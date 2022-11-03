Read full article on original website
A Judge Just Ruled That There Is ‘Ample Evidence’ Of ‘Conspiracy’ Between Rudy Giuliani And The Trump Campaign In Georgia
Rudy Giuliani‘s efforts to dismiss a defamation suit by Georgia election workers were just denied this week, and a judge ultimately ruled that two election workers presented enough evidence to justify their case against the former New York City mayor. Federal judge U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell rejected the politician’s recent attempt to dismiss the lawsuit brought by two GA election employees— who he falsely accused of election fraud as Politico reports— which lead to online harassment against both women, and violent threats as well.
Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street
In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
Trump Appeals ‘Overly Broad, Overreaching, and Unenforceable’ Order Putting His Business Empire Under Court Monitoring
Former President Donald Trump moved to appeal of a judge’s ruling that would put his business empire under the watchful eye of a court-appointed monitor. “The preliminary injunction imposed by the court is overly broad, overreaching, and unenforceable on its face,” Trump’s attorney Alina Habba wrote in a statement. “We trust that the Appellate Division will reign [sic] in the Attorney General’s unbridled desire to exert control over the Trump Organization.”
‘I’d Like to See His Blood Drain Down the Gutter’: Wisconsin Man Charged with Threatening the Life of State’s Democratic Governor
A 52-year-old Wisconsin man is facing possible time behind bars for allegedly making threats against the state’s governor in a series of emails and social media posts. Michael Yaker was charged by federal authorities with two counts of using interstate commerce to transmit a threat to injure another person, specifically, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D), charging documents reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier
Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia.The research, funded by the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee, claimed among other things that Mr Trump paid prostitutes in Moscow to urinate on a hotel bed Barack and Michelle Obama had once used.“It wasn’t good for me to go home that night and explain to the First Lady,” Mr Trump said...
Karine Jean-Pierre blasted for warning it may take ‘a few days’ to count votes: ‘This insanity has to stop’
Twitter users balked after the White House declared that the 2022 Midterm's results may not be fully processed on election night, as many recalled quicker past elections.
Notorious Nigerian influencer ‘Billionaire Gucci Master’ sentenced to 11 years in jail in the U.S. for fraud
Ray Hushpuppi reportedly conspired to launder more than $300 million over an 18-month period.
Young conservative voters share their views on former President Trump
In 2018 and 2020, young people turned out to vote in historically high numbers, helping Democrats cement their power in Washington. NPR's Barbara Sprunt spoke with young Republicans voting for the first time on Tuesday about the future of their party. BARBARA SPRUNT, BYLINE: Kaetlyn Diaz, a sophomore at the...
Judge agrees to appoint monitor for Trump Organization assets, prohibits transfer of assets without prior notice
A state judge Thursday granted a request by the New York attorney general for an order appointing a monitor to oversee the finances of the Trump Organization, and prohibited any proposed transfers of substantial assets without prior notice to the court, the AG and the monitor, while a state lawsuit against the company moves forward.
Accounts of migrants' documents being confiscated by border officials prompt federal review
The federal government is reviewing internal practices regarding the return of migrants' property amid reports from migrants who said their passports, birth certificates and other personal documents were confiscated and not returned by Border Patrol, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told CBS News. The department confirmed the review when...
Nevada Senate race critical to Democrats' hopes of keeping power in Congress
Nevada has emerged as a key state for Senate Democrats as they hope to maintain control of the chamber. CBS News' Manuel Bojorquez has more on how Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, and GOP challenger Adam Laxalt are making their final pitches to voters.
Georgia county removes 2 poll workers after social media posts emerge showing them at the January 6 attack on the US Capitol
"I stood up for what's right today in Washington DC. This election was a sham. Mike Pence is a traitor," one of the Facebook posts said.
Millions of Americans to vote amid warnings of the potential for election-related violence
CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and CBS News election law contributor David Becker join "CBS Mornings" to discuss election safety ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections.
FBI warns of "a broad threat" to New Jersey synagogues; Urges them to "take all security precautions"
Police keeping a close eye on Jewish houses of worship. Police across the region kept a closer eye than usual on Jewish houses of worship Thursday night. It comes after the FBI cited "credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in New Jersey." As CBS2's Tony Aiello reports, the...
Ex-White House staffers on fixing America's divisions: "It's not going to be a politician that saves us"
As voters head to the polls Tuesday to decide which party controls Congress and choose their local leaders, some say it will take more than politicians to fix America's divisions, which have resulted in political violence. "It won't be an elected official that's going to save us," said CBS News...
Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, "Putin's chef," admits interference in U.S. elections
Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin and a key figure in the war in Ukraine, admitted bluntly on Monday to interfering in U.S. elections. "Gentlemen, we interfered, we are interfering, and we will interfere," declared Prigozhin in a statement quoted by his company, Concord. The...
FBI warns of 'credible' threat to New Jersey synagogues; Jewish officials 'deeply alarmed'
Federal authorities did not describe the nature of threat, characterizing it as 'broad'. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is 'monitoring the situation.'
Buses from the Border: New York strained by migrants caught in a broken system | 60 Minutes
Anderson Cooper reports on the busloads of men, women and children from Central and South America arriving in New York City.
