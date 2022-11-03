ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#89. Boston, Massachusetts: Logan International

- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 125,707

- On-time performance: 76.09%

- Air carrier delay: 8.1%

- Weather delay: 0.6%

- National Aviation System delay: 5.0%

- Security delay: 0.1%

- Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.7%

- Cancelled flights: 3.3%

- Diverted flights: 0.1%

