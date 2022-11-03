Read full article on original website
610KONA
Occupants Displaced by Early Sunday Morning fire in Kennewick
The Kennewick Fire Department says four people will be displaced due to an early morning fire. Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael released information Sunday about an early-morning fire Sunday. According to Michael, a 9-1-1 call came in about a residential fire at 2309 West 1st. Ave, resulting in units from...
Woman dies after being found beaten unconscious behind Pasco store
She died about 11 hours after being found.
Accidental fire forces Walla Walla apartment building to evacuate
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Firefighters investigate that an accidental fire, which they suspect began on a stovetop, caused roughly $100,000 worth of damages and forced a highly populated apartment building to evacuate on Tuesday night. According to the Walla Walla Fire Department, crews from Fire Stations 1 and 2 were sent to the apartments at 10 S Clinton St for...
610KONA
Woman Dies After Likely Assault Sunday in Pasco
The area of 28th Ave. near Hopkins in Pasco is known to be frequented by individuals who often are associated with criminal activity. This is the intersection, looking northwest towards Lewis. A woman found early Sunday morning, dies Sunday evening. Pasco Police have just released information about what they believe...
610KONA
Troopers Say Man Died After Crash From Medical Emergency
A man is dead from a single car crash after reportedly suffering a medical emergency in State Route 17 Monday. Troopers say 61-year-old Troy Wilson of Benton City was northbound on SR 17 about a mile north of Othello when his 2015 Nissan Altima left the roadway to the right, went into a ditch and came to a rest against a fence.
610KONA
Arrest Warrant Issued for Windstorm After Tri-Cities Trees Assaulted
A storm blew into Tri-Cities Friday night that assaulted thousands of innocent trees, and now the TC-TPD wants to find the perpetrator and have them arrested. The Trees Were Just Minding Their Own Business Friday Night. When thousands of trees in the Tri-Cities went to bed on Friday night, they...
610KONA
Drone and K-9 Flush Car Theft Suspects Out of Cornfield near Pasco
Years ago, before the widespread use of K-9's and now drones, these four suspects might have been able to elude Deputies. But not now. Four auto theft suspects flushed out of cornfield near Pasco. Late Monday evening, a Franklin County Deputy attempted to pull over a speeding car that was...
FOX 11 and 41
Animal complaint turns into arrest Saturday night in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Deputy McDermott with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a house from an animal complaint. When the deputy arrived, he ended up writing a search warrant, leading to 4 warrant arrests, four recovered stolen cargo trailers, a stolen car, a stolen big Tex trailers and one animal that tried attacking a neighbor were all recovered from the home.
nbcrightnow.com
Power line down in Benton County
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - Power is out in the area around Twin Bridges Road due to a down power line. Expect lane closures and vehicles in the roadway as crews work to restore power. Twin Bridges Road was closed due to the work but has since been reopened.
610KONA
30 Gut-Wrenching Photos Shows Aftermath in Tri-Cities Windstorm
Take A Look At 30 Photos Showing The Aftermath Of Tri-Cities Windstorm. One of the few things we have to worry about in Tri-Cities is the windstorms that roll through the Columbia Basin once or twice a year. November 2022 Tri-Cities Windstorm Leaves 1000's Without Power. My wife pulled out...
610KONA
One Woman Dead in Apparent Pasco Homicide
(Pasco, WA) -- Police in Pasco say a 24-year-old woman has died of injuries she apparently sustained in an assault. This happened Sunday around 7:30am off 28th and Hopkins. The original call was for a woman found not breathing. Officers arrived and found a 24-year-old unconscious female that appeared to have significant injuries consistent with being assaulted. She was revived and taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. She was pronounced dead Sunday night around 6:30pm. Pasco Detectives are now continuing with a homicide investigation. We are asking anyone with information to please call the Pasco Police Department at 509-545-3421.
Kennewick loses longtime grocery + A Tri-Cities favorite eatery reopens + A new Dutch Bros
Also, one of the most unique restaurants in Tri-Cities is back after closing early in the pandemic.
610KONA
Trying to Vote? Some Tri-Cities Ballot Boxes Have Moved
If you are trying to drop your voting ballot in the same place you always have, surprise but some have changed locations or have been removed. If they have moved, where can you drop off your ballot today?. Ballot Boxes in Kennewick Have Moved. If you look at one of...
610KONA
Benton County Deputies Slammed with Sunday AM Calls
Sunday, the Benton County Sheriff's Department was busy from early morning til night. Early Sunday morning, Deputy McDermott of the BCSO answered an animal complaint, which according to the department, morphed into:. "... writing a search warrant which led to 4 warrant arrests, 4 recovered stolen cargo trailers, 1 recovered...
610KONA
That One Time Kennewick Was Featured On The Top 5 Jail Breaks In America
Did Benton County Washington Have The Easiest Jailbreak Of All Time?. Kennewick Washington is famous for lots of things but one of our least shining moments is when we were featured on national TV with a video of the easiest jailbreak ever from the Benton County Justice Center. See Video...
Ferocious Tri-Cities winds knock out power, topple trees. Top gusts nearly 70 mph
“It’s called the Tri-City lottery. I never ‘win’. I always get plastic bags and tumbleweeds. Some people ‘win’ lawn furniture and trampolines.”
610KONA
Shari’s Restaurant in Richland is in Rubble, What’s Popping Up Next?
In my normal drive down George Washington Way in Richland, I had to turn around a snap a few photos. Shari's Restaurant has been closed for some time now. I just assumed a new restaurant or business would move in. I was shocked to see a pile of rubble today.
Widespread damage reported across the Tri-Cities, Benton and Franklin Counties
BENTON COUNTY, Wash – Saturday, November 5, 10:00 a.m. More than 300 remain without power across Benton County at this time. According to Benton PUD, crews will work throughout the day to restore power to the remaining customers. Franklin PUD also worked on power outages throughout the evening. The City of Richland reported more than 300 power outages in the...
nbcrightnow.com
Thousands without power across Central Washington
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:01 p.m. Over 1,200 customers are without power in the Prosser area, according to Benton PUD. There is no estimate for when power will return and no cause has been identified at this time. Additionally, nearly 500 people are out of power in Union Gap, according...
yaktrinews.com
Silver SUV that struck Richland boy, fled scene seen on surveillance camera
RICHLAND, Wash. — Police have released security camera stills of the vehicle which they believe to have struck a 14-year-old student of Chief Joseph Middle School and fled from the scene in late October. According to a social media alert from the Richland Police Department, officers were dispatched to...
