US airports with the most delays

Frequent fliers and first-time passengers dread arriving at airports only to discover their flights have been delayed—or worse, canceled. Even a delay of one hour can throw a journey into disarray, causing passengers to miss connecting flights or the meetings they were flying out to catch in the first place.

There are five basic kinds of cancellations and delays for aircraft. Carrier delays are the fault of the airline and often the most frustrating for passengers, like inefficient loading and unloading, plane cleanings, fueling delays, or problems with maintenance and crew. Extreme weather delays refer to uncontrollable, dangerous weather that postpones or prevents an aircraft from taking off. National Airspace System delays are within the control of the NAS and include nonextreme weather, heavy airline traffic, or air traffic control issues. Late-arriving aircraft delays refer to flights arriving late, so the aircraft's next flight is similarly delayed. The last delay involves airport security, which causes big headaches when long lines (defined as waits lasting 30 minutes or longer), broken equipment, terminals, or concourse evacuation or reboarding due to a security breach causes a delay.

Some airports are better at working these kinks out before you make it through the security checkpoint than others. The Bureau of Transportation Statistics collects data on where and why flights are taking off and arriving late. Stacker analyzed the data collected from August 2021 to July 2022 at the 241 U.S. airports with more than 1,000 flights a year to find those with the most delays. Airports are ranked by on-time performance, referring to flights that weren't canceled, diverted, or delayed for 15 minutes or more. Percentages are further given for the causes of each delay.

Booking a flight for your upcoming holiday vacation? Read on to see which airports you might want to avoid if you want your trip to get started on time.

You may also like: Strange laws to be aware of in the most popular countries for tourists