shefinds

A Judge Just Ruled That There Is ‘Ample Evidence’ Of ‘Conspiracy’ Between Rudy Giuliani And The Trump Campaign In Georgia

Rudy Giuliani‘s efforts to dismiss a defamation suit by Georgia election workers were just denied this week, and a judge ultimately ruled that two election workers presented enough evidence to justify their case against the former New York City mayor. Federal judge U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell rejected the politician’s recent attempt to dismiss the lawsuit brought by two GA election employees— who he falsely accused of election fraud as Politico reports— which lead to online harassment against both women, and violent threats as well.
Advocate

Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street

In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
Law & Crime

Trump Appeals ‘Overly Broad, Overreaching, and Unenforceable’ Order Putting His Business Empire Under Court Monitoring

Former President Donald Trump moved to appeal of a judge’s ruling that would put his business empire under the watchful eye of a court-appointed monitor. “The preliminary injunction imposed by the court is overly broad, overreaching, and unenforceable on its face,” Trump’s attorney Alina Habba wrote in a statement. “We trust that the Appellate Division will reign [sic] in the Attorney General’s unbridled desire to exert control over the Trump Organization.”
Law & Crime

‘I’d Like to See His Blood Drain Down the Gutter’: Wisconsin Man Charged with Threatening the Life of State’s Democratic Governor

A 52-year-old Wisconsin man is facing possible time behind bars for allegedly making threats against the state’s governor in a series of emails and social media posts. Michael Yaker was charged by federal authorities with two counts of using interstate commerce to transmit a threat to injure another person, specifically, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D), charging documents reviewed by Law&Crime show.
The Independent

Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier

Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia.The research, funded by the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee, claimed among other things that Mr Trump paid prostitutes in Moscow to urinate on a hotel bed Barack and Michelle Obama had once used.“It wasn’t good for me to go home that night and explain to the First Lady,” Mr Trump said...
CBS News

CBS News

