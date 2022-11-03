Read full article on original website
The Watcher and Monster Season 2 announced by Netflix
Netflix has officially announced The Watcher Season 2, along with the renewal of Monster as an anthology series – but it won’t follow Jeffrey Dahmer. After achieving global, chart-topping success with Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy released The Watcher on Netflix, based on a horrifying true story.
Stranger Things fans speculate over new Season 5 title
The title for the first episode of Stranger Things Season 5 was revealed overnight, and fans have been speculating over what it might mean. Yesterday was ‘Stranger Things Day’, with the hugely popular Netflix show dropping all kinds of content on social media. Character profile icons were refreshed,...
Musk says Twitter usage is 'at an all-time high,' but a report shows that more than 1 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since his takeover
Twitter usage has hit an all-time high, Elon Musk tweeted on Monday. Twitter also told some advertisers that daily user growth has hit "all-time highs," per the FT. Over a million users have left the platform in the week following Musk's takeover, per Bot Sentinel. Twitter has been in a...
Stranger Things’ Shawn Levy directing new Star Wars movie after Deadpool 3
Shawn Levy, the producer behind Stranger Things and director of Deadpool 3, will helm a new Star Wars movie following the final season of the Netflix series. There hasn’t been a movie set in the galaxy far, far away since 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, the divisive final entry in the Skywalker Saga. In the three years since, we’ve enjoyed a new era of Star Wars TV, from The Mandalorian to Andor.
Pokemon Ultimate Journeys fans scared for Ash after episode 133-135 leak
Pokemon anime fans have been left worried after leaked Pokemon Ultimate Journeys information for episodes 133, 134, and 135 hinted towards an emotional ending for Ash. Speculation surrounding the TV show version of the Pokemon world has been rife in recent months, with rumors circulating from previous employees that the series could be coming to an end soon.
How to watch the Oscars: Academy Awards date, start time & streaming details
We now know when the 95th Oscars are happening and who is hosting, so read on for all the details about the 2023 Academy Awards and how to watch the ceremony. Next year is the 95th Academy Awards, and all eyes will be on Hollywood during the night in question, thanks to this being the first Oscars since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage during the ceremony.
How long is God of War Ragnarok? Main story length & side content rundown
God of War Ragnarok is filled to the brim with expansive locations, a hefty dose of side content, hidden collectibles, and of course, an epic main storyline. But just how long does it take to see and do everything in the latest chapter of Kratos’ saga? Here’s what you need to know.
Rubius quickly unbanned on Twitch after Sonic Frontiers copyright mishap
Spanish Twitch star Rubius was quickly unbanned after a miscommunication with SEGA led to a copyright strike while playing Sonic Frontiers during his broadcast. With nearly 13,000,000 followers on Twitch — Rubius has made a name for himself as one of the top Spanish-speaking streamers on the platform. However,...
Disney Ekes Out Slim Profit as Streaming Losses Grow
Walt Disney Co, said continued heavy investment in its streaming business held its profit-making ability in check during its fiscal fourth quarter, part of the media giant’s ongoing effort to reshape its operations for a world increasingly dominated by broadband-delivered media. The Burbank, CA owner of the ABC television network, the Pixar movie studio and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming hubs said Tuesday that net income from continuing operations was essentially flat, rising just 1% to $162 million, compared with $160 million in the year-earlier period. The results come after Disney saw an operating loss in its streaming operations of...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raids explained: Dates, times, Pokemon & Tera Types
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans will again have the chance to team up with other players, trading out Sword & Shield’s Max Raid dens for Tera Battles. Here is everything to know about current and past Tera Raid battles. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet features a new type of cooperative...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trailer reveals Great Tusk and Iron Treads
Two new version-exclusive Pokemon known as Great Tusks and Iron Treads have been revealed for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and they bear a striking similarity to Donphan. With just days to go until Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are released on Nintendo Switch, another trailer has been released with extra footage and an exciting reveal: Two brand new, never-before-seen Pokemon.
Disney+ Adds 12.1 Million Subscribers to Cross 164 Million Worldwide Ahead of Ad-Tier Launch
The Walt Disney Co. closed its July-September quarter with a 12.1 million gain in Disney+ streaming subscribers. Coming in at 152.1 million last quarter, Disney+ subscribers totaled 164.2 million by Oct. 1, the end of the conglomerate’s fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2022 results, which were reported Tuesday. The pickup of 12.1 million, 2 million of those new accounts in U.S. and Canada, for the flagship streamer smashed analysts’ forecasts of an 8.9 million subscriber gain. Overall, Disney’s spectrum of direct-to-consumer services, which comprise Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, Hulu and ESPN+, has surpassed 235 million global subscribers, up from 221.1 million total subscribers worldwide at...
‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ cast category submissions for awards shows: Yep, they’re all supporting [EXCLUSIVE]
Gold Derby has learned exclusively that, just like last year, “The White Lotus: Sicily” will submit all of its actors and actresses into the supporting races for awards shows. (See the cast category submissions below.) HBO initially enacted this strategy for the first season of its ratings hit, believing “The White Lotus” to be a true ensemble where there are no official “lead” performances that should get preference. That resulted in Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett both winning Emmys for Season 1 as Best Limited Series Supporting Actress and Best Limited Series Supporting Actor. One caveat when making or updating your...
Is Black Panther 2 on Disney Plus? How to watch Wakanda Forever
Is Black Panther 2 coming to Disney+? Here’s everything you need to know about the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, plus when and where you can watch and stream it. Wakanda Forever is the highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s Black Panther, directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Letitia...
Avatar canceled sequel ‘The High Ground’ sounds insane
James Cameron has revealed canceled plans for ‘The High Ground’, an insane Avatar sequel with zero gravity battles. We are less than a month away from Avatar: The Way of Water, the long-awaited follow-up to Cameron’s 2009 box office king of the world, which is still the highest-grossing movie of all time to this day and beloved around the globe. Despite what people online will have you believe.
What is the viral 15-hour potato recipe on TikTok?
TikTokers are loving a viral recipe for 15-hour potatoes, with many attempting to recreate the delicious-looking dish. Here’s everything you need to know about it. Short-form video platform TikTok is a hub of content for a whole range of different communities on the internet, with users constantly uploading videos about everything from fashion and beauty to comedy and trends.
Will ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Beat ‘Doctor Strange 2’ for Biggest Opening Weekend of the Year?
There’s no doubt that Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will prove to be a box office smash when it debuts in 4,300 North American theaters on Friday. But just how many tickets will the comic book sequel sell in its opening weekend? The answer, at least according to early estimates? A lot… “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is expected to dominate with at least $175 million in its first three days of release. But given the hype around Disney’s grand return to the vibrant African nation, there’s optimism that initial returns could reach as much as $185 million to $200 million over...
People Online Aren't Sure What To Think Of Selena Gomez And Raquelle Stevens' Friendship After Watching Selena's New Documentary, With Some Calling It "Toxic" And "Passive-Aggressive"
There are a few scenes that stand out, like when Selena's feeling nervous before her speech at the McLean Psychiatric Hospital annual dinner.
TikToker shares hotel nightmare experience as she warns against answering door knocks
A TikToker warned viewers against answering knocks at their door, after sharing her scary hotel experience. In a viral video with over 940,000 views, comedian and content creator Heather McDonald (heathermcdonald) shared a recent experience she had at a hotel, as she told viewers to “watch and beware.”. It...
Underrated Cold War sniper rivals meta Warzone picks with solid KD
Looking for a sniper to use in the final days of Warzone? Well, there’s a solid choice from Black Ops Cold War that rivals some of the meta snipers. With the arrival of Warzone 2 almost upon, plenty of players have been bidding farewell to the original Warzone in a number of different ways.
