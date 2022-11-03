Read full article on original website
NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 5 Review: Flesh & Blood
This episode accomplished a tricky balancing act. NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 5 effectively tackles a complex subject while being more humorous than usual. The case of the week also brought Deeks back to the most challenging period of his life. A couple of factors led Deeks to that...
FBI Season 5 Episode 6 Review: Double Blind
Well, Nina's departure certainly could have been handled better. Instead, her behavior changed radically on FBI Season 5 Episode 6. With Maggie returning on FBI Season 5 Episode 7, it wasn't a surprise that Nina had to leave. After all, her tenure with the squad would always last just as long as Maggie's recovery from exposure to sarin gas.
The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 7 Review: Truth Or Consequences
Between Robert's ultimatum and Chris's confession, everyone's lives are changed forever. Robert showed his true colors on The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 7 when he gave Arman an impossible choice that altered many lives. No one will ever be the same as now. There are even more secrets between...
Watch Quantum Leap Online: Season 1 Episode 8
On Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 8, Ben found himself in the body of a 16-year-old and amongst a group of outcast teens on the run. As the case intensified, he relied on determination to try and guide himself and Addison to safety. With the promise of a significant piece...
The Watcher Renewed for Season 2; Monster to Continue as Anthology Series Following Dahmer Success
Netflix is staying in business with Ryan Murphy. The streaming service revealed Monday that after the success of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the series would continue in the anthology format. Two new installments have been ordered and "will tell the stories of other monstrous figures who have impacted society."
The Rookie Season 5 Episode 7 Review: Crossfire
Lucy Chen is a badass when she's undercover. We got more undercover Lucy on The Rookie Season 5 Episode 7, which made for an intense hour. The case managed to bring most of the characters together, which was interesting in and of itself. And we also got some forward movement...
SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 8 Review: Aces and Eights
SEAL Team will never be the same again, and in hindsight, we should have seen it coming. SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 8 said goodbye to Max Thieriot as Clay Spenser, and it was a rollercoaster of emotions. Meeting Ben in the dead of night was never going to lead...
Watch All American: Homecoming Online: Season 2 Episode 4
On All American: Homecoming Season 2 Episode 4, Amara tried to find out everything about what was happening with her friend. Meanwhile, Simone struggled with being able to participate in Baby Shay's day of daycare only virtually. Elsewhere, Damon came to a decision about his birth parents. Who helped him...
The Acolyte: Disney+ Star Wars Series Casts Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, and More
Disney+ is moving forward with The Acolyte. The streaming service announced the entire cast for its upcoming Star Wars series on Monday. Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Manny Jacinto (Nine Perfect Strangers), Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), and Rebecca Henderson (Inventing Anna) have joined the cast.
The Calling Cast and Executive Producer Matthew Tinker Talk Compelling New Peacock Series
Peacock's slate of scripted originals is increasing. This month comes The Calling from David E. Kelley television. The Calling is based on a series of books by Dror A. Mishani focused on police detective Avraham Avraham. This version of the series is set on the same character set in New...
SEAL Team Trailer: Bravo Team Learns of Clay's Shocking Death
Bravo Team is in mourning. Paramount+ has unveiled the official trailer for SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 9, which is teased as the first part of a two-part "cinematic event." It also serves as the aftermath of SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 8, which said goodbye to Max Thieriot as Clay Spenser.
East New York Season 1 Episode 6 Review: Court on the Street
Homeless people get a bad rap. They don't get taken seriously, they get forced out of their encampments, and people judge them all day long. Not on East New York Season 1 Episode 6. When a little boy disappeared from a homeless encampment, Regina didn't allow the case to get...
A Million Little Things Officially Ending After Five Seasons at ABC
A Million Little Things is officially ending. After months of rumors, ABC confirmed Monday that its hit drama will be wrapping up with its fifth season. “I know seeing this show end may be sad for many people (especially my mom who watches live every week), but I always knew I wanted to follow these friends for five seasons and leave them when the time was right,” series creator DJ Nash said via statement.
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Spinoff Unveils Cast
With two main series episodes remaining, AMC is looking ahead to the broader Walking Dead universe. Deadline reports that Daryl Dixon's (Norman Reedus) spinoff has cast Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis. Poésy will star as Isabelle, described as “a member of a progressive religious group who joins forces...
The Winchesters' Bianca Kajlich Talks Millie's Development and Carrying on the Supernatural Legacy
Bianca Kajlich plays Millie Winchester on the Supernatural prequel series The Winchesters, which is currently in its first season on The CW. The Winchesters follows the epic love and origin story of Sam and Dean's parents, John Winchester and Mary Campbell, as they fight supernatural creatures and deal with their family issues.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians Casts Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes
Lin-Manuel Miranda is the latest addition to the cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Disney+ revealed this week that Miranda will take on the role of Hermes. Per the character’s official description, Hermes is “the messenger god who looks out for travelers and thieves, and is a bit of a trickster himself."
Fire Country: CBS Announces Special Sunday Episode
Fire Country is one of the biggest hits of the 2022-23 TV season. The series landed a full season order shortly after its premiere last month, and now, CBS is giving the Max Thieriot drama the opportunity to get even more sampling with a special Sunday airing. That's right. Fire...
