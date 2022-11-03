The iPhone's Back Tap feature is now available for Samsung Galaxy S and Flip devices, although making it work means digging through several layers of abstraction. Back Tap is the feature on iPhone that lets users assign different actions to a double tap, or triple tap, on the back of the phone. Meant for accessibility, it's become popular with many users for how it means you can quickly turn on the torch, or launch applications, and so on.

