78. Albuquerque, New Mexico: Albuquerque International Sunport

KOAT 7
Structure fire near University of New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A large structure fire started near the University of New Mexico campus as smoke clouds are visible in Albuquerque. The fire is located at 1800 Lomas Blvd NE. It was a three story abandoned building. One house was damaged due to smoke. Albuquerque Fire Rescue will remain on scene throughout Monday night as they wait for the fire to burn out.
rrobserver.com
Cannabis sales flying high in NM
New Mexico broke another record for monthly sales of adult-use cannabis in October, when the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta brought thousands of travelers to the state. Recreational sales stood at more than $25 million in October – a first since sales began in April, and the fourth straight month...
Hard landing knocks out power in Rio Rancho Sunday morning
KRQE reached out to Rio Rancho police for more information about the landing but did not hear back.
teslarati.com
Tesla starts construction of 2nd New Mexico store in American Indian land
Recent reports have indicated that Tesla is working with American Indian organizations to bypass a ban on direct-to-consumer automobile sales in New Mexico. In this light, Tesla has started the construction of its second store on Santa Ana Pueblo land. The facility is expected to open in May 2023. The...
nexttv.com
Local News Close-Up: New Mexico Stations Try New Things
A couple of Albuquerque stations are coming up on significant milestones and will be celebrating in due course. Next year, KOAT turns 70, while KOB reaches 75 years on the air. “November 29, 2023,” said Michelle Donaldson, KOB VP/general manager. “We’ll definitely have some historic look-backs. We will celebrate it...
KRQE News 13
More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico
More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico. More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in …. More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico. Durango police arrest woman wanted by FBI. Durango police arrest woman wanted by FBI. Full...
rrobserver.com
Weather deflates promising start to Balloon Fiesta
Thousands of people gathered to watch balloons rise into the sky at the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on Oct. 7. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal) In many ways, the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta was bigger than ever. A total of 648 hot air balloons lifted off at this year’s Balloon...
Albuquerque speed camera shut down for incorrectly citing drivers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city has shut down one of its speed cameras near Coors and Fortuna after being up for less than a month after it was citing drivers who didn’t deserve to be ticketed. The city’s plan was to slow drivers down going over the 45-mile-per-hour limit going northbound on Coors, but some […]
pinonpost.com
Ronchetti holds massive closing rally in ABQ ahead of Election Day
On Monday night, Mark Ronchetti’s campaign held a final rally before Election Day in Albuquerque as a finale of his “Ronchetti on the Road” tour. During the tour, which began in late October, Ronchetti hit all 33 counties, with stops all across the map. At the rally....
After 11 months stuck in California, Texas family has U-Haul stolen in Albuquerque
Brittany and her husband Mike, and their two-year-old daughter Audrey, had been stuck in California since December. Now, on their journey back home, they've run into a giant loss.
Albuquerque Walmart shows off recent improvements
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Walmart near Carlisle and Menaul in Albuquerque is offering customers an improved shopping experience. The Walmart hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning to show off the newly remodeled store. Improvements at the store include new signs throughout the store, expanded online delivery and pickup and more registers. Walmart also awarded a […]
rrobserver.com
Westside Blvd. closed from Nov. 7 to Nov. 14
From Monday, Nov. 7 through Monday, Nov. 14, 7 Bar Loop will be closed at Westside Blvd. The City of Albuquerque website says, “As Albuquerque’s west side continues to grow, an increasing amount of traffic is going from east and west and west to east. By expanding this section to four lanes and adding dedicated turn lanes, traffic should flow more smoothly throughout the entire travel corridor. Also, it is anticipated less traffic will cut through neighborhoods because there will be less congestion.”
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 4 – Nov. 10
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 4 – November 10. Nov. 4 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art Walk is a recurring event that takes place monthly on the 1st Friday. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. located in Downtown Albuquerque. Attendees can view independent arts, artists, and other local businesses. It is free to attend.
Suspicious death investigated as homicide south of Tijeras
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in the east mountains, south of Tijeras near Cedro. Information is limited but it is being investigated as a homicide. This story is developing.
New Mexico cremation-alternative business expanding overseas
The business will be pairing up with another company in an entirely different part of the world.
newsfromthestates.com
South Valley Dems’ turnout could mean life or death for Gabe Vasquez’s congressional bid
Debbie Sanchez is a lifelong South Valley resident and Democrat who, along with her neighbors, lives in Congressional District 2. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) Lifelong South Valley Democrat Debbie Sanchez joined hundreds of her neighbors at the Muertos y Marigolds procession, a cherished tradition there, and reminded anyone who would listen how important it is to vote on Tuesday.
KRQE News 13
Quieter night as clouds clear
For most of the state, it was a much calmer Saturday with milder temperatures. This was especially true for the west half of New Mexico. Highs rebounded to 52° in Farmington, 54° in Santa Fe, 58° for Albuquerque, and Roswell reached 72°. However, very strong wind gusts continued pounding the central and eastern plains this afternoon with peak gusts of 55-65 mph near Clines Corners and Santa Rosa. Some gusts even made it over 70 mph! High wind warnings are finally expired. Thankfully, we’re quieting down rather quickly, but some breezes will still linger east. Our state also saw its fair share of cloudcover this afternoon. These clouds will be clearing out later tonight, setting up a very chilly Sunday morning with lows below freezing for the northern half again.
rrobserver.com
Cheers, boos and dirt fly during groundbreaking for controversial Los Ranchos project
Los Ranchos de Albuquerque and Bernalillo County officials join others involved in the Fourth and Osuna housing/retail complex at a ceremonial groundbreaking as protesters brandish signs. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Cheers and boos flew with shovels of dirt Wednesday during the ceremonial groundbreaking for a controversial multi-use project at Fourth and...
1 dead after officer-involved shooting near Foothills area
Albuquerque Police Department said the shooting took place shortly after 2 a.m.
Suspect arrested in Pajarito Mesa murder
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested a man responsible for a murder in the south valley. On October 27, deputies responded to a car fire on the Pajarito Mesa where they found 30-year-old Samir Rodriguez dead near a burning SUV after being shot multiple times. Detectives say 23-year-old Carlos Enrique […]
