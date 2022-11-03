This stunning home in Berlin, Maryland, has 4,655 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Kimberly Heaney. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. You won’t have far to go when entering from within your guest quarters, complete with living room, bathroom and hookup for stackable washer and dryer, with it's own separate private entrance. Bring the entertainment in from the ground level patio into your theatre or great room with wood burning fireplace and an area equipped with its own kitchenette to serve your guests a nice bottle of wine and appetizers. Enjoy your “Bella Vista” (Beautiful View), boasting blazing sunsets and captive wildlife on Gibbs Pond, located in Country Club Estates. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. Pull up to your 9x10 insulated garage doors with 15 ft ceilings and remote, into your 2-zone radiant heat on first level of home allowing a warm garage floor in the winter. In the evening enjoy the walkway with lighting leading you from the rear patio with confidence to your Trex decking pier and floating dock, complete with water and electric.

BERLIN, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO