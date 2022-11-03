Read full article on original website
Addison Independent
Former Gov. Howard Dean to discuss midterm election in Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — Physician and former six-term governor of Vermont Howard Dean will present the talk “What Do the Midterms Mean for American Democracy?” this Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7:30 p.m. in Middlebury. The public is welcome to this free event at Champlain Valley Unitarian Universalist Society at 2 Duane Court.
Addison Independent
Tiger football tops Burr & Burton in D-1 semifinal
MANCHESTER CENTER — The Middlebury Union High School football team for the second time in two weeks upset host No. 2 Burr & Burton, this time on Saturday in a Division I semifinal, 14-9. The 7-3 Tigers, who are 7-1 after an 0-2 start, will next take on No. 1 Champlain Valley Union (9-0) for the D-I title. That game will be played this Saturday at 5 p.m. at Rutland High School.
