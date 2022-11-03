There’s no doubt that Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will prove to be a box office smash when it debuts in 4,300 North American theaters on Friday. But just how many tickets will the comic book sequel sell in its opening weekend? The answer, at least according to early estimates? A lot… “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is expected to dominate with at least $175 million in its first three days of release. But given the hype around Disney’s grand return to the vibrant African nation, there’s optimism that initial returns could reach as much as $185 million to $200 million over...

