Albuquerque, NM

#78. Albuquerque, New Mexico: Albuquerque International Sunport

By EQRoy // Shutterstock
 5 days ago

- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 19,775

- On-time performance: 75.73%

- Air carrier delay: 10.8%

- Weather delay: 0.9%

- National Aviation System delay: 2.1%

- Security delay: 0.0%

- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.6%

- Cancelled flights: 1.6%

- Diverted flights: 0.1%

KOAT 7

Structure fire near University of New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A large structure fire started near the University of New Mexico campus as smoke clouds are visible in Albuquerque. The fire is located at 1800 Lomas Blvd NE. It was a three story abandoned building. One house was damaged due to smoke. Albuquerque Fire Rescue will remain on scene throughout Monday night as they wait for the fire to burn out.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Cannabis sales flying high in NM

New Mexico broke another record for monthly sales of adult-use cannabis in October, when the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta brought thousands of travelers to the state. Recreational sales stood at more than $25 million in October – a first since sales began in April, and the fourth straight month...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
nexttv.com

Local News Close-Up: New Mexico Stations Try New Things

A couple of Albuquerque stations are coming up on significant milestones and will be celebrating in due course. Next year, KOAT turns 70, while KOB reaches 75 years on the air. “November 29, 2023,” said Michelle Donaldson, KOB VP/general manager. “We’ll definitely have some historic look-backs. We will celebrate it...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico

More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico. More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in …. More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico. Durango police arrest woman wanted by FBI. Durango police arrest woman wanted by FBI. Full...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Weather deflates promising start to Balloon Fiesta

Thousands of people gathered to watch balloons rise into the sky at the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on Oct. 7. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal) In many ways, the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta was bigger than ever. A total of 648 hot air balloons lifted off at this year’s Balloon...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Walmart shows off recent improvements

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Walmart near Carlisle and Menaul in Albuquerque is offering customers an improved shopping experience. The Walmart hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning to show off the newly remodeled store. Improvements at the store include new signs throughout the store, expanded online delivery and pickup and more registers. Walmart also awarded a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Westside Blvd. closed from Nov. 7 to Nov. 14

From Monday, Nov. 7 through Monday, Nov. 14, 7 Bar Loop will be closed at Westside Blvd. The City of Albuquerque website says, “As Albuquerque’s west side continues to grow, an increasing amount of traffic is going from east and west and west to east. By expanding this section to four lanes and adding dedicated turn lanes, traffic should flow more smoothly throughout the entire travel corridor. Also, it is anticipated less traffic will cut through neighborhoods because there will be less congestion.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 4 – Nov. 10

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 4 – November 10. Nov. 4 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art Walk is a recurring event that takes place monthly on the 1st Friday. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. located in Downtown Albuquerque. Attendees can view independent arts, artists, and other local businesses. It is free to attend.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newsfromthestates.com

South Valley Dems’ turnout could mean life or death for Gabe Vasquez’s congressional bid

Debbie Sanchez is a lifelong South Valley resident and Democrat who, along with her neighbors, lives in Congressional District 2. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) Lifelong South Valley Democrat Debbie Sanchez joined hundreds of her neighbors at the Muertos y Marigolds procession, a cherished tradition there, and reminded anyone who would listen how important it is to vote on Tuesday.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Quieter night as clouds clear

For most of the state, it was a much calmer Saturday with milder temperatures. This was especially true for the west half of New Mexico. Highs rebounded to 52° in Farmington, 54° in Santa Fe, 58° for Albuquerque, and Roswell reached 72°. However, very strong wind gusts continued pounding the central and eastern plains this afternoon with peak gusts of 55-65 mph near Clines Corners and Santa Rosa. Some gusts even made it over 70 mph! High wind warnings are finally expired. Thankfully, we’re quieting down rather quickly, but some breezes will still linger east. Our state also saw its fair share of cloudcover this afternoon. These clouds will be clearing out later tonight, setting up a very chilly Sunday morning with lows below freezing for the northern half again.
FARMINGTON, NM
rrobserver.com

Cheers, boos and dirt fly during groundbreaking for controversial Los Ranchos project

Los Ranchos de Albuquerque and Bernalillo County officials join others involved in the Fourth and Osuna housing/retail complex at a ceremonial groundbreaking as protesters brandish signs. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Cheers and boos flew with shovels of dirt Wednesday during the ceremonial groundbreaking for a controversial multi-use project at Fourth and...
LOS RANCHOS DE ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect arrested in Pajarito Mesa murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested a man responsible for a murder in the south valley. On October 27, deputies responded to a car fire on the Pajarito Mesa where they found 30-year-old Samir Rodriguez dead near a burning SUV after being shot multiple times. Detectives say 23-year-old Carlos Enrique […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
Cheyenne, WY
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

