dotesports.com

Only 2 FaZe Clan players carried their weight in IEM Rio CS:GO Major elimination match

The team full of stars couldn't get anything done at the Brazilian Major. Star riflers Robin “ropz” Kool and Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken were the only CS:GO players on FaZe Clan to finish their disastrous elimination game against Bad News Eagles at the IEM Rio Major Legends Stage yesterday with a positive K/D.
dotesports.com

NRG kicks off ‘VALORANT roster reveal week’ with returning coach

With only a few final pieces left to fall in what’s been a very exciting VALORANT offseason, one of the partnered teams competing in the VCT Americas league next year is ready to announce its roster. But it seems like the org will be taking its sweet time in doing so.
dotesports.com

These 10 heroes are crushing the Dota 2 Diretide meta

Seasonal game modes like Diretide can look like fun additions to Dota 2. Considering how competitive the meta can get in ranked Dota 2 matches, an alternate game mode is essentially a breath of fresh air until players break down its unique meta. Shortly after Diretide’s 2022 release, some heroes...
dotesports.com

NiP lost at the IEM Rio CS:GO Major, but they led all teams in a key strategic statistic

Ninjas in Pyjamas’ current CS:GO project will be evaluated after they finished 0-3 in IEM Rio Major Legends Stage alongside FaZe Clan, but the team at least topped one uncommon leaderboard. Casters Chad “SPUNJ” Burchill and Alex “Machine” Richardson came up with a new statistic during the Brazilian Major...
dotesports.com

FPX parts ways with entire VALORANT roster

Chinese organization FunPlus Phoenix has released its European VALORANT team, the team revealed today. The future of FPX’s roster is known, however. The team is set to part ways with Ardis “ardiis” Svarenieks, who will reportedly join NRG’s VALORANT team alongside the former OpTic core. The core FPX roster has, however, reportedly signed with Natus Vincere, the largest organization in the CIS region.
dotesports.com

Thunder Awaken parts ways with record-breaking Dota 2 roster ahead of next big move

Two parts of the biggest offseason rumor in Dota 2 have now come true as Thunder Awaken announces the departure of its entire record-breaking roster. After the confirmed departure of both DarkMago and Sacred, who were confirmed to be joining up with beastcoast after the other top-South American roster broke up its own historical roster, TA was left with just three players from its The International 2022 lineup.
dotesports.com

KRIMZ’s return spurs Fnatic to IEM Rio CS:GO Major playoffs

Over the last few years, Counter-Strike fans have had to say some of the toughest goodbyes to legends of the game, whether it be Major winners, Grand Slam champions, or CS:GO pioneers. Well, just mere hours ago, one of those legends turned the clock back to take his team back to a Major’s playoffs.
dotesports.com

NAVI signs former FPX roster and Acend star

CIS organization Natus Vincere has signed one of the best VALORANT cores in Europe. NAVI, picked as one of the few teams to partner with developer Riot Games to compete in the EMEA international league, has signed Dmitry “SUYGETSU” Ilyushin, Pontus “Zyppan” Eek, Kyrylo “ANGE1” Karasov, and Andrey “Shao” Kiprsky from FunPlus Phoenix.
dotesports.com

How to catch Gimmighoul in Pokémon Go

Pokémon is known for implementing unique crossover content between games across the series, and ever since Pokémon Go launched in 2016 that has been the focal point for several tie-ins for the main series. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are just the latest games to receive the crossover treatment, as Niantic were the first to actually implement a Gen 9 Pokémon in a way that players around the world can interact with.
dotesports.com

Targamas and Véthéo reportedly signing with Excel ahead of next season

French support player Raphaël “Targamas” Crabbé and Misfits Gaming’s Vincent “Vetheo” Berrié are reportedly set to join Excel ahead of the 2023 League of Legends season. Targamas, who joined G2 Esports this year, has reportedly reached an agreement that involves switching with...
dotesports.com

What does 322 mean in Dota 2?

Like most multiplayer games, Dota 2 also has its lingo. From its competitive scene to basic gameplay elements, players use various abbreviations to describe certain situations—and “322” is one of them. 322 means throwing a match with questionable decisions and plays in Dota 2. Whenever a player...
dotesports.com

SK’s Jezu is saying goodbye to the LEC next season

With the 2022 League of Legends World Championship culminating with an iconic storyline between Faker and Deft, we’ve finally entered the season of roster changes. The latest news is that Jean “Jezu” Massol will be leaving the LEC. Jezu joined the SK Gaming roster back in November...
dotesports.com

Live LEC 2023 roster tracker

After a hectic and highly competitive season, League of Legends teams from regions around the world have already begun preparations as they enter one of the most exciting times of the year: the offseason. Players shuffle and find new homes, teams sign the best talent available, and fans watch as...
dotesports.com

A makeshift team of LCS renegades gave DRX a helping hand at Worlds 2022

This year’s League of Legends World Championship finals took place on Nov. 5 between T1 and DRX. Leading up to the finals, the teams needed to warm up and polish their master strategies to be in their prime for the event. Since teams can’t scrim each other ahead of the finals, a makeshift team of LCS renegades jumped in and helped DRX prepare for the matchup.
dotesports.com

Despite Worlds finals loss, T1 made history in 2022 chase for League’s ‘grand slam’

T1’s 2022 squad may just be one of the biggest “what-if” stories in professional League of Legends history. The team started the year on the greatest run to ever open a season, winning 26 consecutive matches between January and May, while coming just one game away from lifting the Summoner’s Cup for the fourth time in franchise history in November.
dotesports.com

How to catch Guzzlord in Pokémon Go

For the first time, Niantic is celebrating the hungriest species and biggest mouths of the Pokémon world with Greedy Gluttons, a new Pokémon Go event. Headlining this celebration is Guzzlord, a Generation VII Ultra Beast from the Alola region, who is making its debut in the mobile game.

