Disney ended its 2022 fiscal year by adding 12.1 million subscribers to Disney+, bringing its overall subs to 164.2 million in Q4 and smashing Wall Street estimates. Counting its other streaming services, Hulu and ESPN+, the company reached 235 million total subs — that widens the gap between Disney (overall) and Netflix, which finished the July to September quarter with 223 million global paid subscribers. Disney got to its new tally at a great expense — its direct-to-consumer segment lost $1.5 billion in the quarter. In the previous quarter, Disney+ added 14.4 million subs and posted an operating loss of just $1.1...

9 MINUTES AGO