Sick of Turkey? Cook These Wild-Game Alternatives for Thanksgiving.
This year, celebrate Thanksgiving sustainably with a celebration that forgoes the store-bought bird. You can always try wild turkey (check out our guide here), but if your taste tacks toward something slightly off-beat, we've curated a few of our non-traditional favorites. Read on for a look at how to prepare Thanksgiving, your way.
The Best Vegan Eggs—and How to Cook Them
Gone are the days when the best bet for an 'egg replacement' was a sad tofu scramble served by a patchouli-scented hippie. Now, chefs and food scientists have created so many new vegan eggs that it can be confusing to decide which ones to buy, and for what uses.
Our Editors’ Must-Have Cooking Gear
At Outside, we never shy away from telling people about our favorite gear, whether it's a go-to hat, ski, running shoe—or cooking utensil. Here, we've rounded up our top picks for achieving delicious meals, pre- or post-adventure.
Do You Need a Table on the Back of Your Truck? Probably Not.
Do you need a table-storage platform that slides into your hitch receiver and adds usable space off the back of your vehicle? Probably not, but do you really need rooftop tents, puffy vests, and portable fire pits, either? There’s a certain segment of people reading this review that think all of those items are ridiculous and can’t fathom why anyone would possibly need a table extending from their hitch. But I’m not one of them. There’s a good chance I’m wearing a puffy vest and sitting next to a portable fire pit while you’re reading this. That said, the haters aren’t wrong. You don’t need the HitchFire Ledge ($325), but just because a piece of gear isn’t necessary doesn’t mean it isn’t awesome. I’ve been using it for over a month, and having a table on the back of my truck has been a game changer.
3 Ways to Guarantee a Better Winter
There’s a well-kept secret among cold-weather adventurers: winter is the best season outdoors. No crowds or bugs, but plenty of fleeting winter spectacles, from the Northern Lights to frozen waterfalls. What else do these winter devotees all have in common? They know the key to enjoying winter’s bounty is...
Jorge Gaviria Wants to Make Masa the New Sourdough
Jorge Gaviria spends a lot of time meditating on corn flour. In his new cookbook, Masa: Techniques, Recipes, and Reflections on a Timeless Staple, he talks to food scientists, academics, corn breeders, journalists, and tortilla artisans to reveal the history and science behind the food. Masa harina undergoes a process called nixtamalization, where, before being milled, the corn kernels are soaked in a slaked lime solution that removes the hull. The result is ultra-fine corn flour that, when mixed with water, creates a dough called masa, the bedrock of dishes like corn tortillas, tamales, tostadas, and pupusas.
How Flylow Comes Up with Its Wacky Product Names (Like the Pierogi Jacket)
I'm Jewish and grew up eating pierogies stuffed with mashed potatoes that my dad would make at home. The first time I went to New York City he also took me to a Polish restaurant and we ordered heaps of these delicious dumplings. They're hands down one of my favorite foods and I have to admit I never expected to ski in a fleece jacket by the same name.
The Gear Our Editors Loved in October
Depending on how you look at it, October is a mixed bag. Some days feel like full-on winter, while others can make you wonder if summer is really going to end. To Outside staffers, it’s one of the best times of the year to be in mother nature, enjoying whatever she throws at you. Here’s what we used to do just that.
Your Winter Tool Kit Needs a Thermos
I like to enjoy the outdoors with the luxury of having essential items at my fingertips. That predilection stayed when I recently traveled to Lake Allatoona, a government-constructed reservoir about 45-minutes outside of Atlanta, with my sister and a few friends. As the group's chef, I wanted to enjoy a hot soup as the night set into cooler temps. I packed smart and light—only the most valuable tools made the cut, which includes the best thermos to store my favorite cozy soup. Here are some tips and reviews if you, too, are inclined to take some creature comforts into the outdoors this winter.
These Outside Cover Stars Wrote a Cookbook. We’re Big Fans.
Whenever I go on a long road trip, whether that's traversing expansive roads in the Southwest or snowy thoroughfares in New England, I always stop by a Chinese restaurant. This could be a humble Taos strip mall eatery or a simple-but-elegant mom-and-pop spot in Bar Harbor, Maine—always, I'm greeted by familiar aromas of garlic and ginger and warm chatter between the waitstaff in Cantonese or Mandarin. I'm at home as I dig into Mongolian beef slicked with soy glaze or a silky egg drop soup. In the U.S., there are more Chinese restaurants than McDonald's and Starbucks combined. Their ubiquity is a testament to immigrant families' resilience and documents the evolution of a thoroughly American cuisine.
Sébastien Bouin Just Completed the Hardest Graded Sport Climb in the U.S.
French climber Sébastien Bouin recently completed what is believed to be the hardest sport climbing route in the United States, sending Suprême Jumbo Love at Clark Mountain, California on November 1. The 230-foot route has a 5.15c grade, and it is a direct start to Jumbo Love (5.15b), which Bouin made the fourth ascent of after just ten days of effort, on October 19.
