No. 1 curse: Vitality knocked out of IEM Rio Major hours after taking top HLTV global ranking
The No. 1 spot in HLTV’s global CS:GO rankings appears to be haunted since two different teams that held the top spot have now been eliminated in surprising fashion from the IEM Rio Major. Team Vitality, who had just reached the No. 1 spot in the rankings after their...
Only 2 FaZe Clan players carried their weight in IEM Rio CS:GO Major elimination match
The team full of stars couldn't get anything done at the Brazilian Major. Star riflers Robin “ropz” Kool and Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken were the only CS:GO players on FaZe Clan to finish their disastrous elimination game against Bad News Eagles at the IEM Rio Major Legends Stage yesterday with a positive K/D.
NRG kicks off ‘VALORANT roster reveal week’ with returning coach
With only a few final pieces left to fall in what’s been a very exciting VALORANT offseason, one of the partnered teams competing in the VCT Americas league next year is ready to announce its roster. But it seems like the org will be taking its sweet time in doing so.
‘If people think that we are the underdog, we are fine’: Deft and DRX are comfortable being the Worlds 2022 Cinderella story
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Many players in professional sports know that a decade-long career requires a ton of dedication and...
These 10 heroes are crushing the Dota 2 Diretide meta
Seasonal game modes like Diretide can look like fun additions to Dota 2. Considering how competitive the meta can get in ranked Dota 2 matches, an alternate game mode is essentially a breath of fresh air until players break down its unique meta. Shortly after Diretide’s 2022 release, some heroes...
NiP lost at the IEM Rio CS:GO Major, but they led all teams in a key strategic statistic
Ninjas in Pyjamas’ current CS:GO project will be evaluated after they finished 0-3 in IEM Rio Major Legends Stage alongside FaZe Clan, but the team at least topped one uncommon leaderboard. Casters Chad “SPUNJ” Burchill and Alex “Machine” Richardson came up with a new statistic during the Brazilian Major...
Vitality to shake-up supports with arrival of Kaiser, departure of Labrov, according to report
Team Vitality is reportedly making a swap at the support position, bringing in MAD Lions’ long-tenured League of Legends support Kaiser for the 2023 season, according to a report from Marián Stoica of Blix.gg. In a corresponding move, Alejandro Gomis, also of Blix.gg, reported the team’s 2022 support,...
FPX parts ways with entire VALORANT roster
Chinese organization FunPlus Phoenix has released its European VALORANT team, the team revealed today. The future of FPX’s roster is known, however. The team is set to part ways with Ardis “ardiis” Svarenieks, who will reportedly join NRG’s VALORANT team alongside the former OpTic core. The core FPX roster has, however, reportedly signed with Natus Vincere, the largest organization in the CIS region.
Thunder Awaken parts ways with record-breaking Dota 2 roster ahead of next big move
Two parts of the biggest offseason rumor in Dota 2 have now come true as Thunder Awaken announces the departure of its entire record-breaking roster. After the confirmed departure of both DarkMago and Sacred, who were confirmed to be joining up with beastcoast after the other top-South American roster broke up its own historical roster, TA was left with just three players from its The International 2022 lineup.
KRIMZ’s return spurs Fnatic to IEM Rio CS:GO Major playoffs
Over the last few years, Counter-Strike fans have had to say some of the toughest goodbyes to legends of the game, whether it be Major winners, Grand Slam champions, or CS:GO pioneers. Well, just mere hours ago, one of those legends turned the clock back to take his team back to a Major’s playoffs.
NAVI signs former FPX roster and Acend star
CIS organization Natus Vincere has signed one of the best VALORANT cores in Europe. NAVI, picked as one of the few teams to partner with developer Riot Games to compete in the EMEA international league, has signed Dmitry “SUYGETSU” Ilyushin, Pontus “Zyppan” Eek, Kyrylo “ANGE1” Karasov, and Andrey “Shao” Kiprsky from FunPlus Phoenix.
How to catch Gimmighoul in Pokémon Go
Pokémon is known for implementing unique crossover content between games across the series, and ever since Pokémon Go launched in 2016 that has been the focal point for several tie-ins for the main series. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are just the latest games to receive the crossover treatment, as Niantic were the first to actually implement a Gen 9 Pokémon in a way that players around the world can interact with.
Targamas and Véthéo reportedly signing with Excel ahead of next season
French support player Raphaël “Targamas” Crabbé and Misfits Gaming’s Vincent “Vetheo” Berrié are reportedly set to join Excel ahead of the 2023 League of Legends season. Targamas, who joined G2 Esports this year, has reportedly reached an agreement that involves switching with...
What does 322 mean in Dota 2?
Like most multiplayer games, Dota 2 also has its lingo. From its competitive scene to basic gameplay elements, players use various abbreviations to describe certain situations—and “322” is one of them. 322 means throwing a match with questionable decisions and plays in Dota 2. Whenever a player...
SK’s Jezu is saying goodbye to the LEC next season
With the 2022 League of Legends World Championship culminating with an iconic storyline between Faker and Deft, we’ve finally entered the season of roster changes. The latest news is that Jean “Jezu” Massol will be leaving the LEC. Jezu joined the SK Gaming roster back in November...
Live LEC 2023 roster tracker
After a hectic and highly competitive season, League of Legends teams from regions around the world have already begun preparations as they enter one of the most exciting times of the year: the offseason. Players shuffle and find new homes, teams sign the best talent available, and fans watch as...
Smite key missing: Here are all the objectives T1 stole from DRX during Worlds 2022 finals
If you watched the final series of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, then it might have taken a while for your blood pressure to drop to normal range. Fans and analysts are all saying that this final five-game series between T1 and DRX was the greatest in League history, and for good reason.
A makeshift team of LCS renegades gave DRX a helping hand at Worlds 2022
This year’s League of Legends World Championship finals took place on Nov. 5 between T1 and DRX. Leading up to the finals, the teams needed to warm up and polish their master strategies to be in their prime for the event. Since teams can’t scrim each other ahead of the finals, a makeshift team of LCS renegades jumped in and helped DRX prepare for the matchup.
Despite Worlds finals loss, T1 made history in 2022 chase for League’s ‘grand slam’
T1’s 2022 squad may just be one of the biggest “what-if” stories in professional League of Legends history. The team started the year on the greatest run to ever open a season, winning 26 consecutive matches between January and May, while coming just one game away from lifting the Summoner’s Cup for the fourth time in franchise history in November.
How to catch Guzzlord in Pokémon Go
For the first time, Niantic is celebrating the hungriest species and biggest mouths of the Pokémon world with Greedy Gluttons, a new Pokémon Go event. Headlining this celebration is Guzzlord, a Generation VII Ultra Beast from the Alola region, who is making its debut in the mobile game.
