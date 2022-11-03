ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
19-Year-Old Charged With Shooting Fellow Teen In Yonkers: Police

By Ben Crnic
 5 days ago
19-year-old Joseph Tejera of Yonkers is being charged in the shooting of another teen in Yonkers at 290 Woodworth Ave. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Yonkers Police

A 19-year-old man has been charged with shooting a 15-year-old boy at least two times, according to police.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, at around 10:30 p.m., police in Westchester County responded to the reported shooting in Yonkers in the area of 290 Woodworth Ave. and found the victim suffering from two gunshot wounds to his lower body, according to Yonkers Police.

The victim was reported as being in stable condition after being taken to the hospital, police said.

After investigation, police determined that the victim was in front of the location with several others when the suspect approached, fired three shots in their general direction, and hit the victim twice before leaving the scene, Yonkers Police said.

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Joseph Tejera of Yonkers, was apprehended on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at a residence in Yonkers, according to police.

Police said Tejera is charged with:

  • attempted murder;
  • weapons possession.

Tejera will be arraigned in court on Thursday, Nov. 3, authorities said.

A motive for the shooting is still being investigated, according to police.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

