Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
3 groups back push to change how schools are rated
BATON ROUGE, La. - Three groups have endorsed a plan by state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley to revamp Louisiana's school accountability system, including how high schools are rated. The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is set to vote on the proposal Thursday amid heavy opposition from local...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Several groups sue over Georgia law banning teaching of 'divisive concepts'
(The Center Square) — Several groups said they plan to file a federal lawsuit against Georgia over a law that bans schools from teaching a series of "divisive concepts." The Southern Poverty Law Center, National Education Association and Georgia Association of Educators sent a letter to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr to inform him of their plans.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri Republican explores legislative push to require schools to have armed security
Within seven minutes of receiving a 911 call about an active shooter in a St. Louis high school, police and armed security guards were already in the building and engaging the suspect in gunfire. The immediate response by police and school security on Oct. 24 at Central Visual and Performing...
KPVI Newschannel 6
NWTF SC allocates $197,415 for wild turkey enhancement
EDGEFIELD — The NWTF South Carolina State Chapter recently met to allocate Hunting Heritage Super Fund dollars to the South Carolina Wild Turkey Habitat Enhancement Program. This is year two of the new cooperative funding program between the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the NWTF South Carolina State Chapter. Funding for this program is partly provided through the purchase of wild turkey tags from hunters and dollars provided by the state chapter’s Super Fund, including revenue generated from hunting heritage banquets and other fundraising events.
KPVI Newschannel 6
57% of Tuesday's legislative races will be uncontested in Missouri
(The Center Square) – Thousands of Missouri voters won't need to make a choice between candidates for the state Senate or House of Representatives when voting on Tuesday. There's no opposing candidate in 57% of all races for the Missouri legislature, according to an analysis of data filed on Ballotpedia. Of the 163 seats in the House of Representatives, 93 candidates won't face any opposition on Tuesday. Of the 66 races where only a Republican is running, 52 are incumbents. Of the 27 races where only a Democrat is running, 22 are incumbents.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bill Lee makes closing pitch to Tennessee touting values, not legislative wins
As Gov. Bill Lee’s campaign bus pulled up East Main Street in Murfreesboro to the Rutherford County GOP office on Monday afternoon, supporters crowded the sidewalk and spilled out onto the street, waving Lee’s navy and orange campaign signs. Lee arrived to shake hands, pose for photos and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Packed ballot awaits voters across the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - Elections are critical to our democracy. The midterm election is set for Tuesday nationwide and there are plenty of things on the ballot that need voters' attention. LOUISIANA - POLLS CLOSE 8 P.M. Mostly notably in Shreveport is the mayor's race. Democrat incumbent Adrian Perkins is fending...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Polls open as voters choose U.S. senator and Pennsylvania governor, senators and representatives
SCRANTON — Voting began Tuesday with limited issues and seemingly steady turnout as residents head to the polls to pick a new governor and senator, among other races. Amid widespread concerns of threats to election workers, Lackawanna County Director of Elections Elizabeth Hopkins said only minor problems have been reported, such as judges of elections arriving at polling locations early and finding the doors locked.
KPVI Newschannel 6
It’s Election Day: How, when and where to vote
Election Day is upon us today as Iowans vote on who should be the state’s next governor, U.S. senator, U.S. House members, lawmakers in the Iowa Legislature and on county Boards of Supervisors – and much more. How to vote. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
It's Election Day! Polls open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday
Indiana and Illinois citizens have the opportunity Tuesday to choose who will represent their interests in government at the federal, state and local level for the next two years, four years, or in some cases, six years. Polling places across Northwest Indiana are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m....
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska State Board of Education restriction on public comment irks critics
No public comment was allowed at Friday’s Nebraska State Board of Education meeting, a decision the board president said was routine and not unprecedented. But the move upset board critics who suspected politics were at play so close to Tuesday’s election. Board President Patsy Koch Johns said that...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wyoming Department of Corrections Announces New Prison Division Administrator
Director Daniel Shannon announces the appointment of Scott Abbott as the new Prison Division Administrator. Director Shannon commented I’m pleased to promote a Wyoming native to this important position. I have learned to respect and appreciate his thoughts, experiences and input.”. Administrator Abbott joined the Department in 1989 as...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pastors encouraging Texans to vote to restore law and order
(The Center Square) – Texas pastors are encouraging Texans, and especially those in Harris County, the most violent county in the state, to vote for leaders who will better represent them. “Innocent citizens in Harris County are being victimized by an explosion of violent crime in great part due...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Conservation dept. urges safety for non-hunters
With the most popular portion of firearms deer season opening Nov. 12, the Missouri Department of Conservation reminds non-hunters to practice safety measures when afield during hunting seasons. “Safety while hunting is ultimately the responsibility of the hunter,” said MDC hunter education coordinator Justin McGuire. “Hunters must clearly identify their...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Election day 2022: Polls open late at Wilkes-Barre school
It’s election day in Pennsylvania. Locally, voters are casting ballots for governor, lieutenant governor, U.S. Senator, U.S. Representatives in the 8th and 9th Congressional districts, State Senators in the 20th and 22nd districts and State Representatives in the 116th, 117th, 118th, 119th, 120th and 121st legislative districts. Check back...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Election 2022: What to know before you hit the polls
It’s a campaign that has put Illinois’ regionalism on full display, with Bailey's downstate farm nearly 250 miles and worlds away from Pritzker's mansion on Chicago's Gold Coast. Here are the candidates' stances and statements regarding elections, libraries and other topics. Voters are being asked whether the Illinois...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wyoming Republican Party Deploys 200 Poll Watchers
The Wyoming Republican Party finished training 200 Poll Watchers on Wednesday who will be deployed to over 150 Wyoming polling locations on November 8th. In addition to serving at the polls on Election Day, Republican Poll Watchers are observing early voting centers in those counties offering early, in-person voting. Some...
KPVI Newschannel 6
17 reputed gang members arrested following multijurisdictional investigation
ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, and Attorney General Chris Carr were joined by leaders of state public safety agencies, members of the General Assembly, and local law enforcement officials to announce the indictment of 17 alleged members of the 183 Gangster Bloods following a large-scale investigation conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Gang Task Force and the Department of Corrections’ Office of Professional Standards Investigative Division and Security Threat Group Unit.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cities with the most expensive homes in Louisiana
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Louisiana using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Election Day: What's on the ballot in Smith County and when, where to vote
The day has come for voters to cast their ballots in the November general election. Today is Election Day and people can make their voices heard at any of the 35 Smith County voting locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting ended Friday and had a turnout that...
Comments / 0