Hayden, CO

#81. Hayden, Colorado: Yampa Valley

By YVRA AD // Wikimedia Commons
 5 days ago

- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 2,638

- On-time performance: 75.85%

- Air carrier delay: 11.7%

- Weather delay: 1.0%

- National Aviation System delay: 2.9%

- Security delay: 0.1%

- Aircraft arriving late delay: 5.3%

- Cancelled flights: 2.2%

- Diverted flights: 0.9%

soprissun.com

Nuclear power for Western Colorado?

At a June 15 meeting of the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado (AGNC) in Rifle, State Senator Bob Rankin (R-Carbondale) discussed his desire to explore nuclear power generation as a possible supplement to the state’s transition away from thermal generating plants and toward renewables, such as solar and wind. It is a concept that he has championed for some time; he introduced a bill in the Senate earlier this year proposing to fund investigating the use of nukes (the bill was subsequently killed in committee).
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Human remains discovered near Adam's Park identified

The Routt County Coroner's Office announced a positive identification of the unknown human remains found near Adam's Park. The remains were positively identified as Jacob Michael Cyr of Treynor, Iowa. Cyr was reported missing on Aug. 8 from the Rainbow Gathering after traveling to Colorado to attend Fourth of July festivities. An out-of-state hunter discovered skull remains north of Adam's Park in the afternoon on Sept. 4. Dog teams located more skeletal human remains about a mile from where the skull was found. The remains were collected by the Routt County Coroner. The Coroner's Office utilized dental records that were compared with the remains by two different dentists.The Routt County Sheriff's Office, along with the Coroner's Office, consulted with a forensic anthropologist and a pathologist who both examined the remains. The cause and manner of death are undetermined and remains under investigation. 
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

