Columbia, SC

Stantec expands Community Development team in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, SC - Stantec, a leading global design and engineering firm, has welcomed two professionals to its growing Buildings and Community Development practices in Charleston. Kristina Granlund has joined Stantec’s Charleston office as a landscape architect in its Community Development practice. She has experience with conceptual design, planting design, bioremediation,...
The SC SBDC Encourages You to “Shop Small” on Small Business Saturday to Support South Carolina’s Locally-Owned Small Businesses

Columbia, SC – The South Carolina Small Business Development Centers (SC SBDC), the state’s premier provider of business assistance to small business owners and entrepreneurs, announces Saturday, November 26, is Small Business Saturday – a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities.
Mentors needed at St. James Santee Elementary School in McClellanville

I-Beam, an initiative of the East Cooper Faith Network, is seeking mentors at St. James Santee Elementary School in McClellanville. This literacy and mentoring program, pairs a 1st-5th grade student who needs additional support in reading and/or social skills with an adult. Mentors are needed on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays...
