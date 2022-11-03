Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
vermontcatholic.org
New catechetical leader
Daniel Lacourrege, the new catechetical leader for the Diocese of Burlington, strives every day to be a more faithful disciple of Jesus Christ. “My love for Our Lord and His love for me is what keeps me going every second of the day,” he said. His three main...
vermontcatholic.org
‘Come follow me’
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Middlebury is the first parish in the Diocese of Burlington to adopt the Come, Follow Me Catechetical Program for children aged 5-11, originally published in French by the Institute Notre Dame de Vie. The authors of this program are Father Benoit Caulle,...
WCAX
Burlington plane crashes on Long Island
Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get out the vote. 25 years and the Indoor Flea Market continues to draw a crowd. Vermonters and New Hampshire residents come to hunt for bargains or shed their old stuff. YCQM NOV....
mynbc5.com
Cannabis question causes confusion for Essex County New York voters
ESSEX COUNTY, N.Y. — Voters in North Elba, Jay, and Wilmington who are waiting until election day to vote in person will see a potentially confusing question on their ballot regarding legalizing retail recreational cannabis shops and consumption. Recreational marijuana was legalized in New York state last year, but...
‘Shelters aren’t the answer’: New COTS director seeks lasting solutions on homelessness￼
Jonathan Farrell will take over as executive director this month at the Burlington-based agency following the retirement of longtime director Rita Markley. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Shelters aren’t the answer’: New COTS director seeks lasting solutions on homelessness￼.
WCAX
Barre gun owner sued for negligence in child’s shooting death; Burlington pushes for new gun laws
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The parents of a child who died after getting his hands on an unlocked, loaded pistol are suing the gun owner. The legal case in Barre comes as Burlington makes a new push for local gun laws, including a safe storage mandate. A 3-year-old gained access...
Fugitive in Somers Point killing captured in Vermont
An Egg Harbor Township man wanted in the killing of a Somers Point father of seven was arrested in Vermont this weekend. Tyreek Crawford, 20, is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Joshua Hannah on Feb. 10. The next morning, there was a large police presence at a...
WCAX
Vermont veterinarian helping owners care for geriatric pets
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - “It can be fairly simple. It feels really complicated,” said Dr. Erika Bruner, a Veterinarian based in central Vermont. According to Dr. Bruner, Elderly pet care is about maximizing comfort in the activities of everyday life- with love, connection, and a bit of humor.
miltonindependent.com
Milton student Tyler Loiselle earns Eagle Scout rank, chooses Vermont Commons School as beneficiary of Eagle Scout Project
Milton resident and Vermont Commons School senior Tyler Loiselle earned his Eagle Scout Rank after 11 years of scouting. Tyler, who resides in Milton with his parents Lance and Jennifer Loiselle, earned 39 merit badges and three Eagle Palms (bronze, gold, and silver) signifying additional achievement and a superior demonstration of commitment, leadership, and ability.
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman breaks into South Burlington home, armed with a knife
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont woman is behind bars after breaking into and barricading herself inside of a South Burlington home. Police say 34-year-old Teilya Brunet broke into a home on Forest St. armed with a knife around 10:15 p.m. Friday. Officials say Brunet knew the homeowner and...
montpelierbridge.org
A Perfect Storm: Homelessness in Central Vermont
Homeless shelters across the nation are reporting a surge in people seeking help, and central Vermont is no exception, according to Rick DeAngelis, co-executive director of the Good Samaritan Haven, who gave a talk to about 60 at the Montpelier Senior Activity Center last week. During his presentation, “A Perfect...
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh city officials choose theme of this year's holiday parade
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Preparations are underway for the 2022 Plattsburgh holiday parade, and this year the city is leaning on nostalgia to take attendees on a trip down memory lane. This year’s theme is Classic Holiday Toys and Books in a nod to the favorites many children love unwrapping...
newportdispatch.com
Police: Driver in hit-and-run crash in Montpelier identified
MONTPELIER — A 40-year-old man from Barre was cited following a crash in East Montpelier last month. On October 9, authorities were notified of a single-vehicle crash into a guardrail on Vermont Route 14 south at around 2:30 a.m. Police found the involved vehicle abandoned when they arrived. Following...
Mineville man allegedly spends $6k on company card
A Mineville man was cited to court on Sunday after he allegedly charged over $6,500 on a company credit card for personal items.
mynbc5.com
Police in Keeseville, New York, search for missing woman
KEESEVILLE, N.Y. — Police in Keeseville, New York, are searching for 29-year-old Jena Jarvis, who was last seen in Plattsburgh on Oct. 4. Police say she's around 4'10" and could have been traveling in an unknown location. Anyone with information about Jena's whereabouts is asked to contact New York...
WCAX
New winter home for North Country youth soccer players
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Youth soccer players in New York’s North Country have found a home for the winter after their previous space was declared unusable. A new partnership making it all possible. When Plattsburgh officials declared the Crete Civic Center unusable after an electrical fire, more than 1,000...
WCAX
Making the switch to Standard Time from Daylight Saving Time this weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Early Sunday morning we will turn the clocks back by an hour to Standard Time from Daylight Saving Time. It’s something that has been happening in the U.S. for decades. “If it were up to me, we’d flip the clocks this weekend and that would...
South Burlington break-in leads to police standoff
Authorities say Teilya Brunet of Burlington surrendered after a standoff lasting more than three hours.
Colchester Sun
Essex Parks and Recreation is giving away prizes to followers of its Facebook and Instagram pages
Essex Parks and Recreation is giving away prizes to followers of its pages on Facebook and Instagram each week in November. For a chance of winning participants can like the recreation department's Instagram and Facebook page and like and share their Facebook post. Prizes available each week include:. Essex Area...
Vermont man found guilty of killing wife with meat cleaver
BURLINGTON, Vt. (TCD) -- A man was recently found guilty of killing his wife with a meat cleaver and attacking his mother-in-law in 2017. In a news release, Vermont Attorney General Susanne Young said Aita Gurung was found guilty Nov. 3 in the first-degree murder of Yogeswari Khadka and guilty of second-degree attempted murder for the near-fatal attack on Tulasa Rimal.
