North Carolina State

#90. Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina: Raleigh-Durham International

Wyoming News
 5 days ago

- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 52,971

- On-time performance: 76.11%

- Air carrier delay: 8.8%

- Weather delay: 0.6%

- National Aviation System delay: 4.3%

- Security delay: 0.1%

- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.1%

- Cancelled flights: 2.8%

- Diverted flights: 0.2%

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

