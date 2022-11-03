ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

#82. Sioux Falls, South Dakota: Joe Foss Field

By Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
 5 days ago

- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 7,694

- On-time performance: 75.90%

- Air carrier delay: 10.8%

- Weather delay: 1.0%

- National Aviation System delay: 4.1%

- Security delay: 0.1%

- Aircraft arriving late delay: 5.7%

- Cancelled flights: 1.9%

- Diverted flights: 0.5%

dakotanewsnow.com

Remembering Father Cathal Gallagher

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota Priest, who once faced deportation back to his home country of Ireland, has passed away. Father Cathal Gallagher died last Monday. He spent 26 years ministering in the dioceses of Minnesota and Sioux Falls, serving in Marty, Lake Andes, De...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Casey's manager reacts to million-dollar ticket

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Powerball mania continues as the pot nears $2 billion, and a 10th Street Casey's sold a million-dollar ticket on Saturday. Bernice Archer is the manager of the store. "I do know it was a regular customer do not know the name. Somebody...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two-dozen much-needed trucking jobs are rolling into South Dakota from Iowa. The Sioux Falls company K & J Trucking finalized a deal this past week to purchase the Sioux City-based Midwest Continental. Charles Carson's 7-year trucking career has taken a new turn, moving from...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

South Dakota Lottery reports $1,000,000 Powerball winner!

PIERRE, S.D.–The largest Powerball jackpot in U.S. history is up for grabs tonight. Nobody matched all the numbers drawn Saturday night, meaning tonight's jackpot is for an estimated $1.9 billion. The South Dakota Lottery reports one ticket sold for Saturday's drawing at a Casey's General Store on East...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
froggyweb.com

SD Game Fish and Parks-November News

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission held their meeting at Madison's Heartland Power on Nov. 3. There were no proposals or finalizations this month. PARKS PROPOSALS. Allowance of Pets. The Commission continued to discuss a proposed a rule change allowing people staying...
PIERRE, SD
kelo.com

Roll over crash near Wall Lake Corner

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office investigates a crash on November 6th. They arrived in the area of 463rd Avenue and 265th Street and found a single-vehicle rollover crash. A northbound vehicle on 463rd Avenue drove on the east shoulder. The driver overcorrected. and...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
newsfromthestates.com

Johnson: Colorado experience doesn't square with legal pot fears

Yard signs supporting Initiated Measure 27, piled up in the IM 27 campaign office in Sioux Falls on Nov. 4, 2022. IM 27 would legalize adult cannabis use in South Dakota. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight) Marijuana legalization in Colorado has not had the negative societal effect that opponents of Initiated...
COLORADO STATE
kelo.com

Water and baseball on Sioux Falls City Council's minds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Water projects and improvements will be on tap for the Sioux Falls City Council. A proposed ordinance would authorize the City to coordinate with the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources on the issuance of bonds and execute a loan agreement for two Drinking Water projects.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: November 6th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Palisade Lutheran Church in Garretson, SD is hosting a Harvest Fest along with Basket & Bucket Drawings. They'll be serving scalloped potatoes & ham, salads & homemade bars from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The cost is a free-will donation. Purchase $1 tickets for a chance to win a basket or bucket. Drawings are at 1 p.m. You need not be present to win. Harvest Fest is a fundraiser for the Rock County Food Shelf & Church on the Street.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

November expected to be an above-average snow month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's been a quiet month so far, but we'll start hearing noise soon enough. And that noise will be in the form of rain or snow, which is in the forecast for tonight. Snow amounts will remain light with many staying less than an inch. If you do wake up to some white tomorrow, keep in mind it will most likely be gone by midday on Friday. It's just a taste of snow, which in November tends to be all or nothing.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Madison woman receives new home following storm damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It's taken months of waiting, but a Madison, South Dakota woman finally has a new home. Kathy Poppen lost her trailer in the first derecho the state saw back in May. Poppen has been working since to get a new trailer. But...
MADISON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews battle workshop fire near Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Yankton are looking into what sparked a fire southwest of town. Officials say it happened in the area of Mach Drive and South Deer Boulevard around 7:30 last night. Firefighters arriving on the scene found a workshop engulfed in flames. The Yankton Fire...
YANKTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Two injured in car rollover accident in Minnehaha County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office reported that a rollover accident ejected the driver and passenger west of Sioux Falls. Authorities say the accident on Sunday around 1 p.m. when the car was northbound on 463rd Avenue. The driver drove on the east shoulder, overcorrected, and lost control. The car then went into the west ditch and rolled. The driver and passenger were ejected and transported to local hospitals, one with serious injuries.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
kelo.com

Sioux Falls meth ring conspirators found guilty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A drug conspiracy has been smashed in Sioux Falls. Omar Perez-Ochoa, age 31, of Sioux Falls was found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Launder Monetary Instruments, and John Radermacher, age 41, of Couderay, Wisconsin, was found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Cheyenne, WY
