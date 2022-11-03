ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Cooper Kupp, Keenan Allen, Allen Lazard impacting Week 9 start-or-sit decisions

By Jovan Alford
 5 days ago
Fantasy Defense rankings Week 10: Who to start, sit at D/ST in fantasy football

Every start 'em, sit 'em decision for or every fantasy football team matters more at this stage of the season. Teams near the top of the standings want to hold onto their top seeds; teams in contention want to pick it up and gun for the leaders; teams in the basement are clinging to hope. Regardless of where you stand, you'll want to check our Week 10 fantasy defense rankings throughout the week to ensure you're making the optimal play at D/ST.
Patrick Mahomes' five most outrageous plays for Chiefs vs. Titans on 'Sunday Night Football'

Put Patrick Mahomes under the bright lights of prime time, and he's almost always guaranteed to put on a show. The Chiefs quarterback was at it again Sunday, lighting up the Titans for 446 yards and a touchdown on 43-of-68 passing (he also threw an interception), while rushing six times for 63 yards and a touchdown. His pass attempts were tied for the third-most in an NFL regular-season contest, and he became just the fifth quarterback ever to tally a passing touchdown, a rushing touchdown, at least 400 passing yards and at least 50 rushing yards in the same game, per Stathead.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Do the Cowboys play today? NFL schedule for Dallas' next game after Week 9 bye

Given the turmoil the Cowboys endured early on, it's fair to characterize Dallas' first eight games as a major success. The Cowboys seemed to be in serious trouble after losing Dak Prescott in Week 1 on the heels of Tyron Smith's long-term injury, but they've since won six of their last seven games. The defense has been tremendous, and Prescott's return has helped spark the offense.
DALLAS, TX
Where is Michael Thomas? Saints WR's 2022 season cut short with toe injury

Michael Thomas looked like he was en route to a bounce-back season early in his 2022 NFL campaign with the Saints. Thomas recorded three touchdowns in New Orleans' first two games and looked spry in his return from a balky ankle that had cost him the 2021 season. However, everything changed in Week 3 when he suffered an injury against the Panthers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Why didn't Saints trade Alvin Kamara? Contract terms, weak NFC South kept RB in New Orleans

Alvin Kamara, one of the most valuable trade pieces of the 2022 season, remained with the Saints following a wild finish at the NFL trade deadline. New Orleans decided to keep Kamara, 27, as a cornerstone offensive player in a season that has seen up-and-down play at the quarterback position. And the Saints' decision to keep him certainly wasn't for a lack of interest from other teams. As reported by Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints simply weren't interested in trading him.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
How Tom Brady & the Buccaneers went 60 yards in 35 seconds to beat the Rams

Tom Brady has made a career of clutch play, and on Sunday, he reminded everyone of his fourth-quarter prowess. In a 16-13 home win over the Rams, the Buccaneers quarterback engineered the 43rd fourth-quarter comeback of his career. "That was awesome — that was f—ing awesome," Brady said following the...
TAMPA, FL
Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 9 Saints-Ravens single-game tournaments

To wrap up Week 9, the Ravens battle the Saints on Monday Night Football. Baltimore currently sits as 1.5-point road favorites in this prime-time matchup despite star TE Mark Andrews (knee, shoulder) already ruled out and RB Gus Edwards (hamstring) listed as "doubtful." According to BetMGM, the over/under is listed at 46.5, as points are still expected even without two key pieces in the Ravens' offense. NFL DFS players still have a good pool of potential picks (Lamar Jackson, Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, Devin Duvernay) to build their FanDuel single-game lineups around, and we'll do our best to give you sound advice on how to construct a well-rounded roster.
BALTIMORE, MD
Odell Beckham Jr. news, rumors: Cowboys eyeing free agent as addition to WR corps

This story has been updated from a previous version. The Cowboys are interested in adding free agent Odell Beckham Jr. to their receiving corps, according to a report from NFL.com. Per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garofolo, Dallas expects to be in the mix for Beckham once he is fully recovered...
NFL odds, lines, point spreads: Updated Week 10 betting information for picking every game

Even though we had six teams on a bye, bettors were able to find some value last week. Four underdogs won outright on Sunday (Lions, Jets, Jaguars, and Seahawks), and out of the four underdogs that were able to pull upsets, the Jets provided bettors with their biggest ROI, as they were 11.5-point 'dogs to the Bills and +430 on the moneyline. Will there be another big upset in Week 10?
WASHINGTON STATE
Titans vs. Chiefs final score, results: Patrick Mahomes, KC overcome Tennessee defense for OT win

The Titans entered Sunday night's game in Kansas City as underdogs, but they didn't play like underdogs. Their defense kept Patrick Mahomes on his toes all night by bringing constant pressure and blanketing his wide array of receivers. In the end, though, it wasn't enough. The Chiefs tied the game late in the fourth quarter, pulled ahead in overtime, and then got the stop they needed to seal the comeback win.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Remembering when Jeff Saturday got chewed out by Peyton Manning for calling plays during Colts game

The Colts on Monday became the second team of the 2022 NFL season to fire their coach, cutting ties with Frank Reich following a 3-5-1 start to the season. The man they announced as the interim coach has plenty of ties with Indianapolis, but not a lot (or any) NFL coaching experience. Indeed, the last time former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday attempted to call plays for the Colts, he got an earful from Peyton Manning.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL Week 9 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts

The NFL Sunday slate is the thinnest one to date. There are six teams on bye in Week 9 — the most that will be off at one time during the 2022 NFL season — so between that and the three prime-time games, there are 12 teams that won't be in action on Sunday afternoon.
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 9 of 2022 season

The 2022 NFL season is reaching its halfway point in Week 9. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's a good time to look at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended now.

