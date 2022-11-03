Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
World's first foldable iPhone wasn't made by Apple
After over 200 days of trial and error, an engineer was able to create a folding iPhone using custom parts and a hinge from a Motorola Razr. Creative engineers love to build Frankenstein-like Apple devices like iPhones with USB-C ports or Mac mini with M1 processors stuffed into old iMac cases. The latest creation comes from a Chinese YouTuber called "Scientific and technological aesthetics," who tried to build the rumored iPhone Fold.
Apple Insider
Samsung tries adding Apple-style Back Tap to Galaxy S and Flip devices
The iPhone's Back Tap feature is now available for Samsung Galaxy S and Flip devices, although making it work means digging through several layers of abstraction. Back Tap is the feature on iPhone that lets users assign different actions to a double tap, or triple tap, on the back of the phone. Meant for accessibility, it's become popular with many users for how it means you can quickly turn on the torch, or launch applications, and so on.
Apple Insider
Apple releases AirPods Pro 2 firmware update
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A new firmware update is available for theAirPods Pro 2, and release notes indicate it is a basic "bug fixes and improvements" release. Apple doesn't usually provide detailed release notes for AirPods firmware, making...
Apple Insider
Apple seeds second developer beta for iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, tvOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2
Apple has reached the second round of the current beta generation, providing developers new builds of iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, tvOS 16.2, and watchOS 9.2. New betas can be acquired from the Apple Developer Center by developers signed up for Apple's test program, or via an over-the-air update for hardware already running beta software. Public betas generally appear soon after the developer versions, and are downloaded through the Apple Beta Software Program website.
Apple Insider
Apple wants to hire lead designer from inside, but having problems
Evans Hankey, Apple's vice president of industrial design, is leaving, and the company is having trouble finding a replacement. Hankey and Alan Dye took leadership positions within the team after Jony Ive's departure. A report on October 21 said that Hankey plans to stick around for the next six months.
Apple Insider
Matter launches and supported devices get made official
We discuss the global launch of the Matter smart home standard and walk through various supported devices on the latest episode of the Homekit Insider podcast. It was a big week for smart home aficionados as Matter held a launch event in Amsterdam. The CSA announced several pieces of news related to the Matter platform and many partner brands were on hand with announcements of their own.
Apple Insider
Apple is down to one manufacturer for AirPods Pro 2, says Kuo
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Goertek has stopped production ofAirPods Pro 2, leaving just one supplier producing the complex devices. After reporting back in 2019 that Goertek and Luxshare would be joint suppliers for...
Apple Insider
'Ask Apple' for developers restarts on Nov. 14
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has announced that next week of its Ask Apple series for developers will start on November 14, with sessions focusing on the latest technologies and features from the company. Developers can get help...
Apple Insider
Apple breaks silence on iPhone 14 Pro impact from COVID
Since late October, reports surrounding Foxconn's Zhengzhou factory has detailed the impact and changes made at the facility to counter an outbreak of the coronavirus. Late on Sunday, Apple has finally admitted there's a problem at the assembly plant. "COVID-19 restrictions have temporarily impacted the primary iPhone 14 Pro and...
Apple Insider
Apple reportedly cuts back iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus orders
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Even as stocks of theiPhone 14 Pro remain constrained, Apple is said to be trimming iPhone 14 orders by up to 3 million. The scarcity of the iPhone 14 Pro, and how production is...
Apple Insider
LG Display joins OLED panel supply chain for the iPhone 14 Pro
Apple has reportedly started to use LG Display as a supplier of OLED panels for the iPhone 14 Pro models, alongside existing supplier Samsung Display. For the launch of the iPhone 14, the Pro models' OLED panels were provided only by Samsung Display. However, it seems that Apple has brought aboard another supplier for the premium models.
Apple Insider
Eufy launches Security SmartTrack Link to track items in Find My
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Accessory maker Eufy has released an item tracker called Security SmartTrack Link that works with Apple'sFind My protocol. The tracker is slightly less expensive than AirTag while providing many of the same location-tracking features....
Apple Insider
Apple begins Oscars push for 'Causeway'
Entertainment industry title Deadline has opened this year's movie awards season with "Contenders Film: New York" to highlight some of the year's most popular movies, including one from Apple TV+. Ahead of the 95th Oscars ceremony that will take place on March 12, 2023, "Contenders Film: New York" shared possible...
Apple Insider
Native Union's new foldable Mac & iPad stand can fit just about anywhere
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Native Union's new Fold Laptop Stand for MacBooks andiPads cuts down on space with a minimalist design that improves air circulation. The unique, foldable structure of the product elevates MacBooks or iPads at a...
Apple Insider
How to make an external bootable working drive in macOS Ventura
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — When something goes wrong with yourMac, it's a boon to have a separate, external drive that you can work from — but Apple no longer makes that easy. Here's how to do it.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro lead times elevated but stable, iPhone 14 demand 'modest'
Lead times for the iPhone 14 Pro models have stabilized after increasing due to the Zhengzhou factory's COVID issues, an availability tracker states, while demand for the iPhone 14 models are "modest" in comparison. In the ninth week of the Apple Product Availability Tracker conducted by JP Morgan analysts, the...
Apple Insider
How to enable Taptic Chimes on your Apple Watch in watchOS 9
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Taptic Chimes allow you to know when a new hour has started with sound and haptic motions on yourApple Watch. Here is how to enable and customize the feature. "When enabled, on the hour,...
Apple Insider
Apple is the most profitable company in China
Apple has grown so much in China over the last two years that its regional operating profit far exceeds the country's native tech giants, fueled by extensive diplomatic efforts. It is well known that Apple relies heavily on China for its massive production capacity, albeit one that is in the...
Apple Insider
How to manage Thunderbolt & USB security in macOS Ventura
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — As part of the security improvements in Apple Silicon Macs runningmacOS Ventura, Apple has made it so that new USB or Thunderbolt devices have to be approved. Here's how to manage how often you see the requests.
Apple Insider
EZQuest multiport hub review: More USB-C ports please
The Ultimate Plus Multimedia Hub Adapter from EZQuest is the one-stop shop for almost any port people need in their computing life, and it's geared toward Macs with Apple Silicon. The EZQuest Hub works with Intel, M-Series Mac, and Windows PCs to connect external displays, USB-C devices, and more. It's...
