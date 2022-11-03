Everyone seems to hate daylight saving time. Do we even need it, and why is it so hard to get rid of?

Read full article on original website
What’s the line between protecting the vote and harassment? The rise of self-designated poll watchers.
Groups who deny the outcome of the 2020 election and spread unfounded conspiracies about voter fraud have said they will send supporters to voting locations nationwide to “observe” the process. And while voting remains generally very safe in the U.S., it does raise the question of what it means to protect the vote and whether far-right activists could cause chaos or intimidation at polling locations on Tuesday.
How the hijab became a symbol of so much tension around the world
On first glance, the hijab looks innocuous enough — a medium-sized square piece of cloth that Muslim women use to cover their hair and neck, much in the same way that Orthodox Jewish women wear wigs or Amish women wear bonnets. In reality, though, it’s a powerful symbol and...
Ana Navarro calls Charlie Crist a 'recycled has-been,' says DeSantis will look like vanquishing 'conqueror'
CNN's Ana Navarro described Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist as a "recycled has-been" during Tuesday's midterm election coverage.
An hour-by-hour guide to election night returns around the country
There’s a lot to keep track of on election night: 36 gubernatorial races, 35 Senate races and all 435 seats in the House of Representatives. And as results trickle in, there are always distractions — remember when the internet determined in the early hours of election night in 2018 that Ron DeSantis’ victory in Florida meant that there wouldn’t be a blue wave? It was simply too early in the night to tell — and Florida wasn’t the right bellwether for the evening.
Native American children's protection against adoption by non-Indian families is before the Supreme Court
The Supreme Court is about to hear arguments about the constitutionality of a 1978 law enacted to protect Native American children in the U.S. and strengthen their families. That law, the Indian Child Welfare Act, was originally passed by Congress in response to requests from tribal leaders and other advocates for Native Americans to stop states from removing Indian children from their families. Now, in the case before the Supreme Court, non-Indians seeking to adopt or foster Indian children have challenged provisions of the law. The non-Indians say the law illegally discriminates against the Indian children based on their race and tells...
Rain not stopping Bay Area voters from dropping off ballots
Despite a little rain at San Francisco City Hall, voters were not staying away from making sure their voice is heard in the morning.
