77. Washington DC: Ronald Reagan Washington National

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Study names Alexandria, VA one of the best towns in America for mental health and wellnessEllen EastwoodAlexandria, VA
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dr. Oz Rally Sees 'Half the Crowd' Leave as Trump Still Speaking: Reporter
A special appearance by former President Donald Trump appeared to have the opposite of its intended effect at a recent midterm campaign event in Pennsylvania for the likes of Dr. Mehmet Oz and others. Oz, best known as a medical television host, is currently running for an open U.S. Senate...
Outcry as Republican Nikki Haley says Raphael Warnock should be ‘deported’
Comments from former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador, seen as a potential 2024 presidential candidate, draw widespread criticism
Half of Trump’s Pennsylvania rally crowd empties out before he’s done speaking
Trump rails against media, Jan 6 committee and Nancy Pelosi during Pennsylvania rally. Former President Donald Trump was in Latrobe, Pennsylvania outside of Pittsburgh on Saturday night in an attempt to fire up Republican voters and boost candidates Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano ahead of Tuesday’s pivitol midterm elections.
Karine Jean-Pierre blasted for warning it may take ‘a few days’ to count votes: ‘This insanity has to stop’
Twitter users balked after the White House declared that the 2022 Midterm's results may not be fully processed on election night, as many recalled quicker past elections.
Donald Trump 2024? It looks like it’s happening – but there’s a silver lining
You know how the saying goes: if at first you don’t succeed then sulk like a toddler, baselessly claim that an election was stolen from you, then try, try again. After lots of will-he-won’t-he it now seems almost certain that Donald Trump will run for president in 2024. Last Thursday, Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s 2016 campaign lead, said that we can expect Trump to announce his candidacy soon and rumours have been flying ever since. Over the past few days, Trump advisers have been dropping hints to the media that the former president will run and Trump himself has been teasing a comeback at events across the country. On Monday, shares of the company that will take Trump’s social media venture public rallied in anticipation of the idea that the guy who reportedly drinks 12 Diet Cokes a day, likes to flush White House documents down the toilet and is mired in multiple lawsuits, might become the most powerful man in the world again.
1916: 'The Americanese Wall, As Congressman Burnett Would Build It'
"The Americanese Wall, As Congressman Burnett Would Build It" satirizes the 1917 immigration act imposed by Congressman John Lawson Burnett by drawing literacy tests as a wall. Evans drew the wall with pens sticking out of it, while Uncle Sam looks on. [Pictured: "The Americanese Wall, As Congressman Burnett Would Build It" by Raymond O. Evans for Puck Magazine.]
1935: 'Roosevelt the Ringleader'
Constantin Alajalov drew President Roosevelt pulling the strings for circus animals. Each animal represents a different political faction following Roosevelt's lead. [Pictured: "Roosevelt The Ringleader" by Constantin Alajalov for Vanity Fair dated April 1, 1935.]
Georgia county removes 2 poll workers after social media posts emerge showing them at the January 6 attack on the US Capitol
"I stood up for what's right today in Washington DC. This election was a sham. Mike Pence is a traitor," one of the Facebook posts said.
Officials scramble after balloting problems in US poll
Isolated problems with voting machines and absentee ballots on Tuesday left officials scrambling to reassure voters of the integrity of the US election, after two years of unfounded claims of fraud dented confidence in democracy. Donald Trump and his supporters have spent much of the last two years pushing groundless claims of ballot stuffing, despite numerous investigations -- including a Republican-funded one -- that found no evidence of fraud.
1954: 'A New Kind of Rifle'
U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower tries to convince a skeptical Winston Churchill to re-arm Germany. The trick? The rifles can only fire east. [Pictured: Cartoon by Victor Weisz for the Daily Mirror dated Feb. 4, 1954.] You may also like: History of the NRA
1917: 'Perhaps They Would Like It for a Figurehead?'
In "Perhaps They Would Like It for a Figurehead," Luther Daniels Bradley mocks America's lack of action in World War I by replacing the famous American eagle. Three pacifists can be seen in the cartoon removing the eagle with a sign that says "The Dodo Doesn't Work." [Pictured: "Perhaps They Would Like It for a Figurehead?" by Luther Daniels Bradley.] You may also like: The history of voting in the United States
1920: 'The Accuser'
"The Accuser" shows a woman reprimanding the U.S. Senate for killing what's lying on the ground: "The treaty of peace." This referred to the Treaty of Versailles, which brought an end to the war between the Allied Powers and Germany. [Pictured: "The Accuser" by Rollin Kirby for New York World dated March 20, 1920.]
1920: 'Go Away!'
In "Go Away!" Rollin Kirby drew Congress from behind doors gesturing to Armenia with a sign that says "With malice towards all, with charity towards none." This cartoon represents America's non-recognition of the Armenian Genocide. [Pictured: "Go Away!" by Rollin Kirby for New York World dated June 12, 1920.]
White House Pressed with Questions Regarding Hunter Biden
Center for Strategic & International Studies via CC Attribution 3.0. In a panel with Axios co-founder Mike Allen, two White House advisors were forced to fend off questions regarding possible investigations into Hunter Biden, Mediaite reports.
