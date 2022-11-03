Displaced Kissimmee senior community residents to move again. It’s still not the end

Kenneth VanDyke retrieves a van from the flooded Wales Street — Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez and Attorney General Ashley Moody get an airboat tour of the flooded Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Johnny Edwards/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Good Samaritan Society residents, who have been living at hotels for over a month since floodwaters from Hurricane Ian forced them to flee the Kissimmee retirement community, will be moved to more-permanent housing on Friday.

Over 50 Good Samaritan residents who have been living at a Red Lion hotel, Holiday Inn and Candlewood Suites will move into apartments at Westgate Towers, a resort on West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee.

A joint Federal Emergency Management Agency and Senior Resource Alliance effort, the move is to give renters of the sprawling village whose residences are deemed uninhabitable a place that feels more like home, said Senior Resource Alliance CEO Karla Radka.

“This move permits for long-term housing options and allows for more dedicated accommodations and the streamlining of critical services, such as: mental health and dental services, a continued congregate meal site, legal aid, activities and programming,” Radka said in an email.

Radka said the move is not permanent but Westgate Towers is better for longer-term stays. FEMA will pay for residents’ stay through the Transitional Sheltering Assistance program.

Johnny Edwards, 73, has been living at a Red Lion hotel for a month since his home was flooded. Good Samaritan recently informed him that his home will not be restored. He will be moving on Friday to Westgate with his wife and cat.

“It’s hard living in a hotel; all you have to do is sit in front of the TV,” Edwards said.

Friday’s relocation comes after Good Samaritan Society announced it would not restore 523 homes due to extensive damage from Ian, forcing residents to find new homes.

Osceola County conducted inspections within Good Samaritan on Oct. 17 and determined 69 additional mobile homes were severely damaged, according to a damage assessment report.

During the inspection, some properties still had roughly 4 feet of water and air conditioners and electric units were damaged, according to the report.

Many of the mobile homes severely damaged were in the Island community, in the middle of the property, the report said. In a Wednesday update on its website, Good Samaritan Society asked Island residents to communicate questions or decisions about their future occupancy plans to staff.

The county is not condemning the homes or telling residents they cannot live there, said Osceola spokesperson Mark Pino. Condemning property would need approval from the Board of County Commissioners. Meanwhile, seizing Good Samaritan Society by eminent domain is still under review as the county considers its options.

Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida has been helping Good Samaritan residents know their rights and Jeffrey Hussey, director of public interest & litigation, said he has spoken to hundreds who are angry.

“Affordable housing, everyone knows, in Central Florida is scarce and not available,” Hussey said. “Right now we are in the crisis-management mode and are investigating about potential causes for action.”

Good Samaritan resumed charging rent on Oct. 28 for homes it deems livable, adding further stress, many residents have said.

Asked about residents’ concerns their rent could rise, Aimee Middleton, Good Samaritan Society’s vice president of operations, said in an email that no lot rent increases are anticipated at this time for mobile home owners at Kissimmee Village.

Hussey said there are many different issues that could prevent residents from living in their homes even if they are not labeled severely damaged, including respiratory health issues, like Good Samaritan resident Edwards has.

“If there’s someone that hasn’t spoken with us I can explain to them what their rights are,” Hussey said.

Edwards spends most of his days in between meetings with lawyers, hunting for apartments on hotel computers, and sitting outside the hotel parking lot getting fresh air.

A Vietnam Veteran, Edwards raced out of his house with his wife, leaving behind his cat, to a motel right before Hurricane Ian left 2 feet of water in his house and knocked over his refrigerator. Since the evacuation order was lifted Edwards has only been back to his apartment a few times because there’s nothing to salvage.

“We lost everything; it’s so hard to start over now,” Edwards said. “All we had was the clothes on our back so we had to go to Walmart to buy all the clothes we now have.”

Edwards and his wife are already looking for new retirement communities to live in and plan on using most of their savings to pay. The couple found four possible apartments but the one they like best is near the ocean in Daytona Beach.

“We just went through what we went through and now we are looking at one near the water,” Edwards said, laughing and shaking his head.

najaramillo@orlandosentinel.com