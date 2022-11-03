Read full article on original website
Cincy Jungle
5 winners and 2 losers from Bengals’ big win over Panthers
The Cincinnati Bengals were back in action Sunday against the Carolina Panthers and got the bad taste out of their mouths after the Halloween letdown as the offense exploded even without star receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Let’s take a look at the winners and losers of today’s contest.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Panthers inactives: Tre Flowers out, La’el Collins playing
The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns have announced their inactives for today’s Week 9 game. Here are the inactives for the Bengals. On Friday, Cincinnati already ruled out Chase, Hilton, and Tupou due to injury. La’el Collins and Flowers were questionable, and the former will play while the latter will not. Collins missed two practices this week due to an illness. Flowers suffered a hamstring injury last week.
Cincy Jungle
Tuesday Trenches: Mixon It Up
The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t just beat the Carolina Panthers. They beat them so bad they turned around and fired two defensive assistant coaches on Monday. If that doesn’t tell you how the Bengals played on Sunday, nothing will. The Bengals moved to 5-4 after defeating the Panthers by a score of 42-21, in a game so lopsided, Cincinnati pulled Joe Burrow and the rest of the starters early in the fourth quarter. That doesn’t happen very often.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Panthers second half
The second half of Cincinnati Bengals vs. Carolina Panthers is set to get underway, so come join the fun in our second-half open thread!
Cincy Jungle
4 things we learned from the Bengals’ thrashing of the Panthers
The losses of Ja’Marr Chase and Chidobe Awuzie to injury were supposed to be detrimental to the offense and defense respectively. But in the Cincinnati Bengals’ second game without Chase and their first game without Awuzie, everything seemed to click. Let’s get into what we learned in their...
Cincy Jungle
Zac Taylor provides several injury updates as Bengals’ bye week begins
The bye week has arrived at a great time for the Cincinnati Bengals. With eight games remaining in the season, the week off should allow a couple of key players to recover from injury. Ja’Marr Chase’s hip remains the biggest question mark for the team, and while head coach Zac...
Cincy Jungle
Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Monday Night Football’ and open thread
It seems so much longer ago than it actually was that Andy Dalton and A.J. Green were absolutely destroying the Baltimore Ravens during their era with the Cincinnati Bengals. Now Dalton is on his third team in as many seasons, this time with the New Orleans Saints. Dalton will be looking to reclaim that title as Lamar Jackson and the Ravens head to New Orleans for Monday Night Football.
Cincy Jungle
Dax Hill lost to shoulder injury in Bengals vs. Panthers
The Cincinnati Bengals came into the game against the Carolina Panthers extremely thin at defensive back — especially cornerback — and they may be even thinner. Rookie defensive back Dax Hill was in coverage on the Panthers tight end during the touchdown for Carolina to open the second half. He had is right arm hanging low following the play and went directly into the medical tent. Now the first round pick has been declared OUT with a shoulder injury.
Cincy Jungle
Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon discuss a historic day
The Cincinnati Bengals offense did basically whatever it wanted Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Putting up 42 points, you’d expect to see big numbers from one of their many talented receivers, but today, the offense ran through Joe Mixon. Mixon racked up 153 rushing yards, 58 receiving yards and...
Cincy Jungle
Late afternoon games and Sunday Night Football open thread
The Bengals won, and there’s still three games left on deck, so join the fun in our open thread!
Cincy Jungle
Joe Mixon makes history in Bengals’ win over Panthers
The Cincinnati Bengals have been around for over 50 years. The list of players who have scored five touchdowns in one game is running back Joe Mixon. That is it. Mixon started off the day with four touchdowns in the first half, which was already more than he had the entire season. However, after the Carolina Panthers scored to open the second half, Mixon was able to break off another big run outside for his franchise record fifth touchdown of the day.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals’ upcoming game at Steelers flexed out of Sunday Night Football
Coming off their bye week, the Cincinnati Bengals will face the Pittsburgh Steelers for the second time this season, but at a different time than originally scheduled. The game has been moved out of NBC’s Sunday Night Football 8:20 slot to a 4:25 kickoff on CBS, switching with the Chiefs-Chargers game.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (11/8): Brian Callahan’s edge
But Callahan, like the Bengals other two coordinators, has become a head coaching candidate because he knows when to get out an East Coast edge. He used it so effectively in his weekly Saturday morning meeting that running back Joe Mixon publicly praised him after Sunday's Bengals-record five touchdowns. McPherson...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals’ weekly awards in 42-21 win over Panthers
Sunday was just what the Bengals needed heading into the bye. They completely dominated the Carolina Panthers as they get set to heal up for the Steelers in a couple of weeks. There were a number of great moments and individual performances in the 42-21 win, so cast your vote and sound off on your winners!
Cincy Jungle
Bengals rookie report: Cordell Volson paves way for explosive plays
From the trenches and beyond, the Cincinnati Bengals dominated the Carolina Panthers On Sunday. Injuries have forced both sides of the ball to alter their plans, but the Bengals could do no wrong against a seemingly bewildered Panthers team. This year’s rookie class had a role in every aspect of...
Cincy Jungle
Evan McPherson is starting 2022 just like his rookie season
It is not normal to go this long without seeing Evan McPherson drain a field goal. The last time the Cincinnati Bengals’ second-year placekicker did so was in Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints from 52-yards out. At that point in the season, McPherson had missed just two field goals on the year, with one being blocked.
Cincy Jungle
Domonique Foxworth made hilarious prediction about PJ Walker outplaying Joe Burrow
Yes, you read that title correctly. The Cincinnati Bengals were 4-4 entering this game, and they were destroyed by the Browns in their last outing. Joe Burrow didn’t play well. That had some people spewing absolutely wild takes, one of which claimed that PJ Walker may outplay Burrow. “I...
Cincy Jungle
Cincy Jungle Staff picks for Week 9 Sunday games and Bengals vs. Panthers pregame thread
The Cincinnati Bengals aren’t the only team looking to get back on the winning track in Week 9. Many teams that enjoyed a successful regular season last year aren’t as consistent this one. One of the most note able is the Green Bay Packers, who are sitting at...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals snap counts vs. Panthers: No one gets left out
When everything goes right, there’s no reason to hold anything or anyone back. The Cincinnati Bengals experienced one of their biggest wins in recent memory, with the final score being much closer than how the game played out. Star players performing like star players will always grab the headlines, but several Bengals made their season debuts after the home team quickly eliminated hope for the Carolina Panthers. Let’s see what the snaps have to say.
