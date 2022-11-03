Walt Disney Co, said continued heavy investment in its streaming business held its profit-making ability in check during its fiscal fourth quarter, part of the media giant’s ongoing effort to reshape its operations for a world increasingly dominated by broadband-delivered media. The Burbank, CA owner of the ABC television network, the Pixar movie studio and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming hubs said Tuesday that net income from continuing operations was essentially flat, rising just 1% to $162 million, compared with $160 million in the year-earlier period. The results come after Disney saw an operating loss in its streaming operations of...

