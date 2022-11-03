ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Video: NC State freshman MJ Morris wins over fan base

NC State freshman quarterback MJ Morris has rejuvenated the Wolfpack offense. Morris threw for 210 yards and three touchdowns in leading NC State to a 30-21 home win over Wake Forest on Saturday. Morris said he knows he needs to "bring the juice" and the fans also fed off that...
RALEIGH, NC
Tar Heels Flipping The Script From A Year Ago Away From Home

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – A year ago, the last place North Carolina wanted to play a football game was on the road, as the Tar Heels simply couldn’t get a win away from Kenan Stadium. The won six times, all at home, and lost seven, all somewhere else. Six...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

