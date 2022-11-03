ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC News

Two influencers say they were denied entry to a club because of their size. Now, they’re empowering others to speak out.

Before she even arrived at the Los Angeles club The Highlight Room on Wednesday, model Alexa Jay had anxiety. Jay, 24, who is Black and plus size, said she has experienced discrimination at clubs, bars and parties since her freshman year of college. But she decided to push those concerns aside to attend her friend's birthday party. That night, she waited in the tightly packed corridor of the club's entrance alongside several friends, including curve model and influencer Ella Halikas. While some in their group were admitted to the club, Jay and Halikas were stopped by the bouncer, they said.
Hypebae

Rihanna's Favorite Post-Partum Body Part Is Still "Her Booty"

Rihanna continues to be the mom-spiration we all know and love as she makes more appearances in interviews and on the red carpet following her journey into motherhood. During the red carpet of her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show, the star was asked a question about her favorite body part to show off. As it turns out, the very same interviewer asked her that exact question ten years ago, and the answer may surprise you. “I wanna know if the answer has changed or not,” the interviewer began.
Hypebae

Gigi Hadid Makes a Case for Gray Lipstick To Take Over Your Makeup Caboodles

Honestly, there was never a thought about how gray lipstick could be so flattering on some until Gigi Hadid made it a thing. When you think of the emo/punk-rock style, we know of the classic dark purple and moody black lipsticks, but the thought of a gray shade instantly brings a cringe as you would think the color would wash you out and drain the life from your face — however, absolutely the contrary. Gigi’s dark petal gray defied everything we thought about the color delivering high editorial beauty. Makeup artist and founder Patrick Ta revealed to Instagram that the model requested the lip color herself. Bringing out more of her rosy warm complexion, Ta went with peachy tones to enhance the green-blue of Gigi’s eyes with a winged liner creating a feline effect on her lower lash line.
Hypebae

Condé Nast Is Suing Drake and 21 Savage for Releasing Fake Vogue Covers

Megan Thee Stallion isn’t the only one upset with Drake and 21 Savage as publishing giant Condé Nast is suing the rappers for releasing fake covers of Vogue to promote their upcoming album, Her Loss. While the Canadian rapper mentioned the title and Anna Wintour in the caption...
Hypebae

Victim Blaming Billie Eilish Is Not Very Feminist of You

On Saturday, November 5 Billie Eilish, 20, and Jesse Rutherford, 31, made their red carpet debut at a film gala in Los Angeles. The appearance takes place amid public backlash for their recent Halloween costume and of course, TikTok has a lot to say. Eilish and Rutherford arrived in a...
Hypebae

Lush Just Dropped a 'Stranger Things' Bath Bomb

Lush Cosmetics just launched an all-new, limited-edition bathing duo to celebrate Stranger Things day and we must admit, we’re very tempted to give them a go. Dubbed ‘The Hellfire Club Bathing Duo,’ the new release includes two limited-edition, handmade bath bombs that draw from the latest season of the Netflix show. The pack also comes complete with two collectible playing cards, compatible with the Dungeons and Dragons game that’s played in the show.
Hypebae

Rihanna Compares Her Experience With Motherhood To Tripping on Acid

Rihanna welcomed a son with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May, and she’s finally opening about about motherhood, which has been a trip, according to her. When asked about what has surprised her the most about being a parent, Rihanna gave some insight on her personal experience. “The beginning, it’s like you’re tripping [on] acid every day. It’s wild, trippy as hell,” she told Access, recalling on how hormones have a certain effect on a woman’s body after giving birth.
Hypebae

UPDATE: Phoebe Bridgers Allegedly Engaged to Pandemic Crush Paul Mescal

UPDATE (November 6, 2022): After the announcement broke, Mescal’s publicist reached out to Hypebae to state The Guardian’s comment has not been confirmed by Mescal himself. The original interview has since been amended. Indie musician Phoebe Bridgers and Normal People star Paul Mescal are reportedly engaged. Mescal became...
Hypebae

The Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2022 LACMA Art and Film Gala

Celebrities headed to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art over the weekend for the 11th edition of the annual LACMA Art and Film Gala, which honored Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook and American artist Helen Pashgian. With support from Gucci, the event saw a star-studded attendance with select names wearing pieces designed by Alessandro Michele.
Hypebae

Kim Kardashian and Ye Are Apparently Back on Speaking Terms

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are seemingly back on speaking terms, after the pair were spotted chatting at their son Saint’s flag football game. Held at SoFi Stadium on November 5, the former husband and wife were seen to be calmly making conversation as they showed support for Saint, a pretty stark contrast from the situation they were in a month ago. Pictures shared by TMZ showed Kardashian and West on the sidelines alongside their daughter North West.
Hypebae

Prepare for Winter With Moon Boot x Stranger Things’ Collaboration

Bracing ourselves for winter, Italian heritage brand Moon Boot has partnered with Stranger Things, releasing a collaborative collection of upside down-proof footwear. The limited-edition capsule includes three signature styles as high top silhouettes arrive in black and khaki, alongside the Low in the familiar onyx shade. The hit Netflix series is famously set in 1986, so naturally the footwear drop merges its Y2K silhouette with the show’s iconic era, bearing the series’ haunting iconography comprised of the parallel universe’s suffocating vines.

