ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellicottville, NY

Comments / 0

Related
chautauquatoday.com

Church donates 40-foot tree for Jamestown's official Christmas tree

The city of Jamestown has announced a 40-foot Norway Spruce tree will become the city's official Christmas tree. The tree is being donated by the New Home Community Church and will be harvested from the churchyard at 40 City View Avenue in Jamestown. A crew from the city's Parks, Recreation and Conservation Department, along with assistance from the Jamestown BPU crew and crane, will harvest the three, then transport it by a truck and trailer donated and driven by Lake Shore Paving to City Hall for display on Tracy Plaza. The tree will be decorated with over 3,000 energy-saving LED lights. Harvesting of the tree is scheduled tentatively for Tuesday, November 8 at 9 am, arriving at City Hall about an hour later. A ceremonial lighting of the Christmas tree will take place during this year's Christmas Parade set for Saturday, December 3.
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

Western New York welcomes back Pizza Hut

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A blast from the past is coming back to Western new york. The iconic Pizza Hut is making a comeback to the Queen City. Picone Construction Corporation recently began construction on four new Pizza Hut locations. Those include, Kenmore, Depew, Amherst and Cheektowaga. The franchise is...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Best Decorated Christmas House in All of Western New York

Where is the best-decorated house for Christmas in Western New York? It is in Lancaster and there is probably not even a close second. A home in Lancaster is a destination this year for you and the family. Outside, the house has the most Christmas lights than anyone in Western New York (we are pretty sure--wait until you see.)
LANCASTER, NY
2 On Your Side

The Junction to replace Tandoori on Transit

AMHERST, N.Y. — The site of the former Tandoori Royal Indian Cuisine restaurant could become a four-story, apartment development. Ravi Sabbarwal, owner of the now-closed Tandoori, has submitted plans to the Amherst Planning Board for a 40-unit apartment building on the restaurant site at 7740 Transit Road. The planning board will begin its review Nov. 17.
AMHERST, NY
2 On Your Side

Rock Burger plans first site in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo will get its first Rock Burger site as the Niagara Falls-based restaurant chain works to opens a new site in Elmwood Village. Rock Burger – specializing in stuffed burgers – is under development at 502 Elmwood Ave. in a 2,547-square-foot space formerly operated as a pizzeria and commissary. It’s the second location for Brandon Markant and Derrick Ferraro, whose B&D Rock Enterprises opened Rock Burger at 2810 Union Road in Cheektowaga three years ago.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga Police cancel Sliver Alert

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Silver Alert for Paulette Witherspoon has been cancelled. Witherspoon, who is 77 years old, reportedly suffers from a cognitive disorder and was last seen near 87 Woodell Avenue. She reportedly left her home on foot at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday. Witherspoon is described as 5’4″ with short salt and pepper […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
ellicottvilleNOW

East Otto Holiday Open House

For many, it wouldn’t feel like the start of the holiday season without a visit to Hog-Shed Studio Pottery or Brookside Studio Watercolors for their annual holiday open house! For over 30 years, both businesses have participated in this annual tradition, which was once just a two-day event during the first weekend of November. Now, the event takes place over three days to accommodate even more visitors who look forward to an annual sojourn to one of the most beautiful areas of Cattaraugus County. Both studios will be open to welcome visitors Friday, November 4 through Sunday, November 6 from 10:00am-5:00pm.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
ellicottvilleNOW

Bob McCarthy’s Irish Christmas

ELLICOTTVILLE - As the trees turn bare and the days grow shorter, the town of Ellicottville shifts into winter mode. Boots are broken out, summer tires are replaced, and calendars begin to fill with a plethora of lovely holiday traditions unique to the area. Bob McCarthy’s Irish Christmas, a seasonal...
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Shop 120+ Local Artisans & Small Businesses This Holiday Season at The Makers & Shakers Boozy Artisan Market

Once November hits Mariah Carey defrosts and all of a sudden it’s time for the holidays!. That’s right, the most wonderful time of the year is right around the corner, which comes with busting out the holiday decorations, baking all kinds of scrumptious treats, lake effect snow storms, and, of course, shopping for gifts! If you’re looking to get amazing gifts for everyone on your list this year (including yourself 😉 ) and support small businesses in Western New York, we’ve got the perfect event for you.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Neighbors protest over nursing home lockdown

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Concerned neighbors joined together in Niagara Falls Sunday to protest nursing home conditions at the Schoellkopf Health Center. The protesters say family and friends aren't allowed to visit because of COVID-19, which is taking a toll on the mental health of seniors who live there.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Kid Goes Viral For Helping Classmate

They say that Buffalo is the city of good neighbors and the action of a local school student serves as a reminder that this is 100 percent true. Sometimes kids can be cruel to other kids when they don't have cool clothes or nice shows, especially in middle school. Something like this happened recently to a 7th-grade boy at Buffalo Creek Academy, a local charter school in Buffalo's Old First Ward neigborhood.
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas

It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
BUFFALO, NY
wellsvillesun.com

NY Landquest: House with Cabin on 2 acres in Swain NY, see the slideshow

This property would be a great investment opportunity for a Bed and Breakfast. Located near Swain Ski Resort. The home is currently a single family home and includes a large open concept kitchen/family room with beautiful hardwood floors, a large bedroom with a spacious closet, a full bathroom, and a mud room with washer and dryer hook ups. There is a full basement that is the 2 car garage, and a blacktop driveway with ample parking. The 1 bedroom cabin has had many upgrades.
SWAIN, NY
wesb.com

Homeless Camp Cleanup Set for Thursday

The City of Bradford Police are looking for volunteers to help clean up the former homeless camp. Police are forming a clean-up detail for the former camp located along the Elm Street exit off Route 219 Wednesday morning. PennDOT and the Department of Public Works will be providing equipment to help with the clean-up effort.
ellicottvilleNOW

ellicottvilleNOW

Ellicottville, NY
186
Followers
820
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

ellicottvilleNOW is a locally owned & operated, community and tourism-driven newspaper promoting current news and events/activities in Ellicottville, NY and surrounding areas. ellicottvilleNOW is published every other Thursday, year-round, and is available for FREE in print and online at www.ellicottvilleNOW.com. Published by DesignPerks of Ellicottville, ellicottvilleNOW is supported solely by its advertisers and boasts attractive content and professional layout. With over 20 years of experience in the Ellicottville newspaper industry and backed by a team of experienced journalists and graphic designers, we maintain a passion to provide residents and visitors with an all-inclusive news source that is both informative and entertaining, greatly enhancing the paper’s desirability and our clients’ branding.

 https://www.ellicottvillenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy