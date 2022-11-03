Pokémon is known for implementing unique crossover content between games across the series, and ever since Pokémon Go launched in 2016 that has been the focal point for several tie-ins for the main series. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are just the latest games to receive the crossover treatment, as Niantic were the first to actually implement a Gen 9 Pokémon in a way that players around the world can interact with.

2 DAYS AGO