Gunnison, CO

#88. Gunnison, Colorado: Gunnison-Crested Butte Regional

By Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons
Wyoming News
 5 days ago

- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,015

- On-time performance: 76.06%

- Air carrier delay: 12.6%

- Weather delay: 0.6%

- National Aviation System delay: 0.3%

- Security delay: 0.0%

- Aircraft arriving late delay: 5.2%

- Cancelled flights: 4.5%

- Diverted flights: 0.7%

