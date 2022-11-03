Read full article on original website
maritime-executive.com
Green Shipping Corridors Take Off at COP27
The United States' top climate envoy and the prime minister of Norway formally kicked off a new maritime initiative at this year's international climate summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, and green corridors were at top of mind. The shipping sector is not covered by the Paris Climate Accord, the main...
marinelink.com
"Technogenic Craters" Found at Damaged Nord Stream Pipeline Site
The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm in September. Photo: Danish Defence. The Swiss-based operator of Russia-led Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline said on Wednesday it had completed initial data gathering at the location of the pipeline damage on line 1 in the Swedish exclusive economic zone and found "technogenic craters".
maritime-executive.com
UK Agrees to Discuss Terms With Mauritius on Future of Chagos Islands
The territorial dispute between UK and Mauritius over the Central Indian Ocean Chagos archipelago could be nearing the end. Last week, the UK’s Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs James Cleverly said that UK and Mauritius have begun negotiations on a future handover of the Chagos Islands. This is...
maritime-executive.com
South Korea Pledges Further $2B in Support for Shipping Industry
The South Korean government announced plans for $2 billion in projects designed to support its shipping industry as freight rates continue to drop and there are forecasts that newbuild orders could decline dramatically in 2023. The moves come just weeks after the government announced it would invest to help develop new technologies for shipbuilding as well as changes policies to address the growing labor shortage.
‘Wonder material’ scrubs CO2 from power plants before it reaches the atmosphere
Scientists have discovered a reusable material that can capture carbon dioxide from coal-fired power plants and prevent the greenhouse gas from entering the atmosphere.A team from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the US claim that the aluminium formate material, known as ALF, lacks the shortcomings of other proposed carbon filtration methods and is made of substances found abundantly.“What makes this work exciting is that ALF performs really well relative to other high-performing CO2 adsorbents, but it rivals designer compounds in its simplicity, overall stability and ease of preparation,” said Hayden Evans, a chemist at the...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Air-source heat pump for harsh, cold climates
Heating technology manufacturer Carrier is set to start field testing its prototype air-source heat pump for cold climates. The project is part of the “Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge” developed by the U.S. Department of Energy. It aims to develop and commercialize a new heat pump technology to more efficiency heat residential homes in climates with freezing temperatures.
Why Do Diesel Fans Love Ford’s 7.3-Liter Power Stroke Diesel?
The new Power Stroke diesel from Ford makes a ton of power. But, if you ask a diesel fan, this is the engine you want in your truck. The post Why Do Diesel Fans Love Ford’s 7.3-Liter Power Stroke Diesel? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
US military's X-37B space plane zooms past 900 days in orbit
The U.S. military's X-37B robotic space plane just passed 900 days in orbit on its latest hush-hush mission, adding to the program's flight-duration record.
maritime-executive.com
Wind Energy to Power China’s Largest Offshore Oil Field
In a pilot project designed to support the decarbonization of the offshore oil and gas industry, ConocoPhillips China and Chinese Energy company CNOOC will develop wind turbines to power the Penglai Oilfield, China’s largest offshore oil and gas production base. Located in Bohai Bay, in Northeast China, the field has been in production for 20 years but plans include doubling the number of platforms and active wells over the next five years with as many as 100 new wells annually. The production license extends to 2037.
natureworldnews.com
Solar Panel Efficiency May Significantly Improve After Recent Discovery
As a result of research from The Australian National University (ANU) that lessens their present restrictions, a rise in the efficiency of solar panels might be on the horizon. Solar Energy. In contrast to fossil fuels, the sun has more than enough energy to supply the world's energy demands, and...
maritime-executive.com
Havfram Receives $250M U.S. Investment to Develop WTIV Fleet
With global plans for offshore wind energy development accelerating, investors continue to look for new opportunities to participate in the market. In the latest development, a U.S. private investment firm, Sandbrook Capital, has acquired a majority stake in Norway’s Havfram, a recently launched offshore wind services company. The Norwegian...
New 2023 Ford Super Duty Will Be A Sales Hit After Racking Up 52,000 Orders In 5 Days
The Ford F-Series trucks are legendary for their capability and how well they sell, but the climate around the automotive industry recently has been difficult, to say the least. Ford, and the F-150 specifically, have been hit harder than most recently with a shortage of a pretty critical component. The mass orders of the new Super Duty and recent F-150 Lightning sales are looking to change the company's fortune, even if Ford's overall sales are still struggling.
Jalopnik
Dealership Associations Aren't Too Happy About Ford's EV Requirements for Its Dealers
Ford has big EV plans, and it wants dealers to be in on those plans. But those plans require a big investment by dealers. While it looked like a lot of dealers were on board, dealer association groups have other ideas. Automotive News reports that dealer associations in 13 states are coming out against Ford’s EV investment requirements for its dealers, saying that Ford is “unfairly burdening its retail network with costly requirements for electric vehicle sales and breaking some franchise laws.”
maritime-executive.com
Installation Begins on Ro-Ro for Michelin’s Prototype Wing Sail
The installation of a prototype of Michelin’s inflatable wing sail for commercial ships recently commenced. Before the end of the vessel, ro-ro MN Pelican is expected to start deploying the sail during its trips between the UK and Spain. Known as the WISAMO (Wing Sail and Mobility) project the...
BBC
Sizewell C new nuclear plant under review
A new nuclear power plant in Suffolk is under review and all options are being looked at as the government tries to cut spending, the BBC has been told. Sizewell C was expected to provide up to 7% of the UK's total electricity needs, but critics have argued it will be expensive and take years to build.
marinelink.com
Navy: Swedish Combat Boat 90, Both a Warrior and a Workhorse
A riverine command boat operates alongside the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zane Ecklund) The Swedish-built Combat Boat 90 (CB 90) has established itself with military forces around the...
torquenews.com
Ford EcoBoost Engine Owners are Getting the Wrong Repair Part Warning
Into its second generation of the Ford EcoBoost engine, there remains a timing problem that continues, but does not go away for very long after a repair. Find out now what part this Ford mechanic says Ford owners need to make sure their garage is using when repairing their vehicle’s timing problem with the new and improved part rather than the old failing part Ford is reputedly still trying to unload onto its customers.
Nutrien sticks to fertilizer expansion plan despite demand drop
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Nutrien Ltd (NTR.TO), the world's biggest fertilizer producer, intends to follow through with plans to expand production capacity of potash and nitrogen, despite a sharp pullback in potash demand due to high prices, its chief executive said on Thursday.
maritime-executive.com
Shipbuilding Consolidation: Bollinger Agrees to Buy VT Halter
As a further sign of the challenges in the U.S. shipbuilding industry, Bollinger Shipyards announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire VT Halter Marine and ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore. The Singapore-headquartered parent company said they had decided to divest of the operations after years of financial losses while Bollinger reported that the consolidation would add new construction and repair capacity and capabilities to better serve its key defense and commercial customers.
10 Sharp Facts About Wasps
Is that slightly menacing, buzzing insect a wasp? Hornet? Yellowjacket? Maybe all of the above.
