospital to ensure...
Reading Man ID'd As Pennsylvania Turnpike Crash Victim: Coroner
The man killed in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster County on Saturday, Nov. 5 has been identified, authorities say. The crash involving a pickup truck and a car happened in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike in Elizabeth Township around noon, police and the coroner stated in releases.
WFMZ-TV Online
Truck snags wires on Morgantown Road in Reading
READING, Pa. — A mishap involving a truck that caught hold of some overhead wires has closed a stretch of Morgantown Road, also known as Route 10, in southwest Reading. The incident appears to have happened as the truck was pulling out of the Mimmo's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria parking lot in the 200 block of Morgantown Road.
