- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 37,733

- On-time performance: 75.31%

- Air carrier delay: 8.8%

- Weather delay: 0.9%

- National Aviation System delay: 4.4%

- Security delay: 0.1%

- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.4%

- Cancelled flights: 2.9%

- Diverted flights: 0.2%

