15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
St. Louis area business fights back against costly smash and grabs
Thieves are smashing through storefront windows and taking what they want. A St. Louis area startup business believes it has a way to fight back.
KMOV
Clayton wine store owner says priest returned thousands of dollars of wine on behalf of accused thief
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A Clayton wine store has recovered thousands of dollars in expensive wine after the owner said a priest returned it days after News 4 published surveillance video of the accused thief in action. “It was a slow Monday and I saw a priest come in with...
Sleigh Shed: St. Louis’ newest holiday pop-up bar
The Train Shed at Union Station is already swinging into the holiday spirit early with a holiday pop-up bar.
KMOV
Mixed feelings as Kirkwood pulls in new development to offer more flexible living
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Development is typically a big win with a community, but some Kirkwood residents feel a new development at North Kirkwood and Adams is too much for their small town. “It breaks my heart,” resident Sara Davis shared. “Too many people in one spot. Too much...
Catalytic Converters Stolen From St. Louis Scrapper That Buys Catalytic Converters
It must be the most St. Louis crime ever to be committed
stlmag.com
Lousies on the Loop now open in University City
Lousies on the Loop (567-A Melville) is a new, locally owned eatery in University City with a name that only makes sense once it’s explained. “We are St. Louisans with a restaurant on the Loop that specializes in loose meat sandwiches,” says chef Daniel Boyer, who owns the business with his wife, Kelle. “Plus, people will shorten the name to Lousies [pronounced loosies], which is the dish's nickname, so that works, too.”
KMOV
Downtown residents raise new concerns about Ely Walker Lofts sister property
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For months now, News 4 has reported on the countless, ongoing issues at Ely Walker Lofts in downtown St. Louis. Now, residents from a property across the street, managed by the same company that runs Ely Walker’s condominium board, are coming forward with their own concerns.
Chick-fil-A proposed at vacant Steak 'n Shake in St. Louis County
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A vacant Steak ’n Shake restaurant would be torn down to build a new Chick-fil-A fast-food restaurant in a plan currently under consideration in Maryland Heights. The new fast-food drive-thru would be built at 12607 Dorsett Road in the Schnucks-anchored Dorsett Village shopping center.
See inside this Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired ranch home in Town and Country
TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – The affluent suburb of Town and Country has some of the most beautiful homes in all the St. Louis region. The opulent home at 3 Serendipity Circle is quite a feast for the eyes. Though built in the contemporary style, you can see the...
KMOV
WWII soldier set to return to St. Louis decades after he was captured as a prisoner of war
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - He made the ultimate sacrifice, and decades after he was captured as a prisoner of war, a WWII soldier is set to return home to St. Louis. U.S. Army Private James Tash was a member of the 31st Infantry Regiment when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December 1941.
Murder Mystery Dinner Brings Intrigue to St. Charles
Tompkins Riverside will present the interactive event on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Actor Terry Crews to Visit St. Louis Elementary Schools This Week
The star will talk about his new book and give out free copies to school kids
townandstyle.com
Assistance League of St. Louis |Imagine! Puttin’ on the Glitz
[What] Assistance League of St. Louis, Imagine! Puttin’ on the Glitz. [Where] Doubletree by Hilton, Chesterfield. [Why] Imagine! is the largest single fundraiser for Assistance League of St. Louis, an all-volunteer organization whose mission is to provide programs and services to the underserved in the St. Louis community. [Who] President Pam Bogosian, President-Elect Denise McKibben, Event Co-Chairs Pat Ward and Mary Calcaterra. [Highlights] Cocktails, dinner, live and silent auction.
St. Louis Standards: Gus' Pretzels Is Peak St. Louis — with a Twist
The iconic shop, run by the Koebbe family, has been serving pretzels since 1920
KSDK
City of Wentzville opens brand new rec center
The mayor says the new Wentzville Rec Center is more than 94 thousand square feet. He hopes it's a place where everyone can come together.
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in St. Louis, Missouri – (With Photos)
Are you a breakfast lover searching for the best breakfast places in St. Louis? Well, your search is about to end! This city has a ton of delicious breakfast joints, each with their own unique style and offerings. From classic American diners to hip new cafes, there’s something for everyone....
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Former Emerson business to stay put; St. Louis alderwoman floats basic income plan
Missouri political committees and candidates have raised many millions of dollars ahead of Tuesday's election. A number of large cannabis businesses have poured about $7 million into Legal Missouri 2022, the political action committee supporting the amendment that would fully legalize marijuana in the state. In employment news, the U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October despite efforts from the Federal Reserve Bank to cool the economy by raising interest rates. Plus, private equity giant Blackstone's purchase of Climate Technologies from Emerson Electric will create a new, standalone company that has the potential to become one of the St. Louis area's largest firms. Keep reading for the business stories to start your week.
FOX2now.com
Verizon store break-in early Monday morning
Shortly after an early burglary in St. Peters, police responded to another break-in less than a half mile away. Shortly after an early burglary in St. Peters, police responded to another break-in less than a half mile away. Afghan children getting gifts during St. Louis holiday …. With more than...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
How to Tell if Someone Isn't From St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Have you ever met someone new and something was just... off? You can't quite place it, but something is weird with them. Maybe they lock their car doors. Or they don't worship the Red Rocker. Or they make a face at dinner when you ask them to pass a "fark."
photonews247.com
Target Store with Apartments Midtown St. Louis
The new Target store in Midtown St. Louis is part of the Edwin project that has three of the six floors built which can be viewed by driving on Grand Avenue. The Target store is the anchor store for the Edwin development which is multi-mixed development with retail and apartments in same building.
