#72. Baltimore, Maryland: Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall

 5 days ago

- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 83,238

- On-time performance: 75.63%

- Air carrier delay: 7.3%

- Weather delay: 0.4%

- National Aviation System delay: 4.4%

- Security delay: 0.1%

- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.7%

- Cancelled flights: 3.3%

- Diverted flights: 0.1%

