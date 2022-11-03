ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

vermontcatholic.org

New catechetical leader

Daniel Lacourrege, the new catechetical leader for the Diocese of Burlington, strives every day to be a more faithful disciple of Jesus Christ. “My love for Our Lord and His love for me is what keeps me going every second of the day,” he said. His three main...
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontcatholic.org

‘Come follow me’

Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Middlebury is the first parish in the Diocese of Burlington to adopt the Come, Follow Me Catechetical Program for children aged 5-11, originally published in French by the Institute Notre Dame de Vie. The authors of this program are Father Benoit Caulle,...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

Burlington plane crashes on Long Island

Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get out the vote. 25 years and the Indoor Flea Market continues to draw a crowd. Vermonters and New Hampshire residents come to hunt for bargains or shed their old stuff. YCQM NOV....
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Cannabis question causes confusion for Essex County New York voters

ESSEX COUNTY, N.Y. — Voters in North Elba, Jay, and Wilmington who are waiting until election day to vote in person will see a potentially confusing question on their ballot regarding legalizing retail recreational cannabis shops and consumption. Recreational marijuana was legalized in New York state last year, but...
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
WCAX

Vermont veterinarian helping owners care for geriatric pets

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - “It can be fairly simple. It feels really complicated,” said Dr. Erika Bruner, a Veterinarian based in central Vermont. According to Dr. Bruner, Elderly pet care is about maximizing comfort in the activities of everyday life- with love, connection, and a bit of humor.
WATERBURY, VT
miltonindependent.com

Milton student Tyler Loiselle earns Eagle Scout rank, chooses Vermont Commons School as beneficiary of Eagle Scout Project

Milton resident and Vermont Commons School senior Tyler Loiselle earned his Eagle Scout Rank after 11 years of scouting. Tyler, who resides in Milton with his parents Lance and Jennifer Loiselle, earned 39 merit badges and three Eagle Palms (bronze, gold, and silver) signifying additional achievement and a superior demonstration of commitment, leadership, and ability.
MILTON, VT
montpelierbridge.org

A Perfect Storm: Homelessness in Central Vermont

Homeless shelters across the nation are reporting a surge in people seeking help, and central Vermont is no exception, according to Rick DeAngelis, co-executive director of the Good Samaritan Haven, who gave a talk to about 60 at the Montpelier Senior Activity Center last week. During his presentation, “A Perfect...
MONTPELIER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police: Driver in hit-and-run crash in Montpelier identified

MONTPELIER — A 40-year-old man from Barre was cited following a crash in East Montpelier last month. On October 9, authorities were notified of a single-vehicle crash into a guardrail on Vermont Route 14 south at around 2:30 a.m. Police found the involved vehicle abandoned when they arrived. Following...
MONTPELIER, VT
mynbc5.com

Police in Keeseville, New York, search for missing woman

KEESEVILLE, N.Y. — Police in Keeseville, New York, are searching for 29-year-old Jena Jarvis, who was last seen in Plattsburgh on Oct. 4. Police say she's around 4'10" and could have been traveling in an unknown location. Anyone with information about Jena's whereabouts is asked to contact New York...
KEESEVILLE, NY
WCAX

New winter home for North Country youth soccer players

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Youth soccer players in New York’s North Country have found a home for the winter after their previous space was declared unusable. A new partnership making it all possible. When Plattsburgh officials declared the Crete Civic Center unusable after an electrical fire, more than 1,000...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
truecrimedaily

Vermont man found guilty of killing wife with meat cleaver

BURLINGTON, Vt. (TCD) -- A man was recently found guilty of killing his wife with a meat cleaver and attacking his mother-in-law in 2017. In a news release, Vermont Attorney General Susanne Young said Aita Gurung was found guilty Nov. 3 in the first-degree murder of Yogeswari Khadka and guilty of second-degree attempted murder for the near-fatal attack on Tulasa Rimal.
BURLINGTON, VT

