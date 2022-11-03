ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

#77. Washington DC: Ronald Reagan Washington National

By Canva
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JVzBN_0ixc9ulI00

- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 129,120

- On-time performance: 75.70%

- Air carrier delay: 6.1%

- Weather delay: 0.6%

- National Aviation System delay: 6.1%

- Security delay: 0.1%

- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.4%

- Cancelled flights: 3.7%

- Diverted flights: 0.3%

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Guardian

Donald Trump 2024? It looks like it’s happening – but there’s a silver lining

You know how the saying goes: if at first you don’t succeed then sulk like a toddler, baselessly claim that an election was stolen from you, then try, try again. After lots of will-he-won’t-he it now seems almost certain that Donald Trump will run for president in 2024. Last Thursday, Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s 2016 campaign lead, said that we can expect Trump to announce his candidacy soon and rumours have been flying ever since. Over the past few days, Trump advisers have been dropping hints to the media that the former president will run and Trump himself has been teasing a comeback at events across the country. On Monday, shares of the company that will take Trump’s social media venture public rallied in anticipation of the idea that the guy who reportedly drinks 12 Diet Cokes a day, likes to flush White House documents down the toilet and is mired in multiple lawsuits, might become the most powerful man in the world again.
FLORIDA STATE
Wyoming News

1916: 'The Americanese Wall, As Congressman Burnett Would Build It'

"The Americanese Wall, As Congressman Burnett Would Build It" satirizes the 1917 immigration act imposed by Congressman John Lawson Burnett by drawing literacy tests as a wall. Evans drew the wall with pens sticking out of it, while Uncle Sam looks on. [Pictured: "The Americanese Wall, As Congressman Burnett Would Build It" by Raymond O. Evans for Puck Magazine.]
Wyoming News

1935: 'Roosevelt the Ringleader'

Constantin Alajalov drew President Roosevelt pulling the strings for circus animals. Each animal represents a different political faction following Roosevelt's lead. [Pictured: "Roosevelt The Ringleader" by Constantin Alajalov for Vanity Fair dated April 1, 1935.]
AFP

Officials scramble after balloting problems in US poll

Isolated problems with voting machines and absentee ballots on Tuesday left officials scrambling to reassure voters of the integrity of the US election, after two years of unfounded claims of fraud dented confidence in democracy. Donald Trump and his supporters have spent much of the last two years pushing groundless claims of ballot stuffing, despite numerous investigations -- including a Republican-funded one -- that found no evidence of fraud.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Wyoming News

1954: 'A New Kind of Rifle'

U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower tries to convince a skeptical Winston Churchill to re-arm Germany. The trick? The rifles can only fire east. [Pictured: Cartoon by Victor Weisz for the Daily Mirror dated Feb. 4, 1954.] You may also like: History of the NRA
Wyoming News

1917: 'Perhaps They Would Like It for a Figurehead?'

In "Perhaps They Would Like It for a Figurehead," Luther Daniels Bradley mocks America's lack of action in World War I by replacing the famous American eagle. Three pacifists can be seen in the cartoon removing the eagle with a sign that says "The Dodo Doesn't Work." [Pictured: "Perhaps They Would Like It for a Figurehead?" by Luther Daniels Bradley.] You may also like: The history of voting in the United States
Wyoming News

1920: 'The Accuser'

"The Accuser" shows a woman reprimanding the U.S. Senate for killing what's lying on the ground: "The treaty of peace." This referred to the Treaty of Versailles, which brought an end to the war between the Allied Powers and Germany. [Pictured: "The Accuser" by Rollin Kirby for New York World dated March 20, 1920.]
NEW YORK STATE
Wyoming News

1920: 'Go Away!'

In "Go Away!" Rollin Kirby drew Congress from behind doors gesturing to Armenia with a sign that says "With malice towards all, with charity towards none." This cartoon represents America's non-recognition of the Armenian Genocide. [Pictured: "Go Away!" by Rollin Kirby for New York World dated June 12, 1920.]
NEW YORK STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
26K+
Post
700K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy