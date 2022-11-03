ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

High-Dividend Stock ETFs: Morningstar's Favorites

By Dan Weil
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I9JWx_0ixbt6Kr00

The stock market has been nothing if not volatile in 2022, with the CBOE Volatility Index soaring 49% year to date.

One investment that makes sense in times of market turmoil is dividend stocks. You can get a steady, sometimes rising, payout from them plus the opportunity for capital gains.

Morningstar compiled a list of four of its favorite dividend-stock exchange-traded funds. All four have outperformed the S&P 500 so far this year, and all have dividend yields above the S&P 500’s.

The S&P 500 has returned -20% year to date, and its dividend-yield stood at 1.75% on Nov. 3.

As for the Morningstar choices, “what differentiates these ETFs are their risk-mitigation tactics in the historically volatile high-dividend yield market segment,” writes Morningstar analyst Zachary Evens.

“Each is unique in this space, which has led to disparate returns, yields, and risk profiles so far this year.”

Here’s the list (returns through Nov. 2):

· Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) . Return year to date: -4.11%. Dividend yield: 3.31%.

· Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) . Return year to date: -7.7%. Dividend yield: 3.51%.

· Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend ETF LVHD. Return year to date: -7.21%. Dividend yield: 3.84%

· WisdomTree US High Dividend ETF (DHS) . Return year to date: 4.45%. Dividend yield: 3.67%.

Comments on the Funds

Vanguard High Dividend: It “takes the simplest approach to selecting high dividend-payers,” Evens said.

“It captures the top 50% of the dividend-paying universe’s market cap, excluding [real estate investment trusts], and weights them by market cap. Market-cap weighting helps the fund mitigate the impact of value traps but takes away some of the emphasis on yield as a result.”

The fund is the best diversified of the four, with around 450 holdings and only 23% of assets concentrated in the top 10, Evens said.

Schwab US Dividend Equity: It “targets a narrower portfolio by tracking the Dow Jones US Dividend 100 Index, which also excludes REITs, and assigns each eligible stock a composite score based on four fundamental metrics,” Evens said.

“This additional screen should tilt the fund toward the quality factor and provide a smoother ride through turbulent markets. The final list of 100 names is weighted by market-cap, with some buffers around the edges to cut down on turnover.”

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend: It includes REITs and uses profitability metrics to screen stocks for durable high dividends with low price and earnings volatility, Evens said.

“These screens are used to generate a stable yield score that is run through an optimizer to determine the final lineup and weighting of its 75-100 holdings,” he said. “The optimizer aims to maximize yield and minimize volatility, which this fund has done admirably.”

WisdomTree US High Dividend: It considers momentum when choosing stocks. “It uses a risk factor score to screen the dividend-paying universe for high-quality stocks with positive momentum,” Evens said.

“Stocks that make the cut are weighted by their projected cash dividend over the next year, which should help to maximize yield despite a relatively broad holdings list of 311 stocks.”

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
NASDAQ

3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November

In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
NASDAQ

2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying

Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
DoYouRemember?

Coin Expert Breaks Down How To Spot A Half Dollar Worth Over $150,000

Value can be a relative thing, even when it comes to something so apparently definite as money. Those in the know, for instance, note how recent penny production can cost more than they’re worth. But looking at historic half dollars, according to the coin experts who run the TikTok account AppraiseItNow, can generate a shocking price tag.
The Independent

House prices: Should I sell my home before property values plunge?

The Bank of England announced this week that it was raising interest rates to 3 per cent - the biggest hike in the base rate since 1989.Andrew Bailey, the central bank’s governor, said officials had no choice but to increase interest levels by 0.75 per cent to tackle soaring inflation, currently running at 10.1 per cent.The move will have a knock-on effect on savers and anyone who wants to borrow money, as well as impacting mortgage costs.According to Martin Lewis, the Money Saving Expert, some people on tracker deals with £100,000 remaining on their mortgage will see their costs...
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
131K+
Followers
89K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy