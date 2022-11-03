Read full article on original website
Related
Addison Independent
Faith Gong: The November of middle age
“I think that November might be the most beautiful month,” said my daughter as we drove through the barren brown landscape. A few scraggly leaves clung resolutely to the skeletal tree branches. November, memorialized by Thomas Hood’s bleak poem (a long list of “no’s,” concluding with, “No fruits, no flowers, no leaves, no birds! — November!”) is usually far down the list of months ranked by beauty. This daughter turns 15 in two weeks, so she has a vested interest in finding goodness in her birth month.
Addison Independent
Eagle football falls to Windsor in semifinal contest
WINDSOR — A successful season for the Mount Abraham-Vergennes cooperative football team came to an end in a Division III semifinal on Saturday, when top seed Windsor cruised past the Eagles, 45-6. No one has finished close to the undefeated Jacks this season, but No. 2 seed Fairfax-Lamoille will give it another shot in this coming Saturday’s D-III final in Rutland.
Addison Independent
Former Gov. Howard Dean to discuss midterm election in Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — Physician and former six-term governor of Vermont Howard Dean will present the talk “What Do the Midterms Mean for American Democracy?” this Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7:30 p.m. in Middlebury. The public is welcome to this free event at Champlain Valley Unitarian Universalist Society at 2 Duane Court.
Addison Independent
Tiger football tops Burr & Burton in D-1 semifinal
MANCHESTER CENTER — The Middlebury Union High School football team for the second time in two weeks upset host No. 2 Burr & Burton, this time on Saturday in a Division I semifinal, 14-9. The 7-3 Tigers, who are 7-1 after an 0-2 start, will next take on No. 1 Champlain Valley Union (9-0) for the D-I title. That game will be played this Saturday at 5 p.m. at Rutland High School.
Comments / 0