Read full article on original website
Related
Transgender Woman Prisoner is Requesting Diapers Because She now Identifies as a Baby
Sophie Eastwood (formerly known as Daniel) now identifies herself as a babyScreengrab from Daily Record. Only a month before he was to be released from a Scottish prison, Daniel Eastwood murdered his cellmate and was sentenced to life behind bars. Fourteen years later, in 2018, Daniel told the prison staff that he was no longer Daniel but identified as a woman and was to be addressed as Sophie. Although the prison staff was confused to decide whether it would be a female or a male guard who could carry out Sophie’s routine checks, the prison staff took Sophie’s request serious and accommodated her.
Officials scramble after balloting problems in US poll
Isolated problems with voting machines and absentee ballots on Tuesday left officials scrambling to reassure voters of the integrity of the US election, after two years of unfounded claims of fraud dented confidence in democracy. Donald Trump and his supporters have spent much of the last two years pushing groundless claims of ballot stuffing, despite numerous investigations -- including a Republican-funded one -- that found no evidence of fraud.
Comments / 0