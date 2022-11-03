Read full article on original website
Disney Soars Past 235M Streaming Subscriptions, Signals That Streaming Losses Have Peaked
The Walt Disney Co.’s streaming ambitions are at an inflection point. The company says its flagship Disney+ beat Wall Street expectations by adding 12.1 million subscribers to 164.2 million, and overall streaming subscribers passed 235 million, with Hulu adding 1 million subs in its last quarter, and ESPN+ adding 1.5 million. More from The Hollywood ReporterNexstar Sticks to 2025 Profitability Target for The CWTake-Two Interactive Sees Wider Than Expected Loss, Lowers GuidanceCinemark Loss Narrows Despite Challenge From Lack of Fall Releases However, streaming losses continue to grow, nearly doubling year-over-year to $1.47 billion. In a statement tied to the company’s fiscal Q4 earnings,...
Disney Ekes Out Slim Profit as Streaming Losses Grow
Walt Disney Co, said continued heavy investment in its streaming business held its profit-making ability in check during its fiscal fourth quarter, part of the media giant’s ongoing effort to reshape its operations for a world increasingly dominated by broadband-delivered media. The Burbank, CA owner of the ABC television network, the Pixar movie studio and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming hubs said Tuesday that net income from continuing operations was essentially flat, rising just 1% to $162 million, compared with $160 million in the year-earlier period. The results come after Disney saw an operating loss in its streaming operations of...
Comcast Could Sell Sky Deutschland at Nearly $1B Valuation
Comcast is reportedly considering a sale of Sky Deutschland that could value the unit at $998 million. When Comcast posted its third-quarter earnings on Thursday, the media giant reported that lower sales in Germany and Italy offset its gains in the U.K. — and that it took an $8.6 billion non-cash charge on Sky due to “macroeconomic conditions.”
Disney Powers Ahead In Streaming, With Disney+ Reaching 164.2M Subscribers, But Key Fiscal Q4 Results Fall Short Of Wall Street Targets
Is Disney suddenly giving off Netflix vibes? The media giant reported powerhouse streaming numbers in its fiscal fourth quarter, with flagship service Disney+ surging to 164.2 million global subscribers, but some key financial metrics fell short of Wall Street expectations. Total revenue of $20.15 billion in the period ending October 1 increased 9% over the year-ago quarter. Earnings per share, meanwhile, tumbled 19% to 30 cents on a diluted basis. Wall Street analysts’ consensus forecast for revenue was $21.44 billion and EPS was 56 cents. Of course, comparisons between Disney and Netflix are inexact given their substantially different balance sheets, but Netflix’s...
Columbia Sportswear’s Record $955M Quarter
Columbia Sportswear Company reported record third-quarter revenue behind double-digit growth in profits for the period ending Sept. 30. The sportswear and outdoor apparel retailer posted $955 million in net sales in Q3 2022, a 19% increase year-over-year. It attributed the record-breaking results to growth led by its SOREL footwear and Columbia brands, which saw net sales increase by 28% and 19%, respectively.
Disney+ Adds 12.1 Million Subscribers to Cross 164 Million Worldwide Ahead of Ad-Tier Launch
The Walt Disney Co. closed its July-September quarter with a 12.1 million gain in Disney+ streaming subscribers. Coming in at 152.1 million last quarter, Disney+ subscribers totaled 164.2 million by Oct. 1, the end of the conglomerate’s fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2022 results, which were reported Tuesday. The pickup of 12.1 million, 2 million of those new accounts in U.S. and Canada, for the flagship streamer smashed analysts’ forecasts of an 8.9 million subscriber gain. Overall, Disney’s spectrum of direct-to-consumer services, which comprise Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, Hulu and ESPN+, has surpassed 235 million global subscribers, up from 221.1 million total subscribers worldwide at...
Nintendo Slashes Sales Forecast for Popular Gaming Console￼
Nintendo slashed its full-year sales forecast for its best-selling home gaming console ever following the release of its latest earnings report. The Japanese video game giant reported $4.5 billion in sales for the six months ending Sept. 30, a 5% increase year-over-year. Its ordinary profit reached $2.2 billion during the period, compared to $1.6 billion for the six months ending Sept. 30, 2021. Despite the growth in revenue and profit, Nintendo has been hampered by the ongoing chip shortage plaguing the tech industry.
‘Modern Warfare II’ Sales Bright Side to Activision Blizzard’s Q3 Hit
Activision Blizzard reported $1.78 billion in third-quarter revenue, a decline from the $2.07 billion for the same period last year. The company posted net bookings of $1.83 billion, down from $1.88 billion in Q3 FY 2021, and ended the quarter with 368 million monthly active users. Despite the declines, Activision...
Dapper Labs Cuts 22% of Workforce Due To Market Downturn
Dapper Labs founder and CEO Roham Gharegozlou confirmed in a letter to employees that it has reduced the NFT company’s workforce by 22%. Employees who worked on NBA Top Shot, NFL ALL DAY, and other digital assets took to social media this week to announce they’d been laid off.
Imports Continue to Slow as Holiday Shopping Season Heats Up
Retailers expect a busy holiday season the next two months but imports at the nation’s major container ports should continue to slow from records set earlier in the year, according to the monthly Global Port Tracker report released today by the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Hackett Associates. According to the report, U.S. ports covered by Global Port Tracker handled a record 2.4 million Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEU) – one 20-foot container or its equivalent – in May, but volume has seen a mostly steady decline since then. Ports processed 2.03 million TEU in September, the latest month for which final numbers...
Under Armor Rebounds With $1.57B Quarter ￼
Under Armour got back on track for the second quarter after lackluster results earlier this fiscal year. The athletic apparel and equipment retailer generated $1.57 billion in revenue in fiscal Q2 2023, which ended Sept. 30. That’s a 2% increase year-over-year, surpassing Wall Street estimates of $1.55 billion. Apparel...
Current Review 2022: Offers a competitive APY but few customer service options
Current is putting a spin on traditional banking, but its digital-first approach may not be the best fit for every consumer.
Planet Fitness Revenue Bulks Up to $244.4M
Planet Fitness is making its pandemic comeback. The large fitness center operator reported third-quarter revenue of $244.4 million, marking a 58.4% increase from the same period last year. Franchise segment revenue increased 7.1% year-over-year to $80.7 million. Corporate-owned stores segment revenue jumped 130.8% to $101.3 million, with $50.4 million attributed...
Apple Building Ad Network Ahead of MLS Deal
Apple is strengthening its live TV segment as its media rights deal with MLS begins next year. The company, which inked the MLS pact earlier this year for at least $2.5 billion, is building an advertising network for live TV and is in discussions with MLS sponsors and ad partners, according to Bloomberg.
‘NBA 2K’ Owner Posts $1.4B Quarter, Downgrades Outlook
Take-Two Interactive is reacting to a downswing in the gaming market by revising its full-year revenue outlook. The New York-based company — which owns major video game publishers including Rockstar Games and 2K — generated $1.4 billion in revenue in fiscal Q2 2023, a 62% increase year-over-year that was attributed to 2K’s “NBA 2K22” and “NBA 2K23” titles.
DraftKings Reports $502M in Revenue, Projects Heavy Losses
DraftKings is still on the road to profitability, according to its latest earnings report. The Boston-based fantasy and sports betting giant generated $502 million in revenue in Q3 2022, a 136% increase compared to the same period last year. The results were attributed to strong customer acquisition and retention, launches...
Sony’s Gaming Unit Takes 49% Drop in Profit
Sony put a lot of money into software development and acquisitions in the second quarter — a fact reflected in a big drop in profits. The Tokyo-based conglomerate’s Game & Network Services segment posted $4.8 billion in sales in fiscal Q2 compared to $4.4 billion for the same period the year prior — but suffered a 49% drop in profit for the quarter ending Sept. 30.
FuboTV’s Revenue and Losses Increase Over 40%
FuboTV saw both its subscriber count and losses grow as it works to carve out territory in North America’s sports landscape. The sports-focused streamer — which bundles offerings from other networks to lure cord cutters — saw revenues grow 43% year-over-year to reach $224.8 million. However, the...
