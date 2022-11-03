ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#98. Nashville, Tennessee: Nashville International

- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 84,727

- On-time performance: 76.54%

- Air carrier delay: 8.2%

- Weather delay: 0.5%

- National Aviation System delay: 3.7%

- Security delay: 0.1%

- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.4%

- Cancelled flights: 2.5%

- Diverted flights: 0.1%

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

