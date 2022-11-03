Read full article on original website
Modern Waterfront Seattle-Area Mansion Lists for $43 Million—Among the Priciest in Washington
In Hunts Point, Washington—a hop, skip and a jump over Lake Washington from Seattle—a lavish home has hit the market for $43 million, making it one of the priciest on the market in the state. Tucked away behind gates, the waterfront estate, complete with views across to the...
The Rollercoaster Ride Continues for Manhattan’s Luxury Housing Sector
Manhattan’s luxury home market can’t find its groove. In the latest installment of its erratic high-end market, the borough saw 14 homes priced at or over $4 million find buyers in the week ending Sunday, the second straight week of declining sales, according to the Olshan report on Monday.
A Wallace Cunningham-Designed Park City Home Lists for $29 Million
A modern home coming on the market in Park City, Utah, for $29 million will be one of the most expensive properties available for sale in the area. The seller is John Miller, the chairman of Dakota Pacific Real Estate, a private-equity firm that invests in real estate. He is also the former chief executive of the National Beef Packing Co.
British Home Price Growth Logs Worst Month in Almost Two Years
U.K. housing markets continue to cool from a strong growth period during the pandemic. The average house price fell 0.4% month over month to £292,598 (US$336,897) in October, the lowest level in five months. The decline was also the sharpest since February 2021, according to a report Monday by Halifax Mortgages, a national mortgage lender.
Berlin, Maryland, Home With 4,655 Square Feet and Four Bedrooms Asks $2.25 Million
This stunning home in Berlin, Maryland, has 4,655 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Kimberly Heaney. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. You won’t have far to go when entering from within your guest quarters, complete with living room, bathroom and hookup for stackable washer and dryer, with it's own separate private entrance. Bring the entertainment in from the ground level patio into your theatre or great room with wood burning fireplace and an area equipped with its own kitchenette to serve your guests a nice bottle of wine and appetizers. Enjoy your “Bella Vista” (Beautiful View), boasting blazing sunsets and captive wildlife on Gibbs Pond, located in Country Club Estates. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. Pull up to your 9x10 insulated garage doors with 15 ft ceilings and remote, into your 2-zone radiant heat on first level of home allowing a warm garage floor in the winter. In the evening enjoy the walkway with lighting leading you from the rear patio with confidence to your Trex decking pier and floating dock, complete with water and electric.
A Malibu Home Where Steve McQueen Escaped the Spotlight Lists for $16.995 Million
A Malibu, Calif., home once owned by the late actor Steve McQueen is coming on the market for $16.995 million. The seller is songwriter Ammar Malik and his wife, Chyna Bardarson, records show. Mr. Malik has co-written several major hits, including Maroon 5’s “Moves like Jagger” and “Stereo Hearts” by the band Gym Class Heroes. He and Ms. Bardarson paid $8.35 million for the property in September 2020, records show.
A Lavish London Home Now Fills the Entire Sixth Floor of Imperial Chemical Industries’ Former Offices
Price: £27.5 million (US$31.57 million) The sixth floor of 9 Millbank, in the heart of London’s historic Westminster district, now houses The Conrad, a spacious residence named after Polish-British novelist Joseph Conrad, who authored solemn classics such as “Heart of Darkness.”. It’s the first of five apartments...
Wall Street rises ahead of election results, inflation data
NEW YORK — (AP) — Election Day brought another tick higher for stocks, as Wall Street braces for the results from the day’s midterm elections and a big update on inflation that’s due later in the week. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% Tuesday, its third straight gain. Trading was tentative through the day, and Wall Street’s benchmark index flipped between an even bigger gain and a modest loss during the afternoon. Analysts say investors appear to be making bets for Republicans to gain control of at least one house of Congress, which could mean relatively little change for economic policies.
Tropical Storm Nicole is on track to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane as it approaches Florida
A powerful storm packing torrential rain and damaging winds could slam into Florida's east coast as a Category 1 hurricane this week as many residents are still enduring the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Greek museum displays 1st batch of artworks recouped from US
For decades, an important part of Greece's cultural heritage sparkled only for the very few in a U.S. billionaire's private collection, until a groundbreaking deal for its gradual return to Athens
