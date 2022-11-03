It's true, Katie Holmes is just one of those celebs who never puts a fashion foot wrong, isn't she? If we cast our minds back to 2019 (how is that nearly four years ago!?), then most of us will remember that cashmere cardigan and bralette set the actor wore, right? And it's not surprising that the 'bradigan' basically broke the internet. The few who managed to get their hands on (read: actually afford) the designer £1,690 set were the lucky ones, and everyone else took to imitating the look with knit two-pieces, which of course became an autumn/winter staple. Quite the trend-setter, the actor has now been spotted in yet another perfect pairing: the leather overshirt with leather trousers.

1 DAY AGO